BlockchainFX Presale Raised Over $8.5M Milestone – Why It Tops the List of 5 Best Crypto to Invest in

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
What if a single app could let traders swap gold for Bitcoin in seconds, then pivot into meme coins, ETFs, or forex, all while earning daily rewards? That’s the bold promise of BlockchainFX ($BFX). In an era where investors are tired of juggling multiple exchanges and wallets, BlockchainFX has stepped in with a presale that’s turning heads. With its unique mechanics and staking rewards, this project is gaining traction as one of the best crypto to invest in today. Meanwhile, other presales like BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token are creating buzz in their own right. Each brings a different flavor to the market, from scalability tech to remittance solutions and community-driven meme power. This article will cover the developments and updates of all these coins, BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token. BlockchainFX: Daily Rewards Backed by Global Trading Power BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another token; it’s tied to a trading super app that lets users access more than 500 assets in one place. Think crypto, stocks, bonds, ETFs, forex, and commodities, all unified under one sleek platform. What makes this unique is its daily staking rewards, where holders receive payouts in both BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees. In plain words: every trade across the platform sends value back to the community. Security has been validated with full audits by Coinsult and CertiK, while Solidproof verified the team’s identity. That gives BlockchainFX a trust layer many presales lack, ensuring transparency while preparing for mass adoption. BlockchainFX: Presale Metrics That Signal Opportunity The presale is already heating up. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is priced at $0.026, with over $8.48 million raised from 11,829 investors, and its listing price is locked in at $0.05. That’s nearly a 92% upside for early buyers even before exchange momentum kicks in. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, the structure includes token burns for unsold allocations and liquidity locked post-launch. Investment Scenario: $10,000 in $BFX Presale Price: $0.026 Tokens Purchased (without bonus): 384,615 $BFX With 35% Bonus (OCT35 Flash Offer): +134,615 $BFX Total Tokens: 519,230 $BFX Value at Listing ($0.05): $25,961 ROI at Launch: $15,961 profit Value at $1 Prediction: $519,230 This is why the presale is generating strong investor attention; it combines utility with scarcity, a combination that often fuels breakout runs. BlockchainFX: A Presale With Rewards Beyond Tokens There’s more. BlockchainFX is hosting a $500,000 giveaway, where 20 winners will share a massive prize pool once the presale is sold out. The top winner takes home $250,000 in BFX tokens, while other spots receive anywhere from $100,000 to $1,000. Entries are earned through simple actions, such as buying tokens, posting on X, or joining Telegram. This unique campaign doubles as both marketing and an incentive for early adopters. BlockDAG: Scalability Meets Speed BlockDAG introduces a directed acyclic graph (DAG) system to tackle one of blockchain’s biggest headaches: scalability. By moving beyond traditional block-by-block structures, it promises high throughput with minimal fees. Analysts see DAG as a bridge for mainstream adoption, and BlockDAG’s presale has put this innovation in investors’ hands early. Remittix: Fixing Cross-Border Transactions Cross-border remittances remain costly and slow for millions worldwide. Remittix aims to address this issue by providing a low-cost, blockchain-powered remittance platform. Its focus on real-world utility sets it apart from meme-driven projects. If successful, it could disrupt a trillion-dollar industry where even small improvements mean huge gains. Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin’s Limits Bitcoin Hyper takes the original Bitcoin concept and scales it through layer-two enhancements. By lowering fees and boosting speed, this project appeals to those who believe Bitcoin needs upgrades to stay competitive. With staking rewards tied into its presale, Bitcoin Hyper presents itself as both an homage to Bitcoin and an evolution of it. Snorter Token: Humor Meets Community Growth Snorter Token leans on viral appeal and meme-driven marketing. Its strength lies not in complex tech but in community power. Past meme tokens, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have proven how social energy can fuel massive gains. Snorter’s presale taps into this same formula with an ambitious, humor-infused campaign. Best Wallet Token: A Utility Play in the Ecosystem Best Wallet Token is closely tied to its parent wallet ecosystem, offering users staking benefits, reduced fees, and priority access to new projects. By embedding itself within a growing Web3 hub, it offers more than speculation: it adds daily value for users already active in the ecosystem. Why BlockchainFX Presale Stands Out Among these projects, BlockchainFX delivers something different. Instead of focusing only on niche use cases, it merges crypto with global financial markets, creating a one-stop shop. Every trade becomes a revenue stream for holders, whether it’s a forex swap or a meme coin flip. Add to that the OCT35 Flash Offer (+35% bonus tokens this week), liquidity locks, and massive community rewards, and BlockchainFX sets itself apart as a presale designed for both short-term ROI and long-term stability. Conclusion BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token all showcase unique approaches to blockchain adoption. Each is carving out its niche, whether through scalability, remittances, meme culture, or wallet integration. Yet, the crown jewel of this cycle may well be BlockchainFX ($BFX). With over $8.48M raised, a $0.05 listing target, global trading integration, and rewards baked in, this presale is shaping up to be one of the best crypto to invest in right now. The window for entry is closing fast, and the spotlight is firmly on BlockchainFX. Find Out More Information Here Website: https://blockchainfx.com/  X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat FAQs Q1: What is BlockchainFX ($BFX)? BlockchainFX is a crypto-native trading super app offering access to 500+ assets, from crypto to forex and ETFs. Q2: What is the current presale price of $BFX? The token is priced at $0.026 in its current stage, with a final listing price of $0.05. Q3: How can buyers join the presale? By connecting a wallet and purchasing with ETH, USDT, BTC, BNB, SOL, or other supported cryptos. Q4: What bonuses are available? A flash offer (OCT35) gives +35% bonus tokens this week, along with a $500,000 giveaway pool. Q5: When will tokens be distributed? Tokens will be delivered via airdrop after the presale concludes and liquidity is locked. