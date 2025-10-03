แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
BlockDAG Awakening Leads With Live dApps, $420M Presale

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 06:03
Crypto News

Discover why BlockDAG’s Awakening testnet, live dApps, analytics, NFT tools, and almost $420M presale make it the best crypto coin to buy today.

Ethereum continues to test support levels near $3,875, and every Ethereum (ETH) price update seems to echo the same theme: resistance remains firm while buyers struggle to push higher. Solana is also facing challenges, with recent Solana (SOL) price updates showing volatility and heavy exits from traders.

BlockDAG (BDAG) is gaining momentum. Its Testnet Awakening has gone live, not only raising hundreds of millions in presale funding but also proving it can deliver a functional ecosystem. With live dApps, real-time analytics, NFT tracking, and developer IDE tools already active, BlockDAG has transformed from a presale narrative into a working project. For those searching for the best crypto coins heading into 2025, BlockDAG is pushing the conversation into delivery.

BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Redefines Utility Before Launch

For months, skeptics dismissed BlockDAG as just another presale success story, pointing only to its huge fundraising numbers. That criticism has been erased. The Awakening testnet has gone live, and with it came dApps like Reflection and Lottery, NFT tools, a developer IDE, and security measures integrated from the start. This shows that BlockDAG is not just raising capital; it is building an entire ecosystem.

The presale numbers reinforce its momentum. Almost $420M has already been raised, over 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold, and the project boasts more than 312,000 holders. Adoption also extends into mining, with 3 million users on the X1 mobile app and 20,000 hardware miners shipped globally.

Priced at $0.0015 for a limited time, BDAG still offers major upside, with projections suggesting gains of 3,000% if it lists at $0.05. By delivering live features during the testnet phase, BlockDAG has shown it belongs among the best crypto coins of 2025, and not because of speculation, but because it is already proving real-world value.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Update: Fighting to Defend $4,000

The latest Ethereum (ETH) price update shows the coin trading tightly around $3,829 to $4,161. Weak retail demand and large liquidations have added pressure, with critical support forming between $3,875 and $4,000. Resistance remains firm near $4,220–$4,280, with stronger walls at $4,360–$4,550.

If ETH breaks below its current support, it risks sliding toward $3,560, while reclaiming $4,220 and surging past $4,580 would help bulls regain momentum. Despite this short-term weakness, Ethereum still processes more than 1.6 million daily transactions and holds a market cap of nearly $508B, proving its dominance in activity.

Ethereum remains one of the best crypto coins by market strength, but its progress feels slower compared to BlockDAG’s immediate delivery. This contrast highlights the difference between legacy giants defending ground and new projects already pushing ahead.

Solana (SOL) Price Update: Holding at Key Levels Amid Outflows

The most recent Solana (SOL) price update shows the coin struggling after a pullback from its $240–$250 resistance. Currently trading near $207, SOL reflects the broader sell-off in the market. Analysts identify $220–$225 as a critical support band, with $200 serving as the line that must hold to prevent deeper declines.

Upside targets remain possible. A push above $245–$250 could set the stage for rallies toward $262 or even $300 if volume and sentiment improve. However, net outflows exceeding $120M and whale movements in the tens of millions have added volatility to the charts.

Solana remains in the spotlight as one of the best crypto coins, but its reliance on technical confirmation makes it less predictable. For traders, it is a project with strong potential but tied heavily to short-term market swings.

BlockDAG Delivers Real Utility And Growth

Ethereum is still struggling around $3,875, with forecasts pointing to a cautious $4,300 or an ambitious push toward $7,500 in the longer term. Solana’s recent performance shows $220 as a crucial support, with recovery possible if it reclaims the $245–$250 zone.

BlockDAG has stepped into that gap. With the Awakening testnet delivering live dApps, analytics tools, NFT tracking, and developer IDE access, it has proven itself more than a presale story. Backed by almost $420 million in funding, millions of miners, and ROI projections of more than 3,000%, BlockDAG is carving its place among the best crypto coins of 2025 by delivering today what others are still planning for tomorrow.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/ethereum-and-solana-lag-while-blockdag-awakening-testnet-delivers-live-dapps-analytics-and-developer-tools/

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

