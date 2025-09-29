แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Bitcoin’s network hashrate surged to a new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second and stabilized around 1.039 ZH/s, highlighting the industrial nature of the current mining. The milestone comes on the heels of a resurgence in BTC strength, whose price has regained lost ground to reach a high of $112,000 on Monday. Reaching a zetahash […]Bitcoin’s network hashrate surged to a new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second and stabilized around 1.039 ZH/s, highlighting the industrial nature of the current mining. The milestone comes on the heels of a resurgence in BTC strength, whose price has regained lost ground to reach a high of $112,000 on Monday. Reaching a zetahash […]

Bitcoin’s network hashrate surges to new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second

โดย: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/29 22:10
1
1$0.0192-19.93%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000063+12.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,550-1.55%

Bitcoin’s network hashrate surged to a new high of 1.2 zetahashes per second and stabilized around 1.039 ZH/s, highlighting the industrial nature of the current mining. The milestone comes on the heels of a resurgence in BTC strength, whose price has regained lost ground to reach a high of $112,000 on Monday.

Reaching a zetahash is years of massive investment in infrastructure. These operators have installed huge plants, negotiated power deals as large as a town, and launched chains of specialized mining rigs.

Growth in hashrate translates to narrower margins. Bitcoin adjusts mining difficulty after every 2,016 blocks, keeping block time constant but squeezing the margins of miners. 1 ZH/s means, per second, the computers that safeguard the Bitcoin network are doing one sextillion (1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000) hashes per second, which is an absurdly large figure.

Unprofitable and expensive business operations are under pressure, and only companies with modern hardware and affordable electricity can survive. 

The increase in hashrate was also driven by the investment of large mining operations such as Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms, which invested in powerful ASICs. Bitcoin first reached 1 EH/s in 2016. Nine years later, it has increased that capacity by a thousand-fold. The record hashrate is a sign of resilience over the 2022 downturn.

On-chain metrics point to a shifting Bitcoin market 

According to CryptoQuant data, the 72-hour funding rate has already become negative, indicating a decrease in selling pressure. Such changes historically tend to furnish a short squeeze, which enables the momentum to turn in favor of the buyers.

Meanwhile, the Spent Output Profit Ratio (SOPR) has approached 1.5. The short-term investors are taking bigger losses, though long-term holders remain stable. This trend has already been observed before the major rebounds in 2024 and indicates the same conditions as existed with the former bottom formations.

The surge of Bitcoin above $112,000 has reversed much of the fall of last week. According to CoinGecko, the growth of 2.5% in 24 hours was facilitated by robust buying over the weekend. The recovery also led to a wider resurgence in altcoins, initiating $354 million in liquidations and taking the overall crypto market value to nearly $4 trillion.

Market analysts are still comparing the movements of Bitcoin to gold. Milk Road Macro observed that BTC/USD and gold/USD had rising wedge patterns. In January, gold went higher, and in March, Bitcoin followed suit with the “rise, pause, late-spike” pattern.

Should the correlation continue, Bitcoin may escape in October and November. Gold has increased by 10%, yet Bitcoin has, in the past, amplified actions by up to 10 times. That puts a potential upside in the range of 50% to 100%, giving targets of between $160,000 and $220,000.

Meanwhile, traders pointed out that the critical level is at $112,000. Analysts state that the breakout had cleared late shorts, and the next resistance was at $114,000. A position above $112,000 would help instill faith and position the market to gain more in October.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

While Pi Coin (PI) and VeChain (VET) have long been part of the conversation, crypto analysts and early-stage investors are […] The post Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain appeared first on Coindoo.
Solayer
LAYER$0.2264-2.95%
Pi Network
PI$0.22295-2.62%
VeChain
VET$0.01665-4.96%
แชร์
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:13
Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

The post Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/CAD gains marginally to near 1.3760 ahead of monetary policy announcements by the Fed and the BoC. Both the Fed and the BoC are expected to lower interest rates. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern. The USD/CAD pair ticks up to near 1.3760 during the late European session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair gains marginally ahead of monetary policy outcomes by the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) during New York trading hours. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to cut interest rates amid mounting labor market conditions in their respective economies. Inflationary pressures in the Canadian economy have cooled down, emerging as another reason behind the BoC’s dovish expectations. However, the Fed is expected to start the monetary-easing campaign despite the United States (US) inflation remaining higher. Investors will closely monitor press conferences from both Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BoC Governor Tiff Macklem to get cues about whether there will be more interest rate cuts in the remainder of the year. According to analysts from Barclays, the Fed’s latest median projections for interest rates are likely to call for three interest rate cuts by 2025. Ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds onto Tuesday’s losses near 96.60. USD/CAD forms a Head and Shoulder chart pattern, which indicates a bearish reversal. The neckline of the above-mentioned chart pattern is plotted near 1.3715. The near-term trend of the pair remains bearish as it stays below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which trades around 1.3800. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) slides to near 40.00. A fresh bearish momentum would emerge if the RSI falls below that level. Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round level of…
NEAR
NEAR$2.511-5.38%
SIX
SIX$0.01638--%
GET
GET$0.001071-46.42%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:23
New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

The post New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stephen Miran, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and US Federal Reserve governor nominee for US President Donald Trump, arrives for a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. The Senate Banking Committee’s examination of Stephen Miran’s appointment will provide the first extended look at how prominent Republican senators balance their long-standing support of an independent central bank against loyalty to their party leader. Photographer: Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images Daniel Heuer | Bloomberg | Getty Images Newly-confirmed Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran dissented from the central bank’s decision to lower the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, choosing instead to call for a half-point cut. Miran, who was confirmed by the Senate to the Fed Board of Governors on Monday, was the sole dissenter in the Federal Open Market Committee’s statement. Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who had dissented at the Fed’s prior meeting in favor of a quarter-point move, were aligned with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the others besides Miran this time. Miran was selected by Trump back in August to fill the seat that was vacated by former Governor Adriana Kugler after she suddenly announced her resignation without stating a reason for doing so. He has said that he will take an unpaid leave of absence as chair of the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors rather than fully resign from the position. Miran’s place on the board, which will last until Jan. 31, 2026 when Kugler’s term was due to end, has been viewed by critics as a threat from Trump to the Fed’s independence, as the president has nominated three of the seven members. Trump also said in August that he had fired Federal Reserve Board Governor…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0001478-3.39%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.45-8.25%
Movement
MOVE$0.05808-4.52%
แชร์
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:26

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

Edges higher ahead of BoC-Fed policy outcome

New Trump appointee Miran calls for half-point cut in only dissent as rest of Fed bands together

Aave Faces Crucial Support Zone Amid Shifting Interest Rate Environment

Ethereum koers toont zeldzaam dubbel koopsignaal en richt zich op $4.550

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,550.00
$101,550.00$101,550.00

-0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,432.53
$3,432.53$3,432.53

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$154.12
$154.12$154.12

-1.02%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3474
$2.3474$2.3474

-0.87%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11246
$0.11246$0.11246

+5.09%