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. What if a single app could let traders swap gold for Bitcoin in seconds, then pivot into meme coins, ETFs, or forex, all while earning daily rewards? That’s the bold promise of BlockchainFX ($BFX). In an era where investors are tired of juggling multiple exchanges and wallets, BlockchainFX has stepped in with a presale that’s turning heads. With its unique mechanics and staking rewards, this project is gaining traction as one of the best crypto to invest in today. Meanwhile, other presales like BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token are creating buzz in their own right. Each brings a different flavor to the market, from scalability tech to remittance solutions and community-driven meme power. This article will cover the developments and updates of all these coins, BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token. BlockchainFX: Daily Rewards Backed by Global Trading Power BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another token; it’s tied to a trading super app that lets users access more than 500 assets in one place. Think crypto, stocks, bonds, ETFs, forex, and commodities, all unified under one sleek platform. What makes this unique is its daily staking rewards, where holders receive payouts in both BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees. In plain words: every trade across the platform sends value back to the community. Security has been validated with full audits by Coinsult and CertiK, while Solidproof verified the team’s identity. That gives BlockchainFX a trust layer many presales lack, ensuring transparency while preparing for mass adoption. BlockchainFX: Presale Metrics That Signal Opportunity The presale is already heating up. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is priced at $0.026, with over $8.48 million raised from 11,829 investors, and its listing price is locked in at $0.05. That’s nearly a 92% upside for early buyers even before exchange momentum kicks in. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, the structure includes token burns for unsold allocations and liquidity locked post-launch. Investment Scenario: $10,000 in $BFX Presale Price: $0.026 Tokens Purchased (without bonus): 384,615 $BFX With 35% Bonus (OCT35 Flash Offer): +134,615 $BFX Total Tokens: 519,230 $BFX Value at Listing ($0.05): $25,961 ROI at Launch: $15,961 profit Value at $1 Prediction: $519,230 This is why the presale is generating strong investor attention; it combines utility with scarcity, a combination that often fuels breakout runs. BlockchainFX: A Presale With Rewards Beyond Tokens There’s more. BlockchainFX is hosting a $500,000 giveaway, where 20 winners will share a massive prize pool once the presale is sold out. The top winner takes home $250,000 in BFX tokens, while other spots receive anywhere from $100,000 to $1,000. Entries are earned through simple actions, such as buying tokens, posting on X, or joining Telegram. This unique campaign doubles as both marketing and an incentive for early adopters. BlockDAG: Scalability Meets Speed BlockDAG introduces a directed acyclic graph (DAG) system to tackle one of blockchain’s biggest headaches: scalability. By moving beyond traditional block-by-block structures, it promises high throughput with minimal fees. Analysts see DAG as a bridge for mainstream adoption, and BlockDAG’s presale has put this innovation in investors’ hands early. Remittix: Fixing Cross-Border Transactions Cross-border remittances remain costly and slow for millions worldwide. Remittix aims to address this issue by providing a low-cost, blockchain-powered remittance platform. Its focus on real-world utility sets it apart from meme-driven projects. If successful, it could disrupt a trillion-dollar industry where even small improvements mean huge gains. Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin’s Limits Bitcoin Hyper takes the original Bitcoin concept and scales it through layer-two enhancements. By lowering fees and boosting speed, this project appeals to those who believe Bitcoin needs upgrades to stay competitive. With staking rewards tied into its presale, Bitcoin Hyper presents itself as both an homage to Bitcoin and an evolution of it. Snorter Token: Humor Meets Community Growth Snorter Token leans on viral appeal and meme-driven marketing. Its strength lies not in complex tech but in community power. Past meme tokens, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have proven how social energy can fuel massive gains. Snorter’s presale taps into this same formula with an ambitious, humor-infused campaign. Best Wallet Token: A Utility Play in the Ecosystem Best Wallet Token is closely tied to its parent wallet ecosystem, offering users staking benefits, reduced fees, and priority access to new projects. By embedding itself within a growing Web3 hub, it offers more than speculation: it adds daily value for users already active in the ecosystem. Why BlockchainFX Presale Stands Out Among these projects, BlockchainFX delivers something different. Instead of focusing only on niche use cases, it merges crypto with global financial markets, creating a one-stop shop. Every trade becomes a revenue stream for holders, whether it’s a forex swap or a meme coin flip. Add to that the OCT35 Flash Offer (+35% bonus tokens this week), liquidity locks, and massive community rewards, and BlockchainFX sets itself apart as a presale designed for both short-term ROI and long-term stability. Conclusion BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token all showcase unique approaches to blockchain adoption. Each is carving out its niche, whether through scalability, remittances, meme culture, or wallet integration. Yet, the crown jewel of this cycle may well be BlockchainFX ($BFX). With over $8.48M raised, a $0.05 listing target, global trading integration, and rewards baked in, this presale is shaping up to be one of the best crypto to invest in right now. The window for entry is closing fast, and the spotlight is firmly on BlockchainFX. Find Out More Information Here Website: https://blockchainfx.com/  X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat FAQs Q1: What is BlockchainFX ($BFX)? BlockchainFX is a crypto-native trading super app offering access to 500+ assets, from crypto to forex and ETFs. Q2: What is the current presale price of $BFX? The token is priced at $0.026 in its current stage, with a final listing price of $0.05. Q3: How can buyers join the presale? By connecting a wallet and purchasing with ETH, USDT, BTC, BNB, SOL, or other supported cryptos. Q4: What bonuses are available? A flash offer (OCT35) gives +35% bonus tokens this week, along with a $500,000 giveaway pool. Q5: When will tokens be distributed? Tokens will be delivered via airdrop after the presale concludes and liquidity is locked. This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

