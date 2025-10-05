แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Best Crypto to Buy in October: Whales Flock to MoonBull’s Exclusive 11,800% ROI, While Polkadot and Monero Surge

โดย: CoinPedia
2025/10/05 22:18
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.1866-4.14%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006156-4.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001498-6.37%
Cyberlife
LIFE$0.00002812+9.80%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000572--%
moonbull (2) (1)

Best crypto to buy in October has become the hot question for traders, investors, and meme coin enthusiasts alike. The crypto market is buzzing with opportunities, and those who missed earlier moonshots are scanning for projects that could deliver life-changing returns. Among the crowd, MoonBull stands out, blending meme culture with solid tokenomics, while well-established coins like Polkadot and Monero continue to hold serious investor interest.

For those following top cryptos to buy in October 2025, meme coins have surged in popularity over the past few years. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and other playful tokens proved that cultural energy, combined with strong communities, can turn digital tokens into serious financial gains. MoonBull’s presale is live now, offering a first-come, first-served opportunity for investors to enter early at advantageous prices.

The presale is designed to maximize benefits for early participants, making it a standout among the best new altcoins this month. Unlike many projects that rely solely on hype, MoonBull integrates automated liquidity injections, reflections for holders, and supply burns, creating a deflationary ecosystem. Early entry at Stage 4 offers the lowest token price and a chance to ride the project’s growth across 23 stages, providing a unique opportunity for potential gains that could redefine financial freedom.

MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale: A Groundfloor Opportunity

MoonBull ($MOBU) is a new meme token on Ethereum that fuses cultural energy with structured tokenomics for long-term growth. While countless meme coins burn bright and fade, MoonBull ($MOBU) builds an ecosystem where every transaction reinforces liquidity, holder rewards, and scarcity. Reflections reward holders automatically, 2% of every trade adds liquidity, and 1% is burned permanently, ensuring the token becomes rarer over time.

moonbull-presale

The presale is live now and follows a 23-stage model. Stage 4, currently open, is the sweet spot for early investors. The current price stands at $0.00005168, with over $200K raised and 700+ holders already on board. From Stage 4 to the listing price of $0.00616, the potential ROI exceeds 11,800%, highlighting the massive upside for early entrants. Investors joining at Stage 4 also enjoy a 106% ROI advantage relative to the earliest stages, with an upcoming 27.4% price surge already projected.

Imagine putting in $8000 at Stage 4. By the final presale stage, that investment could translate into significant token holdings, offering an opportunity to reshape one’s financial outlook. Coupled with a staking APY of 95% starting at Stage 10 and a referral system that rewards both referrers and new buyers with 15% bonuses, MoonBull incentivizes active participation while building community momentum.

Liquidity: The Bull’s Engine

Liquidity is the backbone of MoonBull’s ecosystem. Every transaction allocates 2% to liquidity, stabilizing the market and reducing slippage, while 2% is shared as passive rewards, and 1% is burned. This redistribution ensures that the more the token circulates, the stronger it becomes. Locked liquidity combined with staged releases prevents dump pressure at launch and supports a steady, long-term price increase.

The governance model starts at Stage 12, giving holders a vote per token. This allows the community to influence key decisions like supply burns, campaigns, and strategic initiatives. Ethereum deployment ensures security, compatibility, and access to a broad DeFi ecosystem. With 50% of tokens allocated to presale, 20% for staking, 11% for referrals, and careful lock-ups for team and liquidity, MoonBull is structured to deliver sustainable growth for those who step in early.

Polkadot (DOT): Bridging Blockchains for Investors

Polkadot remains one of the most compelling choices for investors seeking diversification beyond meme coins. It focuses on interoperability, enabling multiple blockchains to communicate seamlessly. DOT has shown resilience amid market swings, with current price levels hovering around $6.80 and total market cap close to $8.5 billion. Recent developments, including parachain auctions and partnerships with DeFi projects, have further cemented Polkadot’s reputation as a top crypto to watch this month.

