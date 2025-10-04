แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
More than $4.3B in Bitcoin and Ethereum options expire today, shaking the crypto market. Discover what it means for BTC and ETH prices — and how Zexpire, a 0DTE DeFi protocol, could capture the retail options boom with its $ZX token.

BTC and ETH Options Expire Today: What It Means for the Broader Market and Why It Could Fuel Zexpire’s Rally

2025/10/04 01:52
The first Friday of October brings another high-stakes moment for crypto markets: more than $4.3 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum options are expiring today. The sheer scale of these expiries highlights how central options have become to crypto price action — and why protocols like Zexpire, which aim to democratize this booming niche, are starting to capture investor attention.

Billions at Stake: BTC and ETH Options Expiry

According to data from Deribit, Bitcoin leads today’s action with $3.36 billion worth of contracts set to expire, while Ethereum accounts for just under $1 billion. Together, the expiries represent one of the most closely watched events of the week.

Source: deribit 

Bitcoin Options Overview

  • Open interest: 27,962 contracts

  • Max pain: $115,000

  • Put-to-call ratio (PCR): 1.13 (slightly bearish)

  • Current price: $120,124

Ethereum Options Overview

  • Open interest: 216,210 contracts

  • Max pain: $4,200

  • PCR: 0.93 (neutral)

For the uninitiated, the max pain level refers to the strike price where most options expire worthless — often acting as a “gravitational pull” on prices around expiry. With Bitcoin trading above $120K, bulls currently have the upper hand, though market makers could still push prices closer to the $115K zone.

What This Means for Traders

Options expiry days are notorious for volatility, and today is no different. For Bitcoin, the slightly bearish PCR suggests caution, though bulls have managed to keep BTC above the key $120K threshold.

Meanwhile, Ethereum volatility has collapsed, and traders are rotating into Bitcoin, leaving ETH in a fragile sideways trend.

Compared to last week’s record-breaking $21 billion monthly expiry, today’s event is smaller. Still, with billions of dollars in contracts unwinding, the broader market can expect sharp, short-term turbulence.

The Bigger Picture: Options Are Crypto’s Growth Engine

The headline numbers from today’s expiry — billions in contracts, sudden price swings, and intricate hedging dynamics — all point to one fact: options trading has become one of the fastest-growing pillars of crypto.

On centralized venues like Deribit, daily trading volumes now average around $3 billion. But here’s the catch: this market is still dominated by professionals who understand complex Greeks, hedging strategies, and leverage risks. Retail participation has remained minimal — until now.

Enter Zexpire: One-Click Options for the Masses

This is where Zexpire comes in. Branded as the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, Zexpire strips options down to their essence and transforms them into a simple, binary experience.

Here’s how it works:

  • Users bet whether the price will stay within a range or break out in the next 24 hours.

  • Guess right, and you win. Guess wrong, and your loss is capped at your stake.

  • No margin calls. No cascading liquidations. Just a fixed-risk play on volatility.

In other words, Zexpire is packaging the same volatility that drives billion-dollar expiries on Deribit into an accessible format that anyone can use.

Learn more about Zexpire

Why This Context Fuels Zexpire’s Rally Potential

Today’s BTC and ETH expiries highlight two truths:

  1. Options are driving crypto’s volatility.

  2. Retail traders remain largely excluded.

Zexpire bridges this gap by:

  • Offering a simplified “one-click” format that mirrors the dynamics of options without the complexity.

  • Backing the platform with a native token, $ZX, which powers governance, provides staking rewards, and includes deflationary mechanics like fee burns and buybacks.

  • Opening access across multiple chains (Base, Solana, TON, Tron), with the ability to buy directly by card.

Currently priced at just $0.003 in seed access — nearly 800% below its planned listing price of $0.025 — $ZX also carries the speculative upside that traders look for in early-stage DeFi projects. 

Early participants benefit from loyalty bonuses, staking rewards up to 5%, and exclusive airdrops.

How to buy $ZX

A Retail-Friendly Spin on the Derivatives Boom

We’ve already seen how HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, surged by capturing the derivatives narrative. Zexpire is attempting to carve out a similar niche — but with an even broader appeal. Its fixed-risk, gamified structure makes it more like prediction markets than traditional options desks, giving it a shot at viral adoption.

If Zexpire can capture even a fraction of the momentum that BTC and ETH expiries show every week, $ZX could position itself as the breakout DeFi token riding the options wave.

Final Thoughts

The billions expiring today on Bitcoin and Ethereum options underscore just how crucial derivatives have become in shaping crypto markets. They also highlight how difficult this environment is for retail traders to navigate.

Zexpire offers a striking contrast: a simplified, fixed-risk, DeFi-native gateway to the same volatility that institutions profit from. With its token still in early-stage pricing, the timing could prove compelling for those looking to ride the next leg of the options-driven boom.

BTC and ETH expiries move markets — but Zexpire is building the on-ramp for everyone else.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

  • Site: https://zexpire.com/

  • Telegram: https://t.me/zexpire_0dte

  • X: https://x.com/Zexpire_0dte

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

