BlockDAG’s Presale Rockets to $420M With 20K Miners Shipped as ADA Adds $50M to DeFi, LINK Dip Attracts Buyers

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:32
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Crypto markets continue to split between technical signals and fundamental adoption stories. Traders examining Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK) observe two projects testing key levels, both technically and sentimentally.

Cardano’s DeFi expansion has injected $50 million into its ecosystem, but traders remain focused on whether ADA can sustain momentum near $0.79. At the same time, Chainlink is hovering at its support level, where dip buying is emerging despite broader profit-taking.

Against these moves, BlockDAG is proving its place among the top trending crypto projects by combining adoption metrics with capital inflows. With nearly $420 million raised during presale and tens of billions of tokens already sold, it offers scale and utility that distinguish it from purely price-driven assets.

Cardano’s $50M DeFi Injection Fails to Lift Price

Cardano (ADA) price analysis shows how its $50 million DeFi injection is shaping the conversation. The move highlights a growing push for broader use cases, but price action still struggles to fully reflect this momentum. ADA is holding above $0.79, a level watched closely as it aligns with strong support. Analysts argue that breaking above $1 would validate the DeFi-led expansion narrative.

The challenge lies in sustained demand. Whale selling pressure has historically capped rallies, and some traders remain cautious about chasing prices without confirmation of higher volume. Nonetheless, ADA’s network activity has grown, with more developers deploying DeFi protocols on its infrastructure.

For those seeking the top trending crypto, ADA combines technical resilience with ecosystem growth. Its DeFi expansion represents long-term fundamentals, though short-term market dynamics continue to dictate the price path.

Chainlink (LINK) price prediction centers on its recent test of major support levels. After weeks of profit-taking, LINK has approached a zone that previously attracted strong accumulation. The latest data points indicate that dip buying is re-emerging, suggesting that long-term holders remain confident in the token’s fundamentals.

Traders are now closely watching for a rebound above resistance levels, with short-term targets set at around $16–$18 if buying strength continues. A failure to hold this zone, however, could put pressure on LINK, extending declines further. This dual setup emphasizes the importance of momentum confirmation before new positions are added.

As one of the top trending crypto assets, Chainlink continues to prove its role in powering decentralized oracle solutions. Its utility underpins its long-term outlook, but immediate sentiment depends on whether this support zone holds under market volatility.

BlockDAG’s Presale and Global Reach Cement Its Lead!

Unlike ADA and LINK, BlockDAG (BDAG) is already showing proof of traction through measurable adoption. Its presale has raised nearly $420 million, ranking among the most successful campaigns of 2025. More than 26.5 billion coins have been sold, while early backers from Batch 1 have already realized a 2,900% ROI! Additionally, the Batch 31 price has been reduced to $0.0015 for a limited time, unlocking over 30 times the upside for current buyers. This scale signals strong confidence well before official exchange listings.

User engagement is a major differentiator. Over 3 million people now use the X1 mobile miner app, making BlockDAG one of the largest active mining communities before its launch. This mobile-first adoption complements the rollout of its X-Series miners, which have shipped over 20,000 units across more than 130 countries. The combination demonstrates a balanced strategy, blending accessibility with hardware-backed infrastructure.

On the credibility front, BlockDAG’s global growth metrics speak for themselves: 312,000 coin holders, $40 million raised in just one recent month, and exchange listings already confirmed with 20 platforms. This ecosystem readiness ensures that liquidity and accessibility will be available from day one.

BlockDAG represents more than just a coin; it’s an evolving network with real-world deployment, user adoption, and long-term scalability. Its nearly $420 million raise, millions of users, and confirmed exchange plans underline why it stands apart from projects driven solely by technical indicators.

Final Thoughts

Cardano’s DeFi expansion and Chainlink’s defense of critical support show how top trending crypto projects are working to validate their momentum. ADA leans on its $50 million DeFi growth while LINK relies on community conviction at key levels. Both remain closely tied to technical triggers.

BlockDAG, in contrast, is not waiting for confirmation. With nearly $420 million raised, millions of users on its X1 miner app, and hardware shipped globally, it already demonstrates execution. For those scanning today’s market, this distinction is critical. While ADA and LINK provide speculative opportunities, BlockDAG provides delivered adoption.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/blockdags-presale-rockets-to-420m-with-20k-miners-shipped-as-ada-adds-50m-to-defi-link-dip-attracts-buyers/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