For October investors exploring crypto gems for October investors, Polkadot offers not just tech innovation but a solid financial track record. The staking mechanism remains attractive, with APYs ranging between 10–12%, providing predictable passive returns. Community engagement remains strong, with over 1,000 active validators ensuring network security. Investors can expect incremental price gains as more projects integrate Polkadot’s relay chain, making it a strategic choice for those seeking steady growth rather than explosive meme coin volatility.

Polkadot’s ecosystem expansion also includes cross-chain projects that could unlock new liquidity streams, further supporting long-term value. With around 1 billion DOT tokens staked, the project maintains scarcity while fostering consistent network utility. For investors who missed prior meme coin opportunities, Polkadot presents a lower-risk, technically robust alternative for diversifying their portfolios this season.

Monero (XMR): Privacy-Focused Crypto for October

Monero stands apart as the leading privacy coin, offering untraceable transactions and enhanced security. Its robust cryptographic protocols ensure that transactions remain private, giving it a unique value proposition in a market increasingly conscious of data protection. The current price hovers around $230, with a circulating supply of 18.4 million XMR. Recent software upgrades, including Bulletproofs+ efficiency improvements, have reduced transaction fees while increasing scalability.

For investors exploring best new altcoins this month, Monero provides both security and a proven track record. Its network consistently processes over 2 million transactions per month, showing strong adoption and utility. Regulatory developments have occasionally introduced uncertainty, but the privacy-focused niche continues to attract a dedicated investor base. Monero’s market capitalization near $4.2 billion reflects steady interest and a resilient market position.

Monero’s growth is further supported by community-led research and development, keeping the project competitive among crypto gems for October investors. While not a meme coin, its utility-driven approach ensures that it remains relevant, particularly for those seeking a hedge against privacy concerns in a transparent blockchain world. For portfolio diversification, Monero offers stability and privacy-centric value, complementing higher-risk, high-reward tokens like MoonBull.

moonbull

Conclusion

Based on the latest research and market trends, MoonBull emerges as the standout project for those hunting the best crypto to buy in October. Its live presale at Stage 4 offers early investors the chance to enter at the lowest price while enjoying deflationary tokenomics, staking APY of 95%, and referral rewards that enhance potential returns. MoonBull is designed to combine the excitement of meme coins with strategic growth mechanics, giving newcomers and seasoned investors alike a chance to participate in what could be the next 1000x opportunity.

Polkadot and Monero, while more established, offer complementary investment opportunities. Polkadot provides robust interoperability and steady staking rewards, appealing to those looking for consistent growth. Monero delivers privacy-centric utility and long-term resilience, balancing portfolios with security-focused value. Together, these three projects offer a spectrum of opportunities from high-octane meme presales to technically solid blockchain investments.

For anyone who missed past moonshots, MoonBull presale is live now, providing a rare chance to secure tokens early, ride momentum, and potentially transform financial outcomes. October is shaping up as a pivotal month for crypto investors ready to seize the moment.

moonbull-presale

For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official MOBU Website 

Telegram: Join the MOBU Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow MOBU ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Frequently Asked Questions for Best Crypto to Buy in October

What is the best crypto presale to invest in 2025?

MoonBull presale is currently open and structured in 23 stages. Stage 4 offers the lowest entry price, maximizing potential ROI for early investors.

Which meme coin is going to boom?

MoonBull shows promising upside potential due to its presale, tokenomics, and community-driven mechanisms. Early entry in Stage 4 could be highly rewarding.

How does MoonBull staking work?

MoonBull offers 95% APY staking starting at Stage 10. Rewards are calculated daily, with a two-month lock-in, and tokens can be unstaked anytime for flexibility.

What makes Polkadot a strong investment?

Polkadot enables interoperability between blockchains, offers staking rewards between 10–12%, and has growing adoption through parachain projects and DeFi partnerships.

Monero prioritizes privacy, uses advanced cryptography for untraceable transactions, and maintains a strong dedicated user base with ongoing software upgrades.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

