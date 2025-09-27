แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
BlockDAG Presale Analysis Provides Context for XRP Tundra’s Market Strategy

โดย: Cryptodaily
2025/09/27 01:15
XRP
XRP$2,3443-3,38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006554-5,30%

Presales are setting records across crypto in 2025. BlockDAG, a project combining Directed Acyclic Graph architecture with Proof-of-Work consensus, has drawn extraordinary attention, with reports citing hundreds of millions raised through its token sale. Its approach — tiered price increases, hardware mining rigs, and even a mobile mining app — demonstrates how aggressive funnels can turn early-phase access into mass participation.

Against that backdrop, XRP Tundra has chosen a different strategy. Its presale emphasizes fixed launch pricing, two complementary tokens, and staking access for XRP holders. Rather than chasing sheer scale, the project is trying to channel presale enthusiasm into measurable mechanics designed to support long-term holders.

BlockDAG as a Benchmark

BlockDAG’s presale shows how quickly token dynamics can escalate. Early batches sold for less than a cent, while later rounds climbed toward $0.03, giving the first participants paper returns of over 2,900%. Analysts following the campaign project that valuations could rise further once trading begins, provided network adoption follows through.

The project linked its sale to hardware miners and a mobile mining app, which built an active community before listings. That approach turned token distribution into network participation, drawing in capital and users at the same time. For upcoming presales, the message is clear: fundraising tied to functional engagement attracts deeper flows than token issuance alone.

Dual-Token Presale and Staking Access

XRP Tundra addresses this environment with a structure built around two chains and two roles. TUNDRA-S, issued on Solana, is the utility and yield token, while TUNDRA-X, launched on the XRP Ledger, functions as governance and reserves. Buyers receive both through a single transaction, consolidating exposure across ecosystems.

In the current Phase 4, TUNDRA-S is priced at $0.068. Each purchase includes a 16% token bonus and comes with free TUNDRA-X allocations, referenced at $0.034. Launch prices are pre-set at $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X, offering a defined multiple between entry and listing.

Crucially, presale participation locks in future access to staking systems — Cryo Vaults and Frost Keys — once they go live. These are built to deliver yields of up to 30% APY on XRP, transforming idle holdings into an income stream. While staking is not yet active, securing access ahead of activation has become a core driver for early buyers.

DAMM V2 Liquidity for Stability

The project also adopts Meteora’s DAMM V2 to handle liquidity for TUNDRA-S. Traditional automated market makers often suffer from manipulation and immediate dumping. DAMM V2 adds a dynamic fee scheduler that starts high—sometimes above 50%—and gradually lowers over hours, discouraging bots and front-running. Fees collected from trading are directed toward staking pools, turning what is usually volatility into yield for long-term participants.

Other innovations include NFT-based liquidity positions, concentrated liquidity options, and optional permanent locks that guarantee baseline liquidity. The effect is to transform early trading from a “race to sell” into a “race to stake.” This aligns directly with the project’s stated purpose: building a stable staking economy rather than a speculative flash.

Security, Audits and KYC

Investor caution is natural in presales, and XRP Tundra has leaned on external verification. The TUNDRA-S contracts have been audited by Cyberscope. Broader assessments were carried out by Solidproof and Freshcoins. Team identity verification is publicly available through Vital Block’s KYC certificate.

Independent analysts and media have begun to cover the presale, noting the unusual combination of fixed launch prices and dual-chain access. A clear overview of those mechanics can be seen in Crypto Royal’s review, where the presale was described as both transparent and ambitious.

BlockDAG shows how scale-driven presales can raise extraordinary sums, but also how expectations rise in parallel. XRP Tundra presents an alternative path — measurable upside, staking integration, and liquidity protections that are designed to support long-term holders rather than just traders at listing.

Secure your Phase 4 allocation and follow updates as staking goes live:Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundraTelegram: https://t.me/xrptundraX: https://x.com/XrptundraContact: Tim Fénix, contact@xrptundra.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

