Follow Ethereum (ETH) technical analysis with resistance & delays, XRP price pattern aiming $4.20, & BlockDAG leading top crypto assets with 1,400 TPS Testnet & EVM compatibility.Follow Ethereum (ETH) technical analysis with resistance & delays, XRP price pattern aiming $4.20, & BlockDAG leading top crypto assets with 1,400 TPS Testnet & EVM compatibility.

BlockDAG’s Live Testnet Surpasses 1,400 TPS While Ethereum Struggles With Delays & XRP Awaits Breakout

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 04:00
BlockDAG 77537 3

Most top crypto assets are judged by their price swings rather than their proven progress. Ethereum is still facing delays in upgrades, with scaling goals further away. Meanwhile, XRP is forming a triangle pattern near $2.88, with analysts predicting a potential breakout toward $4.20 based on the XRP price pattern. Ethereum (ETH) technical analysis highlights congestion, costly fees, and resistance between $4,220 and $4,370.

Charts keep traders busy, but long-term holders are asking who is actually delivering infrastructure. That’s where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the lead. Its Awakening Testnet is live, offering scalability today with ready-to-use tools, developer support, and transaction speed that goes beyond talk.

Ethereum’s Congestion & Delayed Upgrades

Ethereum (ETH) technical analysis indicates congestion and high gas fees, which frustrate both users and developers. Plans like proto-danksharding and Layer 2 integrations are supposed to bring relief, but delays have slowed progress. The price charts reflect this hesitation.

With ETH stuck under resistance zones at $4,220 to $4,370, upside potential is capped despite market optimism. These barriers act as both psychological and technical barriers, preventing Ethereum from reaching new highs. Analysts warn that until scalability is achieved, Ethereum may remain vulnerable to rivals that already offer cheaper and faster solutions.

BlockDAG426426 1

BlockDAG, on the other hand, isn’t waiting on promises. Its Awakening Testnet already processes approximately 1,400 transactions per second, utilizing an account-based system compatible with Ethereum. With EVM contract support, account abstraction, and on-chain deployment via an integrated IDE, BlockDAG focuses on delivery. Developers can now deploy dApps, rather than waiting for upgrades, highlighting the difference in execution.

XRP’s Price Setup vs BlockDAG’s Live Tools

XRP enjoys strong community backing, and traders are watching the triangle setup forming at $2.88. The XRP price pattern indicates that a breakout to $4.20 could occur if trading volume supports it. Yet XRP’s growth has often depended more on legal outcomes and Ripple’s partnerships than actual ecosystem tools. While speculation drives trading, XRP still lacks on-chain dApps, NFT explorers, and integrated development tools.

BlockDAG is tackling this gap with real features already live. The Awakening Testnet features a smart contract IDE with debugging capabilities, deployment wizards, and plugin options. Builders can launch ERC20 tokens, mint NFTs, and test advanced dApps directly on the blockchain. The network also features an NFT explorer that supports images, videos, and GIFs, complete with transfer tracking and real-time charts. Runtime upgradability ensures the network evolves without disruptive forks. BlockDAG is creating conditions for adoption instead of waiting for it.

chart246 2

Security adds further strength. With reentrancy protection and active audits, developers can test financial apps with confidence. While XRP price pattern watchers focus on breakouts, BlockDAG users are already deploying and interacting with smart contracts and utility dApps, such as Reflections and Lottery. This changes the focus from speculation to participation.

BlockDAG’s Real Value Indicators: Presale, Speed, & Usage

Price action alone does not reveal true traction. Ethereum remains one of the top crypto assets by market cap, but its usability challenges are increasingly clear. XRP holds technical promise but is still treated more as a trading asset than a building platform. 

BlockDAG, although newer, is showing measurable proof. Its presale has already raised nearly $420 million, with 26.5 billion coins sold. The project is now in batch 30 at $0.03, though for a limited time, it can still be bought at $0.0015, representing a 2900% return since batch 1.

These figures reflect more than hype; they highlight real engagement from users and builders. The Awakening Testnet features WalletConnect integration, a detailed explorer with CSV exports, and interactive charts on usage, throughput, and fees, features often absent from other testnets. Developers can deploy contracts without the need for third-party tools, making onboarding easier. The network provides a faucet and built-in rewards via its upcoming vesting contract, encouraging participation.

BlockDAG426426 4

This setup supports growth by removing barriers, providing builders with a cost-free way to experiment, and demonstrating that scalability with EVM compatibility is achievable today. By turning delivery into reality, BlockDAG presents itself as more than just another Layer 1; it’s a platform ready for real-world use and adoption.

Concluding Thoughts

Ethereum still holds dominance in dApps, but scalability issues are slowing its momentum. XRP’s price structure is interesting, but without an active development ecosystem, it remains focused on traders. BlockDAG shifts the focus by delivering where others are still planning.

With a high-speed testnet, developer tools, and full EVM compatibility already running, BlockDAG is not just an idea but a live product. Its testnet is a working foundation for what a future-ready blockchain requires. A presale boom of nearly $420M adds further credibility to this narrative. For those evaluating top crypto assets, the shift from speculation to execution is crucial, and BlockDAG is setting a new benchmark.

blockdag banner7564652

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

