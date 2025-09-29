แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Bitcoin — The Lens of&nbsp;Time or: Making Time Preference Visible and Measurable (Klicke hier für die deutsche Version.) Growing up in East Germany, I was used to empty shelves. As difficult as the scarcity economy was for my parents and everyone else, it had a silver lining for me as a child and teenager. The latest games, stereo systems, or even trips abroad couldn’t tempt me to spend my savings, simply because they didn’t exist. This is how I developed what Bitcoiners call a low time preference: the ability to save for the&nbsp;future. Today, things are very different. New games, stereo systems, and travel offers appear regularly and in abundance. Many people take inflation as an excuse to spend their money immediately. Living in the moment like this is called a high time preference. For many who explore Bitcoin, the concept of time preference first comes through Saifedean Ammous and his book The Bitcoin Standard [1]. He argues that human time preference is the invisible engine driving our actions and shaping society. Yet theory often remains abstract. It wasn’t until I discovered the Freedom Calculator on the Blocktrainer forum that I realized just how tangible time preference can be [2]. Bitcoin makes time preference visible and measurable. Bitcoin is more than just money: it’s a lens showing how much its users live in the present or how much they already think about the future. In this article, I’ll show you how to use this lens to better understand economics. Bitcoin as a Lens for Time Preference My little introduction already illustrates that societal conditions influence individual time preference. Good times encourage saving. Hard times force people to draw on their reserves. Economic booms foster low time preference (saving), while crises drive high time preference (spending). As long as people are well off, they can set money aside. When a crisis hits, they rely on their&nbsp;savings. The same applies to Bitcoin. Buying it demonstrates a low time preference (the future matters), while selling it shows a high one (the present matters). In this way, the market price makes collective time preference visible. Deviation: Real Price vs. Fair&nbsp;Value This raises the question of how to interpret Bitcoin’s current market price. Giovanni Santostasi provides an answer. The astrophysicist studies the mathematical laws governing Bitcoin’s development [3]. He derived a power law from Bitcoin data that has allowed him to forecast the network’s growth and Bitcoin’s price for over a&nbsp;decade. The Bitcoin Power Law models a long-term trend against which the current market value of Bitcoin can be measured. Assuming the Power Law continues to predict price development, the deviation between the real and expected price shows us the market’s position: Optimism = Real Price &gt; Expectation People generally look to the future with confidence when the real Bitcoin price is above the Power Law expectation. This optimism can be expressed in days. At the time of writing, the real Bitcoin price is $115,000, while the model expects only $108,000. That means buying Bitcoin now is like paying for 65 days of the future, essentially buying a Bitcoin as if we were already 65 days&nbsp;ahead. These days aren’t a natural law. They’re a lens through which we view price. Instead of percentages, we speak in terms of time. It’s more intuitive: who can immediately grasp what +6% means, but understanding an overvaluation of 65 future days — “buying the future” — makes sense to everyone. Pessimism = Real Price &lt; Expectation The opposite applies when the real price falls below the Power Law trend. Either Bitcoin sellers are pessimistic about the future, or circumstances force them to liquidate some of their Satoshi holdings. Types of Time Preferences Most people don’t think in exact timeframes. They act on instinct. Yet intuitively, every investor asks when a Bitcoin purchase will pay off. The waiting period, derived from the deviation between real price and expectation, is the lens focusing on time preference. A decreasing time preference means we collectively lose sight of the present and trust too much in the distant&nbsp;future. Here are examples to illustrate what I mean. There’s more than just high and low time preference: High Time Preference People act in the now when the real Bitcoin price matches its expected value. The time difference is zero in this&nbsp;case. Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $108,000 | Difference: 0&nbsp;days Low Time Preference When the real price is above the expected, low time preference can be shown as a negative value. Currently, expectation lags reality by 65&nbsp;days. Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $115,000 | Difference: -65&nbsp;days If someone can wait two months due to a stable economic situation, the current price is still acceptable. Lowest Time Preference Extreme negative differences indicate market overreactions. All-time high (Nov 8,&nbsp;2021): Expected Price: $23,337 | Real Price: $67,527 | Difference: -977&nbsp;days Compared to the all-time high in 2021, the August 14, 2025 level seems more manageable. Expected Price: $104,147 | Real Price: $123,339 | Difference: -220&nbsp;days Premium Time Preference Crises trigger panic. The real price falls below expectation. Buying in a bear market gives more Satoshi for the same fiat. With Bitcoin’s scarcity and growing popularity, the likelihood of real prices falling below past expectations decreases. All-time low (Apr 20,&nbsp;2024): Expected Price: $64,397 | Real Price: $15,776 | Difference: 1,170&nbsp;days Anyone who could afford to enter at this price effectively saved more than three years of price development and gained three years of future security in a single&nbsp;day. Sichere Zeitpräferenz Long-term Bitcoin holders know: Time in the market beats market timing. They invested early enough that the real price is unlikely to drop below their purchase price. Time provides a safety buffer, securing their&nbsp;future. Oct 2,&nbsp;2011: Current Price: $115,000 | Purchase Price: $1 | Difference: 5,179&nbsp;days Individual Freedom and Corporate Stability Market participants use these time differences — consciously or not — to their advantage. Individuals save Bitcoin or Satoshis to extend their personal freedom. Companies hold Bitcoin reserves to strengthen resilience and allow robust planning. Through Bitcoin’s lens, we can see the time individuals and institutions have to adapt to an ever-changing market. Their resilience grows with the time available for research, development, and trial-and-error. Not every innovation becomes a market&nbsp;success. Conclusion: Bitcoin Examines the&nbsp;Economy The height (now, premium, secure) and depth (later, low, lowest) of time preferences magnify the current economic state of market participants like a magnifying glass. Bitcoin aggregates these individual preferences into a collective view, which we call bull or bear&nbsp;markets. Rising and falling time preferences act as an indicator, highlighting the available time for market adaptation. People and organizations need time to change, and Bitcoin gives them that&nbsp;time. *** Did my 12,331 characters give you a new insight? Honor them with a donation via Lightning. You want to read more from me? Support my work with a few Satoshis. Understanding takes time. Your promotion gives me time to organize my thoughts and write them&nbsp;down. Bitcoin Lightning address: eltankred@getalby.com *** Sources [1] https://www.amazon.de/Bitcoin-Standard-Die-dezentrale-Alternative-Zentralbankensystem/dp/3982109507; excerpt: https://academy.saifedean.com/poe-chapter-13/?v=5f02f0889301 accessed: Sept 10,&nbsp;2025 [2] https://forum.blocktrainer.de/t/freiheitsrechner/70211 accessed: Sept 10,&nbsp;2025 [3] https://giovannisantostasi.medium.com/the-bitcoin-power-law-theory-962dfaf99ee9 accessed: Sept 11,&nbsp;2025 Chart: https://charts.bitbo.io/long-term-power-law/ Price Data: CoinMarketCap.com (accessed Sept 10,&nbsp;2025) Bitcoin — The Lens of Time was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyBitcoin — The Lens of&nbsp;Time or: Making Time Preference Visible and Measurable (Klicke hier für die deutsche Version.) Growing up in East Germany, I was used to empty shelves. As difficult as the scarcity economy was for my parents and everyone else, it had a silver lining for me as a child and teenager. The latest games, stereo systems, or even trips abroad couldn’t tempt me to spend my savings, simply because they didn’t exist. This is how I developed what Bitcoiners call a low time preference: the ability to save for the&nbsp;future. Today, things are very different. New games, stereo systems, and travel offers appear regularly and in abundance. Many people take inflation as an excuse to spend their money immediately. Living in the moment like this is called a high time preference. For many who explore Bitcoin, the concept of time preference first comes through Saifedean Ammous and his book The Bitcoin Standard [1]. He argues that human time preference is the invisible engine driving our actions and shaping society. Yet theory often remains abstract. It wasn’t until I discovered the Freedom Calculator on the Blocktrainer forum that I realized just how tangible time preference can be [2]. Bitcoin makes time preference visible and measurable. Bitcoin is more than just money: it’s a lens showing how much its users live in the present or how much they already think about the future. In this article, I’ll show you how to use this lens to better understand economics. Bitcoin as a Lens for Time Preference My little introduction already illustrates that societal conditions influence individual time preference. Good times encourage saving. Hard times force people to draw on their reserves. Economic booms foster low time preference (saving), while crises drive high time preference (spending). As long as people are well off, they can set money aside. When a crisis hits, they rely on their&nbsp;savings. The same applies to Bitcoin. Buying it demonstrates a low time preference (the future matters), while selling it shows a high one (the present matters). In this way, the market price makes collective time preference visible. Deviation: Real Price vs. Fair&nbsp;Value This raises the question of how to interpret Bitcoin’s current market price. Giovanni Santostasi provides an answer. The astrophysicist studies the mathematical laws governing Bitcoin’s development [3]. He derived a power law from Bitcoin data that has allowed him to forecast the network’s growth and Bitcoin’s price for over a&nbsp;decade. The Bitcoin Power Law models a long-term trend against which the current market value of Bitcoin can be measured. Assuming