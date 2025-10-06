แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Cardano and Ethereum are back in the spotlight as Q4 opens with firmer technicals and a wave of headlines from […] The post Cardano vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Which Layer-1 Hits $5 First While DOT Pushes Stablecoin Vote? appeared first on Coindoo.Cardano and Ethereum are back in the spotlight as Q4 opens with firmer technicals and a wave of headlines from […] The post Cardano vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Which Layer-1 Hits $5 First While DOT Pushes Stablecoin Vote? appeared first on Coindoo.

Cardano vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Which Layer-1 Hits $5 First While DOT Pushes Stablecoin Vote?

โดย: Coindoo
2025/10/06 05:30
Solayer
LAYER$0.2256-3.42%
1
1$0.02-15.96%
Polkadot
DOT$2.918-8.18%

Cardano and Ethereum are back in the spotlight as Q4 opens with firmer technicals and a wave of headlines from top crypto desks. Fresh price notes key ADA levels to flip for a sustained rebound, while technicians keep ETH on a glide path toward fresh highs. 

Polkadot is also moving a native, DOT-collateralized stablecoin proposal through an on-chain vote—an upgrade that could reshape its DeFi liquidity stack and at the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is steadily gaining traction to become the outsider favourite amid shifting sentiment and growing attention on next-gen altcoins. 

Cardano (ADA) — Price Prediction & Q4 Catalysts

Cardano has been grinding in the $0.80–$0.85 bracket, with short-term sentiment hinging on whether bulls can reclaim nearby resistance. Today’s desk notes point to $0.94–$1.02 as a decision zone; failure to hold the 20-day EMA (~$0.84) risks a slide toward $0.75, while a clean break higher opens room for a multi-week recovery.

ADA TradingView

Intraday trackers show ADA roughly $0.85–$0.87, consistent with its recent consolidation band as traders wait for a catalyst. A near-term push above resistance would validate momentum plays into the $1 handle; lose $0.75 and the market could retest deeper supports before attempting another leg up.

Structurally, the bull case leans on Cardano’s methodical scaling roadmap (e.g., Hydra) and improving participation across its dApp stack. 

Ethereum (ETH) — Price Prediction & Narrative

ETH continues to range in the low-to-mid $4K area with robust dev activity and steady DeFi volumes. Fundstrat’s Mark Newton recently reiterated a $5,500 objective on favorable momentum and buy-the-dip zones near $4,418–$4,375, framing ETH as the leading large-cap into mid-October if flows persist.

ETH TradingView

Across research desks, Ethereum’s rollup-first roadmap plus the drumbeat of ETF chatter keep it top of mind for allocators, with several market wraps through September emphasizing ETH as the higher-conviction L1 relative to peers. 

In practical terms, it shows ETH is still the favorite to tap $5K before ADA reaches $5, even if ADA’s percentage upside could be larger from current levels.

Polkadot (DOT) — Stablecoin Vote & DeFi Innovation

Polkadot’s headline driver: a community proposal for pUSD, a native DOT-backed algorithmic stablecoin designed to deepen on-chain liquidity and reduce reliance on third-party stables. 

Early support has been strong, with the measure framed as a pivotal step for Polkadot DeFi if it clears final checks and goes live across key parachains. Price watchers say a confirmed greenlight could reinforce DOT’s improving structure into the $4+ zone.

MAGACOIN FINANCE Gains Ground as the outsider favourite

Alongside the big caps, MAGACOIN FINANCE continues to show up in watchlists as a secured, externally-audited asset riding broader market flows rather than hype cycles. 

For investors, the emerging strategy pairs ETH’s institutional track with ADA’s asymmetry—and sprinkles measured exposure to a smaller-cap project that’s building steadily, increasing wallet activity on X/Telegram, and tracking liquidity conditions without overextending.

Smart investors now have access to a milestone celebration offer: a 50% EXTRA bonus, available for a limited time only when redeeming the code PATRIOT100X.

Bottom Line

ETH remains the statistical favorite to cross its big round figure first, powered by stronger volume expansion and institutional participation. ADA retains a credible pathway to higher prices if the market cooperates and technicals flip cleanly. DOT could rewrite its DeFi story if the pUSD vote finalizes as expected—an underappreciated catalyst for Q4.

Within that mix, MAGACOIN FINANCE has been gaining quiet traction as the outsider favourite in diversified baskets: smaller allocation, clear audits, security top-of-mind, and disciplined communication—designed to complement, not compete with, the L1 heavyweights.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:
 Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Access: https://magacoinfinance.com/access
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Cardano vs Ethereum Price Prediction — Which Layer-1 Hits $5 First While DOT Pushes Stablecoin Vote? appeared first on Coindoo.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Coinbase and CloudFlare formed the x402 Foundation to spread use of the new payment protocol.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05776-5.10%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 18:35
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.503-5.79%
SIX
SIX$0.01637-0.12%
GET
GET$0.001071-2.98%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001481-3.07%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.42-8.66%
Movement
MOVE$0.05779-5.12%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Coinbase and CloudFlare to create Internet payment standard for AI and web services

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Satoshi statue appears in Miami as fifth global tribute to Bitcoin

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,476.16
$101,476.16$101,476.16

-0.74%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,421.60
$3,421.60$3,421.60

-0.19%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.27
$153.27$153.27

-1.56%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3450
$2.3450$2.3450

-0.97%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11361
$0.11361$0.11361

+6.16%