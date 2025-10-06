Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Live News Today: Latest Insights for Bitcoin Maxis (October 6)

Stay Ahead with Our Immediate Analysis of Today’s Bitcoin & Bitcoin Hyper Insights

In 2010, Bitcoin was worth a few cents. One year later, it hit $20. In six years, it was $17,000, and now it’s sitting at over $110K, after hitting an ATH of $123K in July.

Historically, if you’d invested in Bitcoin at launch, you’d have an ROI of 188,643,000%. The likes of Mastercard, JP Morgan, and scores of S&P 500 companies are buying Bitcoin in droves. There’s never been anything like Bitcoin before, and investors are waking up to that reality.

However, Bitcoin is getting old for modern standards. No dApps, no smart contracts, and almost non-existent DeFi scalability. It needs an upgrade. And that’s what Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is here to do with Layer-2 technology.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a crypto project planning to launch the fastest Layer-2 chain for Bitcoin. Its goal – to bring Bitcoin’s blockchain to modern standards. This means compatibility with dApps, smart contracts, and seamless DeFi programmability for developers.

The L2 will run on a Canonical Bridge, combined with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), for native compatibility with Solana. You’ll be able to build token programs, LP logic, oracles, games, NFT infrastructure, DAOs, and much more. All without reinventing the wheel.

To engage with the L2, you’ll deposit $BTC to a designated address monitored by the Canonical Bridge. The Relay Program verifies the details, and then mints an equivalent number of wrapped $BTC on the L2. You can also withdraw your original $BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: No crypto investment comes without risk. Our content is for informational purposes, not financial advice. We may earn affiliate commissions at no extra cost to you.

Today’s Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Even though Bitcoin created a new all-time high of $125,686 on Sunday, its daily candle failed to close above the previous all-time high of $124,500, prompting many to question whether this was a genuine breakout or just a liquidity sweep and fake-out.

One of the biggest reasons it doesn’t appear to be a fake-out is that Bitcoin is still in the green today, holding the breakout.

Usually, in a fake-out, the snap-back is quite rapid and immediate, which hasn’t been the case this time. This suggests Bitcoin is indeed attempting to push into uncharted territory.

Also, we should remember that Bitcoin has rallied over 15.50% in less than two weeks, barely giving a single red day in the process.

This means the token is now in overbought territory, and a pullback is likely. In fact, it would be ideal if Bitcoin retraced slightly to around the $118K level before continuing its upward run.

Despite the recent rally, Bitcoin still hasn’t reached its potential price target of $137K – a level derived by measuring the width of the descending triangle it recently broke out of and projecting it from the breakout point near $115K.

So, a short pause or minor correction might be in order before Bitcoin confidently establishes a new all-time high and charges toward that $137K target.

As Bitcoin Breaks $125K, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Emerges as the Top Layer-2 Contender

October 6, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

US-listed Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs pulled in $4.5B in net inflows last week, an event that coincided with Bitcoin’s new ATH above $125K.

Of this, $3.2B went into Bitcoin ETFs, led by BlackRock’s IBIT ($1.78B), Fidelity’s FBTC ($692M), Ark 21Shares ($254M), and Bitwise ($212M), with total ETF trading volumes reaching $26B.

This is one of the most significant inflows on record, signalling renewed institutional demand and growing retail confidence in $BTC. To add to the narrative, the recent tax clarifications in early October have further eased corporate entry into crypto, fueling long-term accumulation.

As confidence and liquidity return to the market, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is poised to benefit from the momentum, serving as a next-generation Layer 2 solution built directly on Bitcoin.

Whales are already stacking their bags with $HYPER worth over $1M last week ($196.6K, $145K as the largest of the bunch).

Here’s what our Bitcoin Hyper price prediction has to say about $HYPER.

Crypto Bull Run Next as Macro Signals Join Together: Bitcoin Hyper Could Be October’s Best Crypto to Buy

October 6, 2025 • 10:00 UTC

Bitcoin broke through its previous ATH to reach $125.5K. Multiple factors contributed to this and are likely building a bull run as we speak:

US government shutdown led market participants to assume economic uncertainty and future interest rate cuts

Weak jobs data fell short of the forecasted 50,000+

The potential for four more interest rate cuts by June next year

Japan’s new potential prime minister might weaken the Yen and ease monetary policy

If expert predictions are accurate, we should expect another bull run on the back of all these factors. As the Bitcoin is becoming ‘the debasement trade’ due to a predicted USD weakening, so is the crypto market becoming the go-to response for inflation hedging and economic uncertainty.

In this context, traders are starting to rotate to promising crypto presales due to their low price and high promise. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) aims to build the fastest Layer-2 for Bitcoin and bring dApps and smart contracts to the chain.

Read our ‘What Is Bitcoin Hyper’ guide to learn more.

Authored by Leah Waters, Bitcoinist — https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-hyper-live-news-october-6-2025/