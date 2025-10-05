แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
Tapzi leads Q4 presales with Web3 gaming utility at $0.0035, targeting $0.01, offering 186% gains, while JBOLT, TICS, SPY, and HYPER trail as niche plays.Tapzi leads Q4 presales with Web3 gaming utility at $0.0035, targeting $0.01, offering 186% gains, while JBOLT, TICS, SPY, and HYPER trail as niche plays.

Best Crypto Presales To Buy Today Before They Go Mainstream: Q4’s Explosive New Cryptos

โดย: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 02:06
Tapzi

The crypto market’s energy is shifting dramatically yet superfast. Whales have quietly bought over $3.3 billion in Bitcoin and $1.73 billion in Ethereum in the past week, moves that suggest big players are stacking while mainstream traders hesitate.

Meanwhile, macro pressure, shaky regulations, and volatility are pushing average investors to look for “the next big thing” at early stages. The spotlight now is on presales with low-entry opportunities yet high upside, as they allow small capital to ride big moves if the project executes well.

For many traders, the goal is to find the next crypto to explode and generate 1000x returns, which means utility, scarcity, strong backing, and clear tokenomics, instead of pure hype. In contrast, the trading market is full of opportunities, yet requires careful evaluation to maximize profitable ROI. Tapzi, JetBolt, and Bitcoin Hyper are among the best crypto presales to buy in October before they become mainstream altcoins. 

Best Crypto Presales To Buy Today Before They Go Mainstream

Tapzi (TAPZI)

Well, if you are looking for an excellent early-stage investment backed by real utility, then Tapzi is the best crypto to invest in during its current presale stage! The platform is revolutionizing the sector of Web3 gaming by introducing skill-based competition.

While countless GameFi platforms have collapsed under the weight of speculation, bots, and inflationary tokenomics, Tapzi is building a sustainable, skill-based Player-vs-Player (PvP) arcade. In the latter, players will stake tokens and compete in real games.

Tapzi6436 2

Based on expert analysis, the Tapzi presale crypto can soar significantly with wider adoption. The platform will have games like Chess, Checkers, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, where players will be able to stake TAPZI tokens to play, and winners will claim prize pools directly. The platform doesn’t have random rewards or “farm-to-earn” mechanics; just transparent, competitive gameplay where skill decides outcomes.

Moreover, it has a vast potential and solid plan, owing to which the appeal lies in Tapzi’s numbers. The presale price is set at $0.0035, with the next stage moving to $0.0045 and a listing target of $0.01. It means a direct 186% gain before mainstream adoption even begins. So, for limited assets, long-term investment, and lesser risk tolerance, TAPZI works well.

Besides, with a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens, audited smart contracts, and player-funded prize pools, scarcity and sustainability are built into its model. Thus, you get a clear opportunity for exponential gains backed by genuine utility instead of speculative hype.

Further, the market timing couldn’t be better. Web3 gaming is projected to grow from $25B in 2024 to $124B by 2032, while blockchain gaming specifically is on track to reach $301B by 2030. With over 1.5 billion casual mobile gamers worldwide, Tapzi is a buzz for many. Additionally, Tapzi is solving real problems in GameFi while offering investors clear upside tied to genuine utility. 

If you are a gaming enthusiast who values skill-based competition, you will find this platform a steal of a deal. With it launching more games subsequently, you can expect up to 10x (approx $0.035) growth by the end of 2025.

Stats suggest that it would rise almost 100x to its presale price by the time Web3 gaming hits mainstream adoption. With more players staking and competing, its token would be central to the entire skill-based gaming ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER)

Bitcoin Hyper wants to expand Bitcoin’s legacy by making it faster and more accessible. While Bitcoin often faces criticism for its slow transaction speeds and lack of flexibility, HYPER wants to solve these problems with quicker transfers, staking features, and smart contract compatibility.

Like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Hyper also has token scarcity that makes it attractive for many. Moreover, investors choose HYPER to enjoy Bitcoin-like credibility at a fraction of the entry cost. Its controlled tokenomics and emphasis on scalability attract long-term holders and users who want a more versatile digital asset.