BlockchainFX Presale Raised Over $8.5M Milestone – Why It Tops the List of 5 Best Crypto to Invest in

โดย: Coinstats
2025/10/01 01:53
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
RWAX
APP$0.0009095+0.56%
HyperSwap
SWAP$0.05326-4.07%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001494-6.33%
ERA
ERA$0.2329-5.40%
bull2

What if a single app could let traders swap gold for Bitcoin in seconds, then pivot into meme coins, ETFs, or forex, all while earning daily rewards? That’s the bold promise of BlockchainFX ($BFX). In an era where investors are tired of juggling multiple exchanges and wallets, BlockchainFX has stepped in with a presale that’s turning heads. With its unique mechanics and staking rewards, this project is gaining traction as one of the best crypto to invest in today.

BFX banner

Meanwhile, other presales like BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token are creating buzz in their own right. Each brings a different flavor to the market, from scalability tech to remittance solutions and community-driven meme power.

This article will cover the developments and updates of all these coins, BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token.

BlockchainFX: Daily Rewards Backed by Global Trading Power

BlockchainFX ($BFX) isn’t just another token; it’s tied to a trading super app that lets users access more than 500 assets in one place. Think crypto, stocks, bonds, ETFs, forex, and commodities, all unified under one sleek platform. What makes this unique is its daily staking rewards, where holders receive payouts in both BFX and USDT from up to 70% of trading fees. In plain words: every trade across the platform sends value back to the community.

Security has been validated with full audits by Coinsult and CertiK, while Solidproof verified the team’s identity. That gives BlockchainFX a trust layer many presales lack, ensuring transparency while preparing for mass adoption.

BlockchainFX: Presale Metrics That Signal Opportunity

The presale is already heating up. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is priced at $0.026, with over $8.48 million raised from 11,829 investors, and its listing price is locked in at $0.05. That’s nearly a 92% upside for early buyers even before exchange momentum kicks in. Built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens, the structure includes token burns for unsold allocations and liquidity locked post-launch.

BFX

Investment Scenario: $10,000 in $BFX

  • Presale Price: $0.026
  • Tokens Purchased (without bonus): 384,615 $BFX
  • With 35% Bonus (OCT35 Flash Offer): +134,615 $BFX
  • Total Tokens: 519,230 $BFX
  • Value at Listing ($0.05): $25,961
  • ROI at Launch: $15,961 profit
  • Value at $1 Prediction: $519,230

This is why the presale is generating strong investor attention; it combines utility with scarcity, a combination that often fuels breakout runs.

BlockchainFX: A Presale With Rewards Beyond Tokens

There’s more. BlockchainFX is hosting a $500,000 giveaway, where 20 winners will share a massive prize pool once the presale is sold out. The top winner takes home $250,000 in BFX tokens, while other spots receive anywhere from $100,000 to $1,000. Entries are earned through simple actions, such as buying tokens, posting on X, or joining Telegram. This unique campaign doubles as both marketing and an incentive for early adopters.

BlockDAG: Scalability Meets Speed

BlockDAG introduces a directed acyclic graph (DAG) system to tackle one of blockchain’s biggest headaches: scalability. By moving beyond traditional block-by-block structures, it promises high throughput with minimal fees. Analysts see DAG as a bridge for mainstream adoption, and BlockDAG’s presale has put this innovation in investors’ hands early.

Remittix: Fixing Cross-Border Transactions

Cross-border remittances remain costly and slow for millions worldwide. Remittix aims to address this issue by providing a low-cost, blockchain-powered remittance platform. Its focus on real-world utility sets it apart from meme-driven projects. If successful, it could disrupt a trillion-dollar industry where even small improvements mean huge gains.

Bitcoin Hyper: Expanding Bitcoin’s Limits

Bitcoin Hyper takes the original Bitcoin concept and scales it through layer-two enhancements. By lowering fees and boosting speed, this project appeals to those who believe Bitcoin needs upgrades to stay competitive. With staking rewards tied into its presale, Bitcoin Hyper presents itself as both an homage to Bitcoin and an evolution of it.

Snorter Token: Humor Meets Community Growth

Snorter Token leans on viral appeal and meme-driven marketing. Its strength lies not in complex tech but in community power. Past meme tokens, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, have proven how social energy can fuel massive gains. Snorter’s presale taps into this same formula with an ambitious, humor-infused campaign.

Best Wallet Token: A Utility Play in the Ecosystem

Best Wallet Token is closely tied to its parent wallet ecosystem, offering users staking benefits, reduced fees, and priority access to new projects. By embedding itself within a growing Web3 hub, it offers more than speculation: it adds daily value for users already active in the ecosystem.

BFX

Why BlockchainFX Presale Stands Out

Among these projects, BlockchainFX delivers something different. Instead of focusing only on niche use cases, it merges crypto with global financial markets, creating a one-stop shop. Every trade becomes a revenue stream for holders, whether it’s a forex swap or a meme coin flip.

Add to that the OCT35 Flash Offer (+35% bonus tokens this week), liquidity locks, and massive community rewards, and BlockchainFX sets itself apart as a presale designed for both short-term ROI and long-term stability.

Conclusion

BlockDAG, Remittix, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter Token, and Best Wallet Token all showcase unique approaches to blockchain adoption. Each is carving out its niche, whether through scalability, remittances, meme culture, or wallet integration. Yet, the crown jewel of this cycle may well be BlockchainFX ($BFX). With over $8.48M raised, a $0.05 listing target, global trading integration, and rewards baked in, this presale is shaping up to be one of the best crypto to invest in right now. The window for entry is closing fast, and the spotlight is firmly on BlockchainFX.

Find Out More Information Here

Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 

X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom

Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

FAQs

Q1: What is BlockchainFX ($BFX)?

BlockchainFX is a crypto-native trading super app offering access to 500+ assets, from crypto to forex and ETFs.

Q2: What is the current presale price of $BFX?

The token is priced at $0.026 in its current stage, with a final listing price of $0.05.

Q3: How can buyers join the presale?

By connecting a wallet and purchasing with ETH, USDT, BTC, BNB, SOL, or other supported cryptos.

Q4: What bonuses are available?

A flash offer (OCT35) gives +35% bonus tokens this week, along with a $500,000 giveaway pool.

Q5: When will tokens be distributed?

Tokens will be delivered via airdrop after the presale concludes and liquidity is locked.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2264-2.95%
Pi Network
PI$0.22295-2.62%
VeChain
VET$0.01665-4.96%
แชร์
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.511-5.38%
SIX
SIX$0.01638--%
GET
GET$0.001071-46.42%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001478-3.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-8.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.05808-4.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,505.46
$101,505.46$101,505.46

-0.71%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,429.32
$3,429.32$3,429.32

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.94
$153.94$153.94

-1.13%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3462
$2.3462$2.3462

-0.92%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11288
$0.11288$0.11288

+5.48%