the Power Law continues to predict price development, the deviation between the real and expected price shows us the market’s position: Optimism = Real Price &gt; Expectation People generally look to the future with confidence when the real Bitcoin price is above the Power Law expectation. This optimism can be expressed in days. At the time of writing, the real Bitcoin price is $115,000, while the model expects only $108,000. That means buying Bitcoin now is like paying for 65 days of the future, essentially buying a Bitcoin as if we were already 65 days&nbsp;ahead. These days aren’t a natural law. They’re a lens through which we view price. Instead of percentages, we speak in terms of time. It’s more intuitive: who can immediately grasp what +6% means, but understanding an overvaluation of 65 future days — “buying the future” — makes sense to everyone. Pessimism = Real Price &lt; Expectation The opposite applies when the real price falls below the Power Law trend. Either Bitcoin sellers are pessimistic about the future, or circumstances force them to liquidate some of their Satoshi holdings. Types of Time Preferences Most people don’t think in exact timeframes. They act on instinct. Yet intuitively, every investor asks when a Bitcoin purchase will pay off. The waiting period, derived from the deviation between real price and expectation, is the lens focusing on time preference. A decreasing time preference means we collectively lose sight of the present and trust too much in the distant&nbsp;future. Here are examples to illustrate what I mean. There’s more than just high and low time preference: High Time Preference People act in the now when the real Bitcoin price matches its expected value. The time difference is zero in this&nbsp;case. Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $108,000 | Difference: 0&nbsp;days Low Time Preference When the real price is above the expected, low time preference can be shown as a negative value. Currently, expectation lags reality by 65&nbsp;days. Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $115,000 | Difference: -65&nbsp;days If someone can wait two months due to a stable economic situation, the current price is still acceptable. Lowest Time Preference Extreme negative differences indicate market overreactions. All-time high (Nov 8,&nbsp;2021): Expected Price: $23,337 | Real Price: $67,527 | Difference: -977&nbsp;days Compared to the all-time high in 2021, the August 14, 2025 level seems more manageable. Expected Price: $104,147 | Real Price: $123,339 | Difference: -220&nbsp;days Premium Time Preference Crises trigger panic. The real price falls below expectation. Buying in a bear market gives more Satoshi for the same fiat. With Bitcoin’s scarcity and growing popularity, the likelihood of real prices falling below past expectations decreases. All-time low (Apr 20,&nbsp;2024): Expected Price: $64,397 | Real Price: $15,776 | Difference: 1,170&nbsp;days Anyone who could afford to enter at this price effectively saved more than three years of price development and gained three years of future security in a single&nbsp;day. Sichere Zeitpräferenz Long-term Bitcoin holders know: Time in the market beats market timing. They invested early enough that the real price is unlikely to drop below their purchase price. Time provides a safety buffer, securing their&nbsp;future. Oct 2,&nbsp;2011: Current Price: $115,000 | Purchase Price: $1 | Difference: 5,179&nbsp;days Individual Freedom and Corporate Stability Market participants use these time differences — consciously or not — to their advantage. Individuals save Bitcoin or Satoshis to extend their personal freedom. Companies hold Bitcoin reserves to strengthen resilience and allow robust planning. Through Bitcoin’s lens, we can see the time individuals and institutions have to adapt to an ever-changing market. Their resilience grows with the time available for research, development, and trial-and-error. Not every innovation becomes a market&nbsp;success. Conclusion: Bitcoin Examines the&nbsp;Economy The height (now, premium, secure) and depth (later, low, lowest) of time preferences magnify the current economic state of market participants like a magnifying glass. Bitcoin aggregates these individual preferences into a collective view, which we call bull or bear&nbsp;markets. Rising and falling time preferences act as an indicator, highlighting the available time for market adaptation. People and organizations need time to change, and Bitcoin gives them that&nbsp;time. *** Did my 12,331 characters give you a new insight? Honor them with a donation via Lightning. You want to read more from me? Support my work with a few Satoshis. Understanding takes time. Your promotion gives me time to organize my thoughts and write them&nbsp;down. Bitcoin Lightning address: eltankred@getalby.com *** Sources [1] https://www.amazon.de/Bitcoin-Standard-Die-dezentrale-Alternative-Zentralbankensystem/dp/3982109507; excerpt: https://academy.saifedean.com/poe-chapter-13/?v=5f02f0889301 accessed: Sept 10,&nbsp;2025 [2] https://forum.blocktrainer.de/t/freiheitsrechner/70211 accessed: Sept 10,&nbsp;2025 [3] https://giovannisantostasi.medium.com/the-bitcoin-power-law-theory-962dfaf99ee9 accessed: Sept 11,&nbsp;2025 Chart: https://charts.bitbo.io/long-term-power-law/ Price Data: CoinMarketCap.com (accessed Sept 10,&nbsp;2025) Bitcoin — The Lens of Time was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

