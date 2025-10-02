แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
BlockDAG Is Already One of 2025's Fastest-Growing Cryptos With $416M+ Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 04:00
blockdag

In crypto, adoption usually happens after launch. BlockDAG (BDAG) is flipping that rule upside down. With $416M+ raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and 3M+ X1 mobile miners already active, BlockDAG has proven adoption before its mainnet even goes live. Add in its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, and suddenly BDAG isn’t just in the crypto news cycle, it’s blasting into the global spotlight of Formula 1®.

For anyone looking for the best crypto to buy right now, this is more than another partnership update. It’s proof that BlockDAG (BDAG) is sprinting ahead of rivals at the exact stage when most projects are still begging for attention. The presale isn’t just raising money; it’s building a network at scale before day one.

Adoption First, Launch Later

The numbers speak louder than hype. With $416M+ already raised, BlockDAG is well past the halfway mark toward its ambitious $600M presale goal. That puts it ahead of the combined early raises of Ethereum, Solana, and Avalanche. For a pre-mainnet project, this is almost unheard of.

The trust behind those figures is visible in the community: 312K BDAG holders, 20K+ miners sold and shipped, and a developer base of 4,500 contributors building 300+ dApps. Meanwhile, 3M+ X1 app users are mining daily, creating one of the largest live user bases of any Layer-1 network before its official launch.

Then there’s Formula 1®. BWT Alpine F1® doesn’t partner casually. Formula 1® sponsorships are reserved for brands that reflect precision, performance, and global credibility. By becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to secure such a deal, BlockDAG has placed itself on a global stage that few projects can ever dream of. That credibility alone is why BDAG is being called the best crypto to buy right now.

Why Competitors Should Pay Attention

Ethereum may dominate by market cap, Solana may flex with high TPS, and Avalanche may chase digitized assets, but none had adoption at this scale before their launches. BlockDAG has flipped the formula by creating an ecosystem first, then going live. This foundation of miners, developers, and users creates staying power that speculation alone can’t buy.

It’s also attracting serious money. Multi-million-dollar buys of $4.4M and $3.6M have already been reported, showing that large-scale players see BlockDAG’s momentum as too strong to ignore. These early moves are the kind of conviction that typically signals massive upside later, a reason many analysts are calling BDAG the best crypto to buy right now.

Timing Defines Fortunes

The presale price is locked at $0.0015 in batch 30, but only for a few more days. Each sold-out batch narrows the ROI for late buyers. With more than 26.5 billion coins already sold, the entry window is tightening fast.

Ethereum and Solana delivered their biggest returns to those who saw adoption before headlines. BlockDAG is offering a similar moment now, except it already has far more proof points in place. The urgency is real: every batch closed is an opportunity lost. For buyers watching from the sidelines, the question isn’t if they’ll join, but whether they’ll join in time to call BDAG the best crypto to buy right now.

A Quiet Build Now Shifting Into the Global Spotlight

BlockDAG hasn’t rushed into the limelight. It was built first, raising funds, shipping miners, onboarding millions of users, and securing a developer base. That groundwork has turned into momentum. Now, with Alpine F1®’s global sponsorship, the project has leapt from crypto circles to mainstream recognition.

Formula 1® is a sport defined by milliseconds, engineering precision, and high performance. BlockDAG mirrors those qualities in its DAG + Proof-of-Work architecture, built to scale without compromising security. Together, they create a story of speed and endurance that resonates with audiences beyond crypto.

Conclusion: Why This Could Be the Last Window

BlockDAG’s rise is looking less like speculation and more like inevitability. With $416M+ raised, 26.5B+ coins sold, 312K holders, 3M+ miners, and 20K+ hardware units shipped all before mainnet, this project is already rewriting what a presale can achieve.
Now, with its multi-year Formula 1® partnership, BDAG is not just a blockchain; it’s a brand on the global stage. At $0.0015, the current entry price could soon be remembered as the final golden window. For those asking what the best crypto to buy right now is, BlockDAG is no longer just an option; it’s quickly becoming the benchmark.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