Further, whether it delivers on that promise depends on adoption levels, but early investors see it as a speculative bet on a faster, flexible version of Bitcoin. 

For investors seeking Bitcoin exposure with enhanced functionality, HYPER may be seen as an interesting presale opportunity. Yet the platform would make the best efforts to gain merchant adoption, so there’s growth potential to consider.

SpacePay (SPY)

SpacePay is a payment-focused crypto project that wants to fill the gap between digital assets and real-world commerce. Its vision is to make crypto transactions as easy as using a card or mobile wallet at minimal cost. Besides, the growth in digital payments across online and retail channels can give SpacePay a huge push. SpacePay wants to capitalize on smooth settlements, merchant integration, and user-friendly wallets. 

Additionally, investors who believe in utility-driven growth see it as the best crypto presale to invest in. This low-cost presale play is worth monitoring. If you are looking for payment-focused investments to diversify your portfolio, then consider investing in SPY crypto. But it is subject to adoption risk and merchant integration challenges.

Qubetics (TICS)

Qubetics is an emerging presale that leans into futuristic branding while promising to combine blockchain with efficiency-driven infrastructure. The project focuses on speed, decentralization, and a commitment to accessible tokenomics that reward long-term participation.

Like other infrastructure chains, Qubetics is also focusing on scalability and stands in the list of forward-thinking blockchain solutions. While its ecosystem is still developing, Qubetics seeks to differentiate itself by providing real-world applications that can be integrated into other blockchain applications. Moreover, for investors, the opportunity lies in its early entry price and the idea of being part of a potentially scalable platform before it matures. 

Unlike meme tokens or purely speculative projects, Qubetics markets itself as more structured, though its execution will ultimately determine long-term value. Besides, at this stage, the presale attracts those looking for low-cost entry into a project that blends ambition with early community building. For users, Qubetics focuses on accessible participation and offers frameworks for diverse blockchain integrations.

Tapzi

JetBolt (JBOLT)

JetBolt is designed for achieving speed and scalability for blockchain transactions. Many existing networks suffer from congestion and high fees, which creates frustration for both users and developers. Thus, having a significant speed advantage, JBOLT positions itself as a solution by offering fast, low-cost transfers.

Like other performance chains, JetBolt also provides merchant integration and stands in the list of utility-driven presale projects. Moreover, JetBolt emphasizes smoother payment systems, and platform developers can build it without facing the usual scaling headaches.  For retail investors, the biggest appeal is its low presale price and capped supply, which creates the possibility of future scarcity if adoption grows.

Besides, JBOLT may not yet have the buzz of larger ecosystems, yet its focus on real-world speed and usability helps it stand out among utility-driven presales. Further, it is a speculative play, yet one that could appeal to those who believe scalable payment infrastructure will drive the next wave of blockchain growth. For investors seeking exposure to throughput-focused blockchains, JBOLT offers an early entry opportunity worth monitoring.

Final Word About The Best Crypto Presales To Buy

There are various things you should consider before investing in presales. These include project utility, tokenomics structure, whale backing patterns, roadmap clarity, market positioning, and more. Besides, in a market where hype takes over fundamentals, only a few presales manage to balance vision, utility, and timing effectively. Investors are looking for sustainable ecosystems that can survive beyond speculative cycles, and projects with real-world use cases, capped supply, and clear demand drivers stand apart from the noise.

Yet not all presales offer the same long-term sustainability or execution capability. While many tokens promise exponential growth, only a handful back it up with substance and genuine utility that creates lasting value. Among these options, Tapzi stands out as one of the best crypto presales to buy with a skill-based Web3 gaming platform that blends real player demand, transparent tokenomics, and sustainable growth potential. 
At its presale price of $0.0035 with a target listing at $0.01, it offers a 186% potential gain that makes Tapzi a rare presale combining scalability, fairness, and real utility. Moreover, for those wanting to capitalize early before mainstream adoption hits, Tapzi is a top choice for the best crypto presales to buy today. So, you can go through the above presales and invest according to their fundamentals for profits in the future!

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
แชร์
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