Bitcoin — The Lens of Time

โดย: Medium
2025/09/29 21:40

Bitcoin — The Lens of Time

or: Making Time Preference Visible and Measurable

(Klicke hier für die deutsche Version.)

Growing up in East Germany, I was used to empty shelves. As difficult as the scarcity economy was for my parents and everyone else, it had a silver lining for me as a child and teenager. The latest games, stereo systems, or even trips abroad couldn’t tempt me to spend my savings, simply because they didn’t exist. This is how I developed what Bitcoiners call a low time preference: the ability to save for the future.

Today, things are very different. New games, stereo systems, and travel offers appear regularly and in abundance. Many people take inflation as an excuse to spend their money immediately. Living in the moment like this is called a high time preference.

For many who explore Bitcoin, the concept of time preference first comes through Saifedean Ammous and his book The Bitcoin Standard [1]. He argues that human time preference is the invisible engine driving our actions and shaping society. Yet theory often remains abstract. It wasn’t until I discovered the Freedom Calculator on the Blocktrainer forum that I realized just how tangible time preference can be [2]. Bitcoin makes time preference visible and measurable.

Bitcoin is more than just money: it’s a lens showing how much its users live in the present or how much they already think about the future. In this article, I’ll show you how to use this lens to better understand economics.

Bitcoin as a Lens for Time Preference

My little introduction already illustrates that societal conditions influence individual time preference. Good times encourage saving. Hard times force people to draw on their reserves. Economic booms foster low time preference (saving), while crises drive high time preference (spending). As long as people are well off, they can set money aside. When a crisis hits, they rely on their savings.

The same applies to Bitcoin. Buying it demonstrates a low time preference (the future matters), while selling it shows a high one (the present matters). In this way, the market price makes collective time preference visible.

Deviation: Real Price vs. Fair Value

This raises the question of how to interpret Bitcoin’s current market price. Giovanni Santostasi provides an answer. The astrophysicist studies the mathematical laws governing Bitcoin’s development [3]. He derived a power law from Bitcoin data that has allowed him to forecast the network’s growth and Bitcoin’s price for over a decade.

The Bitcoin Power Law models a long-term trend against which the current market value of Bitcoin can be measured. Assuming the Power Law continues to predict price development, the deviation between the real and expected price shows us the market’s position:

Optimism = Real Price > Expectation

People generally look to the future with confidence when the real Bitcoin price is above the Power Law expectation. This optimism can be expressed in days. At the time of writing, the real Bitcoin price is $115,000, while the model expects only $108,000. That means buying Bitcoin now is like paying for 65 days of the future, essentially buying a Bitcoin as if we were already 65 days ahead.

These days aren’t a natural law. They’re a lens through which we view price. Instead of percentages, we speak in terms of time. It’s more intuitive: who can immediately grasp what +6% means, but understanding an overvaluation of 65 future days — “buying the future” — makes sense to everyone.

Pessimism = Real Price < Expectation

The opposite applies when the real price falls below the Power Law trend. Either Bitcoin sellers are pessimistic about the future, or circumstances force them to liquidate some of their Satoshi holdings.

