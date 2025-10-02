แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown continues to impact financial markets, with traditional safe-haven assets gaining traction and notable activity in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has rallied to a two-week high amid investor caution, while flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs highlight growing mainstream interest in digital assets as an independent hedge. As the shutdown persists, traders [...]

Bitcoin Surges to $118K Post-U.S. Shutdown: Key Insights & Next Steps

โดย: Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 03:17
Bitcoin Surges To $118k Post-u.s. Shutdown: Key Insights & Next Steps

The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown continues to impact financial markets, with traditional safe-haven assets gaining traction and notable activity in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has rallied to a two-week high amid investor caution, while flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs highlight growing mainstream interest in digital assets as an independent hedge. As the shutdown persists, traders are closely watching for short-term shifts and long-term implications for the evolving relationship between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial instruments.

  • Risk aversion rises: Yields on US 10-year Treasurys drop as investors seek safety amid government shutdown uncertainty.
  • Crypto inflows surge: Spot Bitcoin ETFs see $430 million in inflows, signaling increasing institutional interest and growing independence from equities.
  • Traditional assets strengthen: Gold prices hit record levels, reflecting a rally in classic safe-haven investments.
  • Historical context: Previous shutdowns have impacted Bitcoin and stock markets differently, raising questions about future market reactions.

Bitcoin (BTC) surged to a two-week high on Wednesday, buoyed by the escalation of the U.S. federal government shutdown. Unlike traditional stocks, which showed minimal immediate reaction, cryptocurrency markets displayed resilience, with inflows into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reaching $430 million. This suggests growing investor confidence in Bitcoin’s role as a hedge during times of geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, traders flocked to traditional safe-haven assets, pushing US 10-year Treasury yields lower, indicating a preference for lower-risk assets amid deteriorating fiscal negotiations. Gold prices soared to a record $3,895 per ounce, underscoring strong demand for traditional wealth preservation during economic turbulence. The apparent flight to safety underscores a classic risk-off environment, impacting both traditional markets and crypto assets differently.

Bitcoin’s Past Response to Government Shutdowns

In December 2018, during the last major government shutdown, Bitcoin experienced a 9% decline. However, the decline was relatively modest compared to the broader stock market correction, which began 10 days prior and eventually corrected by approximately 12%. Despite Bitcoin’s temporary dip, investors who held through the period saw net gains, illustrating its emerging role as an alternative asset class.

During that period, Bitcoin’s price fell from about $3,900 to $3,550 amid rising regulatory concerns—specifically, the implementation of stricter anti-money laundering measures by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). These regulatory developments increased uncertainty and contributed to the volatile crypto market, which has since matured significantly, attracting institutional investors and further distancing itself from purely speculative trading.

S&P 500 futures (left) vs. Bitcoin/USD in 2018-19. Source: TradingView / Cointelegraph

The current environment suggests Bitcoin could continue to benefit over the next month as government uncertainty persists, even as traditional markets face pressure from macroeconomic indicators such as job data revisions and political stalemates. The inflow of institutional capital into Bitcoin ETFs and a decoupling from equities point to a potential long-term shift as digital assets carve out a more independent role in the global financial ecosystem.

Spot Bitcoin ETF daily net flows, USD. Source: CoinGlass

With nearly $147 billion managed in Bitcoin ETFs—measured against traditional assets like gold, which commands over $460 billion in ETF assets—the cryptocurrency’s potential as a hedge asset is increasingly recognized. As the debate over regulatory clarity continues and investor interest grows, Bitcoin’s resilience during periods of economic or political stress suggests it will remain a key asset for diversifying portfolios amid uncertainty.

This overview aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of recent market developments involving cryptocurrencies and traditional finance. It does not constitute financial advice or endorse specific investment actions. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

This article was originally published as Bitcoin Surges to $118K Post-U.S. Shutdown: Key Insights & Next Steps on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

