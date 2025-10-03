แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Bitcoin Rally Sparks Zcash Breakout and Fuels Interest in Bitcoin Hyper Presale

โดย: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/03 01:58
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16377-3.95%
Major
MAJOR$0.10128-1.80%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0508-1.87%
4
4$0.05383-10.86%
Bitcoin Rally Sparks Zcash Breakout and Fuels Interest in Bitcoin Hyper Presale

The cryptocurrency market is regaining strong momentum this October, with major assets and altcoins driving optimism. Bitcoin climbed nearly 3% to trade above $119,000, while Ethereum advanced to $4,400, extending a steady uptrend.

Altcoins, however, are taking center stage. Data from CoinMarketCap shows that Zcash surged more than 60% in a single day, marking one of its sharpest rallies in years and sparking renewed talk of an altcoin season.

The excitement isn’t limited to established tokens. Investors are closely monitoring innovative projects in presale, as early-stage opportunities gain momentum during what many are referring to as Uptober.

Source – Crypto June YouTube Channel

Zcash Just Exploded – Here’s the Next Crypto to Watch

Zcash’s comeback is difficult to ignore. Its price climbed to around $147, its highest level in years, fueled by strong buying activity and renewed investor interest.

Unlike purely speculative rallies, this surge reflects growing attention to Zcash’s unique value proposition: privacy.

At a time when regulators around the world are tightening rules in the cryptocurrency space, Zcash offers users the ability to make transactions privately while still providing optional transparency when required.

This balance of confidentiality and accountability appeals to both privacy-conscious individuals and businesses exploring blockchain solutions.

On-chain activity has also increased, with more users engaging in private transactions. The growth of active addresses indicates that the rally is backed not just by speculation but by genuine usage and network adoption.

Traders and analysts note that as privacy-focused coins like Zcash regain traction, they can act as a bellwether for the broader health and innovation within the altcoin market.

As Zcash and other high potential altcoins capture attention, Bitcoin Hyper emerges as a key anchor for the next wave of promising crypto projects.

Early Investors Are Rushing to Buy Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin Hyper’s presale is selling out at a rapid pace, drawing strong interest from both retail investors and crypto whales. Tokens are currently priced at $0.013025, and early participants can stake their holdings immediately, earning up to 60% APY.

The presale jumped from $19 million to $20 million in record speed, demonstrating the extraordinary demand.

Unlike many presale tokens, HYPER is designed to serve as the backbone of the ecosystem. It powers transaction fees, enables governance, and supports cross-chain activity, giving early buyers tangible utility rather than just speculative promise.

\The project’s rising popularity is also reflected in coverage from crypto-focused media, including popular YouTube channels like Cryptonews, which have highlighted the token as a low-cap opportunity with strong early demand.

How Bitcoin Hyper Enhances Bitcoin’s Usability

Bitcoin itself remains the dominant force in the digital asset market, widely regarded as digital gold due to its scarcity, institutional adoption, and ETF inflows.

However, slow block times, high fees, and limited capacity have long prevented Bitcoin from being practical for everyday use.

Bitcoin Hyper addresses these challenges as a Layer 2 solution. By integrating the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it can process thousands of transactions per second while maintaining security through zero-knowledge proofs anchored to Bitcoin’s base layer.

These capabilities unlock new use cases such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and meme coins, making Bitcoin not just a store of value but also a culturally relevant platform for emerging digital assets.

The presale also includes scarcity mechanisms that reward early participants, giving them a potential advantage before wider adoption.

Historically, October has been one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, often referred to as “Uptober.”

Should Bitcoin continue to rally, projects like Bitcoin Hyper that are tied to its ecosystem could experience amplified attention and momentum, making this presale an opportunity worth watching.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

