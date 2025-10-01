แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The post Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Revive Feud, Spar Over Album Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, two of rap music's best-selling artists, revived a years-old feud this week by taking apparent shots at one another on social media in a dispute that appeared to stem from sales of Cardi B's newest album, which Minaj boasted through social media reposts is less than the first-week sales of her latest album. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in 2018 at the Met Gala. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Key Facts Billboard announced Sunday that Cardi B's new album, "Am I The Drama?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 200,000 units in combined streams and sales. Minaj, whose latest album "Pink Friday 2" debuted atop the chart with 228,000 units in December 2023, reposted multiple posts on X from fans who said Minaj still has the "biggest first-week for a female rap album this decade" and another that appeared to dispute Cardi B's album sales. Minaj made and deleted several tweets on Monday, including one that simply said "4.99," multiple outlets reported, an apparent reference to Cardi B selling her album for a discounted price. "You must've missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet," Cardi B said in a post on X, adding in follow-up posts: "Nothing more annoying than a bored btch," and, "Cocaine Barbie," in what fans have interpreted to be shots at Minaj, who has long made Barbie an element of her stage persona. Minaj reportedly posted and deleted faux raps to seemingly diss Cardi B, including: "Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY," and, "Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy," a possible reference to Cardi B's recently announced fourth pregnancy.

Cardi B And Nicki Minaj Revive Feud, Spar Over Album Sales

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 04:57
Topline

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, two of rap music’s best-selling artists, revived a years-old feud this week by taking apparent shots at one another on social media in a dispute that appeared to stem from sales of Cardi B’s newest album, which Minaj boasted through social media reposts is less than the first-week sales of her latest album.

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in 2018 at the Met Gala. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Key Facts

Billboard announced Sunday that Cardi B’s new album, “Am I The Drama?” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 200,000 units in combined streams and sales.

Minaj, whose latest album “Pink Friday 2” debuted atop the chart with 228,000 units in December 2023, reposted multiple posts on X from fans who said Minaj still has the “biggest first-week for a female rap album this decade” and another that appeared to dispute Cardi B’s album sales.

Minaj made and deleted several tweets on Monday, including one that simply said “4.99,” multiple outlets reported, an apparent reference to Cardi B selling her album for a discounted price.

“You must’ve missed me, huh crazy?? Now kiss my feet,” Cardi B said in a post on X, adding in follow-up posts: “Nothing more annoying than a bored btch,” and, “Cocaine Barbie,” in what fans have interpreted to be shots at Minaj, who has long made Barbie an element of her stage persona.

Minaj reportedly posted and deleted faux raps to seemingly diss Cardi B, including: “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / SUR GER REE TO LOOK LIKE MEEEEEE / tell the rat & tell J ZEEEEEE / Rico Fraud & PERJURY,” and, “Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy,” a possible reference to Cardi B’s recently announced fourth pregnancy.

Cardi B responded with her own rap: “A B C D E F G / Your man have to snatch P-SSY / P-ssy taste like honey comb / Your bro be touching 12 year olds,” with the last line referencing Minaj’s brother, who was sentenced to prison in 2020 for child rape (Cardi B later posted an edited picture of Minaj’s brother’s mugshot in which he is depicted wearing a pink wig).

“Why you keep bringing up my album?? It’s not the gag that you think it is,” Cardi B tweeted late Monday, suggesting Minaj should instead compare herself to peers who entered the music industry around the same time as her, like Taylor Swift and Rihanna, though Cardi B said Minaj’s sales are “lower than all of them.”

How Did Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Feud Start?

The exact origins of the rappers’ feud is unclear, though some fans speculated tension grew in 2017 as Cardi B shot to fame with her breakout hit, “Bodak Yellow.” Fans have pointed to Cardi B joining rapper Remy Ma, who feuded with Minaj, at the June 2017 Hot 97 Summer Jam festival, as well as Minaj mentioning Cardi B’s then-partner Offset, from the rap group Migos, in a song, as possible causes for bad blood. In August 2017, Minaj was featured on rapper-producer London on da Track’s song “No Flag,” in which she rapped: “I heard these labels are trying to make another me / Everything you’re getting little hoe is because of me,” which fans believed was a shot at Cardi B. Tensions became inflamed when both rappers were featured on the Migos song “Motorsport” in October 2017, which sparked a dispute after the song’s release about Minaj’s verse allegedly being altered. In a November 2017 interview, Cardi B said when she first heard “Motorsport,” Minaj’s “verse wasn’t finished — well, it’s not the verse that is out right now — and Quavo told me to get on the song.” Minaj said months later the “only thing with Cardi that really really hurt my feelings” was Cardi B’s remark about Minaj’s verse, adding if the roles were reversed, “I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you.” The feud reached a peak in September 2018 when Cardi B reportedly tried to physically attack Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party. Video footage published by TMZ depicts Cardi B throwing her shoe in Minaj’s direction and being escorted away by security with a lump on her forehead. In an Instagram post following the incident, Cardi B accused Minaj of insulting her parenting skills, though Minaj denied the allegation. Their feud had largely remained quiet since 2018.

What To Watch For

Minaj has promoted an untitled upcoming album throughout the renewed feud with Cardi B, which is slated to release in March 2026. “Never provoke a writer while they’re [writing emoji]. Let the reindeer games begin,” Minaj reportedly said in a since-deleted tweet Monday night.

Tangent

A leaked phone call, which Cardi B confirmed is real on X Tuesday, went viral late Monday night in which Cardi B yells about Ice Spice dissing her on a song. XXL Magazine, a hip-hop publication, reported the phone call was with James Rosemond Jr., Ice Spice’s manager. In the nearly three-minute clip, Cardi B repeatedly yells she will “beat her the f— up” and asks whether the rapper is in New York. The call leaked after an unreleased Ice Spice song leaked, in which she disses an unnamed rapper who “might talk sh*t on the ‘gram, but she won’t talk sh*t to my face.” Some fans believe Ice Spice previously dissed Cardi B on her 2024 song, “BB Belt,” in which she raps about taking another rapper’s place.

Further Reading

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj: A Brief History of Their Tumultuous Relationship (People)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/09/30/cardi-b-and-nicki-minaj-spar-over-album-sales-reigniting-years-old-feud/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 18:35
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
