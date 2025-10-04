แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
In 2025, the crypto presale space is more competitive than ever, with projects battling for attention and capital. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are making waves with millions raised and strong narratives, but one project is separating itself from the noise. BlockDAG is not only raising funds but also shipping real tools.

BlockchainFX Raises Millions, Ozak AI Gains Attention, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Utility Today

โดย: Coindoo
2025/10/04 04:00
In 2025, the crypto presale space is more competitive than ever, with projects battling for attention and capital. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI are making waves with millions raised and strong narratives, but one project is separating itself from the noise. BlockDAG is not only raising funds but also shipping real tools.

While many presales focus on whitepapers and promises, BlockDAG (BDAG) has gone further by delivering live testnet infrastructure. Its Awakening Testnet enables developers to deploy smart contracts, mint NFTs, and launch decentralised applications through a user-friendly IDE. With almost $420M raised and 26.5B coins sold, BlockDAG is redefining what a presale can achieve. This combination of credibility and delivery is why analysts are calling it the top presale crypto 2025.

BlockchainFX Crosses $8M With Market Excitement

BlockchainFX has caught the eye of the market by raising more than $8 million in presale funds. Analysts, including those at BlockchainReporter, have highlighted it as a project to watch in the months ahead. Its pitch is built around value growth, roadmap execution, and the promise of future exchange listings.

The energy surrounding BlockchainFX is real, but it is based on projected outcomes rather than working infrastructure. With presale participants buying into the earliest stage of development, the play remains speculative. Traders are betting on long-term rewards in exchange for near-term risk. While BlockchainFX has momentum, it still needs to prove itself through product delivery to be considered alongside the top presale crypto 2025 leaders.

Ozak AI Secures $3.4M,  But Tools Still Missing

Ozak AI has tapped into the powerful AI narrative within blockchain. With a presale price of just $0.012 and $3.4 million already raised, the project has drawn strong interest, especially among retail participants. Media coverage, such as from Blockzeit, has described it as one of the more appealing tech-driven plays in early 2025.

However, its foundation is still based on future promises. The roadmap outlines integration of AI with blockchain, but live products are yet to be delivered. No tools are available for developers or users to interact with today. For now, Ozak AI offers a compelling story, but until it delivers infrastructure, it cannot rival established contenders for the title of top presale crypto 2025.

BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Delivers Real-Time Access

BlockDAG is not just selling potential; it is delivering a fully functional platform that sets a new standard for blockchain adoption. The Awakening Testnet currently supports 1,400 transactions per second (TPS) and introduces key developer-focused upgrades, including EVM compatibility, account abstraction, and Ethereum-standard functionalities. These features enable advanced operations such as smart wallets, gasless transactions, and social recovery, ensuring that the system is not only secure but also future-ready for rapid adoption and evolving use cases.

The developer ecosystem is equally robust. The BlockDAG IDE provides tools for contract testing, debugging, and deployment, making it easier for developers to build and launch decentralized applications. NFT Explorer allows users to mint, manage, and track digital assets in real time, while live DApps such as Reflection and Lottery demonstrate practical utility and showcase how BDAG coins function in active use.

Beyond technical features, BlockDAG’s presale metrics reflect strong community engagement and market confidence. With almost $420 million raised, 26.5 billion coins sold, and Batch 30 presale pricing at just $0.0015, the platform combines broad adoption with affordability, giving early participants a unique opportunity for potential upside. By transforming participants from passive observers into active users, BlockDAG distinguishes itself from its peers, cementing its reputation as the top presale crypto to watch in 2025.

Real Products Define the Difference

The difference between these projects is clear. BlockchainFX and Ozak AI have attracted millions through compelling narratives, but both still rely on promises of future development. Their presales offer potential, but tangible tools remain out of reach.

BlockDAG, on the other hand, has proven itself by shipping real infrastructure. With its live Awakening Testnet, developer-ready tools, and fully functional ecosystem, it has moved beyond speculation. By combining technical delivery with massive presale fundraising, BlockDAG demonstrates why execution matters more than hype.

For those seeking projects with staying power, BlockDAG is the one to watch. It not only raises funds but also delivers usability, positioning itself as the top presale crypto 2025.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu 

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post BlockchainFX Raises Millions, Ozak AI Gains Attention, But BlockDAG’s Awakening Testnet Proves Real Utility Today appeared first on Coindoo.

