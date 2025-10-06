แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post BTC Overtaking Amazon Market Cap, SWIFT And Blockchain-Based Ledger, ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 05, 2025 at 16:55 // News The five most interesting news items from the period of September 29 to October 5, according to editors of Coinidol.com. This week was marked by significant movements in market prices, institutional adoption milestones, and key technical developments. Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses Amazon’s market cap The most eye-catching news was Bitcoin’s price surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, and its subsequent feat of overtaking Amazon in market capitalization to become the world’s seventh most valuable asset, according to the Economic Times. BTC price surpassed $125,00 before fasting corrections: This milestone, attributed to strong inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs and a crypto-friendly regulatory climate, signals Bitcoin’s continued transition from a purely speculative asset to a mainstream store of value that institutional investors are increasingly embracing, as Coinidol.com reported preveiusly. The market cap comparison with a tech giant like Amazon highlights the growing legitimacy and scale of the digital asset economy. SWIFT to integrate Blockchain-based ledger for cross-border payments SWIFT, the global financial messaging system used by thousands of financial institutions, announced a groundbreaking move to add a blockchain-based ledger to its core infrastructure stack. The initial focus is on facilitating real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. SWIFT’s involvement, in partnership with over 30 global financial institutions and Consensys, provides a clear roadmap for how blockchain technology can be leveraged by traditional finance. It aims to offer better efficiency and security while ensuring interoperability between Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and existing financial rails. Crypto VC funding reaches $5.1 billion in September with a focus on infrastructure Reports indicated that Crypto Venture Capital (VC) funding reached over $5.1 billion in September, one of the strongest months on record, despite a decrease in the… The post BTC Overtaking Amazon Market Cap, SWIFT And Blockchain-Based Ledger, ETF Outflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 05, 2025 at 16:55 // News The five most interesting news items from the period of September 29 to October 5, according to editors of Coinidol.com. This week was marked by significant movements in market prices, institutional adoption milestones, and key technical developments. Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses Amazon’s market cap The most eye-catching news was Bitcoin’s price surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, and its subsequent feat of overtaking Amazon in market capitalization to become the world’s seventh most valuable asset, according to the Economic Times. BTC price surpassed $125,00 before fasting corrections: This milestone, attributed to strong inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs and a crypto-friendly regulatory climate, signals Bitcoin’s continued transition from a purely speculative asset to a mainstream store of value that institutional investors are increasingly embracing, as Coinidol.com reported preveiusly. The market cap comparison with a tech giant like Amazon highlights the growing legitimacy and scale of the digital asset economy. SWIFT to integrate Blockchain-based ledger for cross-border payments SWIFT, the global financial messaging system used by thousands of financial institutions, announced a groundbreaking move to add a blockchain-based ledger to its core infrastructure stack. The initial focus is on facilitating real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments. SWIFT’s involvement, in partnership with over 30 global financial institutions and Consensys, provides a clear roadmap for how blockchain technology can be leveraged by traditional finance. It aims to offer better efficiency and security while ensuring interoperability between Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and existing financial rails. Crypto VC funding reaches $5.1 billion in September with a focus on infrastructure Reports indicated that Crypto Venture Capital (VC) funding reached over $5.1 billion in September, one of the strongest months on record, despite a decrease in the…

BTC Overtaking Amazon Market Cap, SWIFT And Blockchain-Based Ledger, ETF Outflows

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 02:02
Bitcoin
BTC$101,527.5-1.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.1108-0.63%
COM
COM$0.005868-0.99%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.0579-4.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.005314+0.30%
Oct 05, 2025 at 16:55 // News

The five most interesting news items from the period of September 29 to October 5, according to editors of Coinidol.com.


This week was marked by significant movements in market prices, institutional adoption milestones, and key technical developments.

Bitcoin hits new all-time high, surpasses Amazon’s market cap


The most eye-catching news was Bitcoin’s price surge to a new all-time high of over $125,000 on October 5, and its subsequent feat of overtaking Amazon in market capitalization to become the world’s seventh most valuable asset, according to the Economic Times.


BTC price surpassed $125,00 before fasting corrections:




This milestone, attributed to strong inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs and a crypto-friendly regulatory climate, signals Bitcoin’s continued transition from a purely speculative asset to a mainstream store of value that institutional investors are increasingly embracing, as Coinidol.com reported preveiusly.


The market cap comparison with a tech giant like Amazon highlights the growing legitimacy and scale of the digital asset economy.

SWIFT to integrate Blockchain-based ledger for cross-border payments


SWIFT, the global financial messaging system used by thousands of financial institutions, announced a groundbreaking move to add a blockchain-based ledger to its core infrastructure stack. The initial focus is on facilitating real-time, 24/7 cross-border payments.


SWIFT’s involvement, in partnership with over 30 global financial institutions and Consensys, provides a clear roadmap for how blockchain technology can be leveraged by traditional finance. It aims to offer better efficiency and security while ensuring interoperability between Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and existing financial rails.

Crypto VC funding reaches $5.1 billion in September with a focus on infrastructure


Reports indicated that Crypto Venture Capital (VC) funding reached over $5.1 billion in September, one of the strongest months on record, despite a decrease in the overall number of deals. The capital was heavily concentrated in mega-deals centered on infrastructure, Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, and corporate treasury strategies on platforms like Solana and Ethereum Layer 2s.


The focus on RWA tokenization and L2 scaling solutions confirms that industry growth is shifting towards practical applications and integrating digital assets with traditional finance.


This trend suggests a maturing funding landscape. Investors are moving away from smaller, early-stage projects towards institutional-scale bets on foundational blockchain technology.



Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETF outflows deepen cautious sentiment


In contrast to the overall bull market sentiment, spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs experienced heavy outflows in the period, particularly on September 29. The outflows, including a record-setting week for Ethereum ETF withdrawals, highlighted continued investor caution and volatility.


ETF flows are a crucial barometer of institutional confidence. While major investors like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) continued to accumulate Bitcoin, the mass outflows from ETFs underscore the market’s sensitivity to macroeconomic data and the lingering uncertainty surrounding future regulatory decisions, such as those related to Ethereum futures ETFs. It suggests the market is in a highly reactive state, balancing institutional adoption with short-term volatility.

Citrea launches Bitcoin’s first zero-knowledge rollup


Galaxy Research highlighted the launch of Citrea, positioning it as Bitcoin’s first Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Rollup. This technology aims to enhance the scalability and privacy of applications built on the Bitcoin network.


It is worth to note that for years, Bitcoin’s base layer has been lauded for its security but criticized for limited smart contract capabilities and scalability. ZK-Rollups introduce a path to expanding Bitcoin’s functionality beyond a simple store of value, enabling a more robust Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem directly on top of the world’s largest blockchain. This development is a key technical milestone for the “Bitcoin Layer 2” narrative.

Source: https://coinidol.com/weekly-digest-btc-overtaking-amazon-swift-blockchain/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2264-2.95%
Pi Network
PI$0.22295-2.62%
VeChain
VET$0.01665-4.96%
แชร์
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.511-5.38%
SIX
SIX$0.01638--%
GET
GET$0.001071-46.42%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001478-3.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-8.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.05808-4.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,527.50
$101,527.50$101,527.50

-0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,424.51
$3,424.51$3,424.51

-0.10%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.29
$153.29$153.29

-1.55%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3439
$2.3439$2.3439

-1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11304
$0.11304$0.11304

+5.63%