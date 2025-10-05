แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto The crypto presale market in 2025 is hotter than ever, with both emerging tokens and established projects capturing attention. Among the top presale crypto 2025 projects, Blazpay($BLAZ) stands out with its innovative AI-driven utilities, unified DeFi services, and multi-chain capabilities. This year, the spotlight is on the […] The post Best New Crypto Presales 2025: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Early Investors Hunting 100x Opportunities appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto The crypto presale market in 2025 is hotter than ever, with both emerging tokens and established projects capturing attention. Among the top presale crypto 2025 projects, Blazpay($BLAZ) stands out with its innovative AI-driven utilities, unified DeFi services, and multi-chain capabilities. This year, the spotlight is on the […] The post Best New Crypto Presales 2025: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Early Investors Hunting 100x Opportunities appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Best New Crypto Presales 2025: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Early Investors Hunting 100x Opportunities

โดย: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 23:30
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01-1.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05832-4.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000985+6.83%

Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto

The crypto presale market in 2025 is hotter than ever, with both emerging tokens and established projects capturing attention. Among the top presale crypto 2025 projects, Blazpay($BLAZ) stands out with its innovative AI-driven utilities, unified DeFi services, and multi-chain capabilities.

This year, the spotlight is on the best presale opportunities in crypto and the top 1000x crypto coins 2025, including a mix of new and trending tokens like Cortex, Qubic, Aleph Zero, Bittensor, Tectum, and Alephium. These new investment crypto presales promise growth, usability, and scalability, making them highly appealing to early adopters. In this article, we highlight Blazpay first before diving into the other top presale crypto coins, providing you with essential info on price, market cap, total supply, and why each token is generating buzz.

7 Best Crypto Coins of 2025

Cryptocurrency PriceMarket CapTotal Supply (Tokens)
Blazpay$0.006Presale1,000,000,000
Cortex$0.02128$25.7M1,000,000,000
Qubic$0.000002$197.4M157,880,824,393,905
Aleph Zero $0.02262$6.8M520,000,000
Bittensor $306.45$2.9B21,000,000
Tectum$0.7672$7.59M10,000,000
Alephium $0.1666$20.23M215,230,861

  • Blazpay($BLAZ)

Blazpay ($BLAZ) had launched its presale for $0.006 per token. The total supply is capped at 1 billion tokens, allocated across liquidity (10%), ecosystem growth (20%), and non-inflationary rewards tied to platform usage.

Blazpay’s utilities make it a standout presale crypto:

Conversational AI: Manage trades, portfolios, and DeFi tasks using natural language commands.

Unified Services: All-in-one platform for trading, transfers, payments, NFTs, and portfolio management.

Multi-Chain Native: Seamless cross-chain transactions across Ethereum, BSC, and other networks.

Perpetual Trading: Flexible leverage trading with instant execution and risk controls.

Gamified Rewards: Earn interactive rewards for trading, staking, and platform engagement.

B2B API/SDK: Embed Blazpay’s multi-chain DeFi features into any third-party application.

Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto

How to Buy Blazpay:

  1. Visit the official $BLAZ website.
  2. Connect your wallet (supports ETH, BNB, or USDT).
  3. Choose the number of BLAZ tokens.
  4. Confirm purchase and view your tokens in the dashboard.

  • Cortex (CTXC)

Type: Decentralized AI model marketplace.

Circulating Supply: ~232.8 million CTXC

Max Supply: ~299.8 million

Market Cap: ~$15–16 million

Utility: Allows developers to upload and execute AI models on the blockchain. CTXC is used for transaction fees, rewarding model providers, and maintaining the ecosystem.

Cortex aims to bridge AI and blockchain, enabling real-time AI inference directly on-chain, which gives it a unique edge compared to traditional off-chain AI services.

  • Qubic (QUBIC)

Type: High-performance blockchain protocol with smart contracts and oracles.

Circulating Supply: ~115–122 trillion QUBIC

Max Supply: 200 trillion (after supply cut from 1 quadrillion → 200T via Project X)

Market Cap: ~$190–200 million

Utility: Governance, staking/locking, transaction fees. Features emission halving and token burns to stabilize value.

Qubic is designed for high-volume scalability and positions itself as a next-gen computation platform, aiming to process both smart contracts and AI workloads efficiently.

Alt Text – Blazpay – best presale opportunities in crypto

  • Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Type: Privacy-enhanced Layer-1 blockchain.

Circulating Supply: ~300 million AZERO

Max Supply: 1 billion

Market Cap: ~$680–700 million (not $6.8M — your figure was off by 100x)

Utility: Focused on private smart contracts using zk-SNARKs. Supports DeFi, supply chain, and enterprise applications.

Aleph Zero’s hybrid design makes it appealing to institutions and enterprises, combining high throughput with privacy-first smart contracts for regulated industries.

  • Bittensor (TAO)

Type: AI + blockchain protocol (open marketplace for machine learning models).

Circulating Supply: ~9.6 million TAO

Max Supply: 21 million (Bitcoin-style cap)

Market Cap: ~$2.9–3.0 billion

Utility: Rewards developers who contribute AI models; TAO is used for governance and transaction fees across subnets.

Bittensor has emerged as a leading AI+crypto narrative token, with developers competing to provide machine learning services, creating a decentralized “AI economy.”

  • Tectum (TET)

Type: Ultra-fast Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure.

Circulating Supply: ~9.9 million TET

Max Supply: 10 million (hard cap)

Market Cap: ~$75–80 million (not $7.5M — your number was too low)

Utility: Features “SoftNote” payment system for instant zero-fee transactions. Branded as one of the fastest blockchains (1M+ TPS).

Tectum is pushing mass adoption goals by positioning SoftNote as a crypto alternative to physical cash, with instant, borderless transactions.

  • Alephium (ALPH)

Type: Scalable Layer-1 blockchain with Proof-of-Work.

Circulating Supply: ~121 million ALPH

Max Supply: 1 billion

Market Cap: ~$250–260 million (not $20M — your figure was way under)

Utility: UTXO-based smart contracts, sharding for scalability, and built-in deflation (transaction fee burns). Strong focus on security + energy efficiency.

Alephium combines Bitcoin’s UTXO security model with Ethereum-like programmability, making it a hybrid Layer-1 designed for both scalability and developer flexibility.

Conclusion

Blazpay ($BLAZ) stands out in the 2025 crypto landscape as the only active presale with real utility. Its AI-assisted trading, multi-chain integration, unified DeFi services, and developer-ready SDKs make it a standout opportunity for early investors. While other projects like Cortex, Qubic, Aleph Zero, Bittensor, Tectum, and Alephium show innovation, Blazpay’s $0.006 presale offers the lowest entry into a fully functional ecosystem, bridging retail and enterprise adoption. Early participation positions investors to maximize potential rewards from one of 2025’s most promising presale tokens.

Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, VISIT:

Website – blazpay.com

Twitter – x.com/blazpaylabs

Telegram – t.me/blazpay

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Best New Crypto Presales 2025: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Early Investors Hunting 100x Opportunities appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.01967-18.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00396-3.50%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$101,530.76-1.83%
ERA
ERA$0.2333-5.69%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16368-4.19%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CROSS
CROSS$0.0997-21.90%
แชร์
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Coinbase Leaves Delaware, Reincorporates in Texas as State Rivalry Heats Up

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,575.92
$101,575.92$101,575.92

-0.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,436.87
$3,436.87$3,436.87

+0.25%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.49
$153.49$153.49

-1.42%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3478
$2.3478$2.3478

-0.85%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11340
$0.11340$0.11340

+5.97%