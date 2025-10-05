Big Move: Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH For Stable Assets

Ethereum’s steward moved part of its crypto coffers this week, converting a chunk of ETH into stablecoins as it adjusts how it funds projects and grants.

Foundation Moves To Stablecoin Holdings

According to reports, the Ethereum Foundation converted 1,000 ETH into stablecoins using the decentralized trading router CoW Swap, a transaction worth about $4.5 million at the time.

The move was executed as part of the foundation’s ongoing treasury actions and was presented as a step to secure more predictable funds for research, grants, and donations. The specific stablecoin or coins received in exchange were not publicly named in initial reports.

The Foundation’s treasurer has been managing a broader plan. Reports have disclosed a previously stated intention to convert up to 10,000 Ether over a period of weeks, and this latest trade appears to be an element of that phased approach rather than a one-off sale.

Holding stable assets gives the foundation a clearer view of its short-term spending power while it evaluates longer-term strategy.

Use Of Decentralized Trading Tools

The choice to use CoW Swap — a decentralized aggregator that aims to reduce slippage and market impact — was highlighted in public coverage.

By routing the trade through decentralized infrastructure instead of a single centralized exchange, the Foundation reduced some counterparty and custody concerns.

The execution method was described as careful and aimed at protecting the value of the sale during the swap.

Alongside the transaction, internal operational decisions have also been articulated. The Foundation indicated it temporarily applied the breaks on open submissions of a grant for its Ecosystem Support Program in order to give attention to the large influx of proposals and prioritize urgent or high-impact work.

Changes in leadership and institutional reorganization, have also been discussed publicly as part of recent organizational action, portrayed in a manner that suggests a transition is underway internally to accompany any change in the direction of treasury management as well.

What Comes Next For The Treasury

Market watchers noted that converting ETH to stablecoins is a common liquidity-management tactic. Volatility in ETH’s price can make budgeting for multi-month support programs difficult; stable assets can smooth out planning.

While some community members saw the sale as a reduction of ETH holdings, others pointed out that the foundation’s core mission — to support Ethereum’s development — remains unchanged.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView