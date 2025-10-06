แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
As the market heads into the final stretch of 2025, traders compare two standout projects, Cardano (ADA) and Remittix (RTX). While Cardano remains one of the most established Layer-1 networks, it’s struggled to deliver the explosive returns investors saw in previous cycles.As the market heads into the final stretch of 2025, traders compare two standout projects, Cardano (ADA) and Remittix (RTX). While Cardano remains one of the most established Layer-1 networks, it’s struggled to deliver the explosive returns investors saw in previous cycles.

Cardano Vs Remittix: Which Altcoin Is Expected To Rally Over 25x Before November

2025/10/06
As the market heads into the final stretch of 2025, traders compare two standout projects, Cardano (ADA) and Remittix (RTX). While Cardano remains one of the most established Layer-1 networks, it’s struggled to deliver the explosive returns investors saw in previous cycles.

In contrast, Remittix is gaining momentum as a PayFi project redefining how crypto connects with real-world finance. With over $27 million raised, a verified audit from CertiK, and a live wallet beta, Remittix is shaping up to be one of this year’s most credible contenders for significant gains.

Cardano: Innovation Continues, But Price Growth Slows

Cardano has long been recognised for its methodical development and academic-driven approach to blockchain design. The project’s Hydra scaling solution continues to roll out, and new partnerships are emerging across the DeFi and identity verification sectors. Despite the solid fundamentals, Cardano’s price has struggled to capture the same enthusiasm seen during earlier bull runs.

ADA is trading around $0.85, with resistance forming near $0.95. Although analysts are hopeful that Cardano could surpass $1 if volume rises. Some other experts consider ADA as a slower-growing asset in comparison to stronger newcomers.

Cardano's vision is still solid, emphasizing cross-chain compatibility, on-chain governance, and staking innovation, but it will be difficult to differentiate itself in a market where investors are looking for earlier-stage, faster returns.

That’s why attention is shifting toward Remittix (RTX), a project combining verified security, real-world adoption, and global utility. For traders seeking 20x–30x opportunities before year-end, Remittix (RTX) is becoming an increasingly common pick.

Remittix: From Concept To Live PayFi Solution

Remittix (RTX) has become one of the most talked-about new altcoins because it’s doing something most presales only talk about: shipping real features before listing. The PayFi project, built on Ethereum, allows users to send crypto directly to bank accounts across more than 30 countries. This groundbreaking is how quickly the technology has moved from concept to execution.

Its wallet beta is already live, and community testers are using it to send small-value transactions, test real-time FX rates, and explore cross-border conversion tools. This real feedback loop helps the team refine user experience before full release, giving Remittix a significant credibility boost.

At the same time, Remittix (RTX) isn’t staying confined to Ethereum. Multi-chain plans are underway, with Cardano, Solana, and Polygon integrations expected down the line to expand reach. Its strong community, now over 40,000 holders, continues to grow as the 15% USDT referral program pays daily rewards to active participants.

Beyond its viral success, Remittix’s strength lies in its function. It’s targeting a massive global remittance market worth $19 trillion, and by combining crypto flexibility with fiat accessibility, it’s offering a product that people can use immediately.

Key Remittix highlights:

  • Wallet beta live, connecting crypto to 30+ global bank networks

  • CertiK verified and ranked #1 Pre-Launch Token on Skynet

  • $27M+ raised and 40,000 holders onboarded

  • 15% USDT referral program fueling viral community growth

  • Targeting the $19T remittance market with live PayFi solutions

This blend of working tech, verified trust, and community momentum is fueling talk of a potential 25x+ rally before the year ends.

Cardano Investors Eye Remittix As PayFi Altcoin Gains Early Traction

Cardano continues to deliver steady progress on its roadmap. Still, most analysts agree that the next 25x move will likely come from emerging projects showing live adoption, not just long-term development. Remittix delivers a working product, expanding reach, and a growing global user base.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