Types of Time Preferences

Most people don’t think in exact timeframes. They act on instinct. Yet intuitively, every investor asks when a Bitcoin purchase will pay off. The waiting period, derived from the deviation between real price and expectation, is the lens focusing on time preference. A decreasing time preference means we collectively lose sight of the present and trust too much in the distant future.

Here are examples to illustrate what I mean. There’s more than just high and low time preference:

High Time Preference

People act in the now when the real Bitcoin price matches its expected value. The time difference is zero in this case.

Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $108,000 | Difference: 0 days

Low Time Preference

When the real price is above the expected, low time preference can be shown as a negative value. Currently, expectation lags reality by 65 days.

Expected Price: $108,000 | Real Price: $115,000 | Difference: -65 days

If someone can wait two months due to a stable economic situation, the current price is still acceptable.

Lowest Time Preference

Extreme negative differences indicate market overreactions.

All-time high (Nov 8, 2021):

Expected Price: $23,337 | Real Price: $67,527 | Difference: -977 days

Compared to the all-time high in 2021, the August 14, 2025 level seems more manageable.

Expected Price: $104,147 | Real Price: $123,339 | Difference: -220 days

Premium Time Preference

Crises trigger panic. The real price falls below expectation. Buying in a bear market gives more Satoshi for the same fiat. With Bitcoin’s scarcity and growing popularity, the likelihood of real prices falling below past expectations decreases.

All-time low (Apr 20, 2024):

Expected Price: $64,397 | Real Price: $15,776 | Difference: 1,170 days

Anyone who could afford to enter at this price effectively saved more than three years of price development and gained three years of future security in a single day.

Sichere Zeitpräferenz

Long-term Bitcoin holders know: Time in the market beats market timing. They invested early enough that the real price is unlikely to drop below their purchase price. Time provides a safety buffer, securing their future.

Oct 2, 2011:

Current Price: $115,000 | Purchase Price: $1 | Difference: 5,179 days

Individual Freedom and Corporate Stability

Market participants use these time differences — consciously or not — to their advantage. Individuals save Bitcoin or Satoshis to extend their personal freedom. Companies hold Bitcoin reserves to strengthen resilience and allow robust planning.

Through Bitcoin’s lens, we can see the time individuals and institutions have to adapt to an ever-changing market. Their resilience grows with the time available for research, development, and trial-and-error. Not every innovation becomes a market success.

Conclusion: Bitcoin Examines the Economy

The height (now, premium, secure) and depth (later, low, lowest) of time preferences magnify the current economic state of market participants like a magnifying glass. Bitcoin aggregates these individual preferences into a collective view, which we call bull or bear markets.

Rising and falling time preferences act as an indicator, highlighting the available time for market adaptation. People and organizations need time to change, and Bitcoin gives them that time.

***

Did my 12,331 characters give you a new insight? Honor them with a donation via Lightning. You want to read more from me? Support my work with a few Satoshis. Understanding takes time. Your promotion gives me time to organize my thoughts and write them down.

Bitcoin Lightning address: eltankred@getalby.com

***

Sources

[1] https://www.amazon.de/Bitcoin-Standard-Die-dezentrale-Alternative-Zentralbankensystem/dp/3982109507; excerpt: https://academy.saifedean.com/poe-chapter-13/?v=5f02f0889301 accessed: Sept 10, 2025

[2] https://forum.blocktrainer.de/t/freiheitsrechner/70211 accessed: Sept 10, 2025

[3] https://giovannisantostasi.medium.com/the-bitcoin-power-law-theory-962dfaf99ee9 accessed: Sept 11, 2025

Chart: https://charts.bitbo.io/long-term-power-law/

Price Data: CoinMarketCap.com (accessed Sept 10, 2025)

Bitcoin — The Lens of Time was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2264-2.95%
Pi Network
PI$0.22295-2.62%
VeChain
VET$0.01665-4.96%
แชร์
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.511-5.38%
SIX
SIX$0.01638--%
GET
GET$0.001071-46.42%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001478-3.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-8.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.05808-4.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,550.00
$101,550.00$101,550.00

-0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,432.53
$3,432.53$3,432.53

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.12
$154.12$154.12

-1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3474
$2.3474$2.3474

-0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11246
$0.11246$0.11246

+5.09%