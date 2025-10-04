Best Crypto Presales to Buy for October 2025: Why Tapzi is a Standout Investment Opportunity

แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
In the world of Web3 gaming and cryptocurrency presales, Tapzi ($TAPZI) is emerging as one of the most intriguing projects of October 2025. With its decentralized, skill-based gaming model, the platform is offering a refreshing alternative to the overhyped, chance-based GameFi tokens that have dominated the market.  But what makes Tapzi stand out from other presale projects such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), BlockDAG (BDAG), and meme coin newcomers like Little Pepe ($LPEPE)? Let’s take a closer look at why Tapzi is drawing attention from investors and gamers alike as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Key Takeaways Tapzi’s skill-based gaming model sets it apart from other GameFi projects, ensuring long-term player engagement and rewards. The Tapzi presale offers early investors a chance to purchase tokens at a low price, with substantial growth potential upon launch. Tapzi’s fixed token supply and sustainable tokenomics create scarcity, potentially driving demand and long-term value appreciation. Tapzi Crypto Presale Overview: What Makes It Different? Tapzi is offering one of the most exciting opportunities in the crypto presale space. Unlike many other GameFi projects, which often rely on chance-based rewards, Tapzi’s model is centered around skill-based gameplay.  Players can play games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, where success is based on player skill, not luck. This skill retention positions Tapzi to build a dedicated user base that values skill progression and rewards for actual gaming performance. The Tapzi presale is live and has already seen some great momentum. We’re 41.6% of the way there, and tokens are priced at $0.0035. That’s a great opportunity to buy tokens at a low price before they hit exchanges at $0.01, potentially giving early investors big gains when the token goes live. The Rise of Skill-Based GameFi and Why It Matters The GameFi space has been dominated by platforms that reward players with speculative rewards. Tapzi is turning that on its head by creating a skill-based system. In many traditional GameFi projects, players rely on luck, NFT, or speculative assets to earn rewards. But that doesn’t foster long-term engagement or a thriving community. Tapzi’s skill-based gaming is a breath of fresh air for those who believe the future of gaming should be about mastery and player investment. This positions Tapzi as a unique project in the GameFi space. By staking tokens for gameplay and rewarding players based on skill, Tapzi ensures the ecosystem is engaging and sustainable. Prize pools in Tapzi are funded entirely by players, so the platform doesn’t rely on central reserves. This decentralized approach helps build a transparent system where players can directly influence their earnings through skillful competition. Tapzi Tokenomics: A Long-Term Investment One of the best parts of the Tapzi presale is the tokenomics. Tapzi’s native token $TAPZI has a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens, with 20% of the tokens allocated to the presale. A vesting schedule for presale tokens means 75% of these tokens will be released over a 3-month period to prevent market shocks and help stabilize the token’s price. The project also takes measures to avoid early-stage dumping with team tokens locked for 6 months and vested over 18 months. This is the key to long-term value for both investors and players. The fixed supply model creates scarcity, which can drive demand as the platform grows. Tapzi’s tokenomics is the opposite of many meme coins, which experience high volatility due to speculative trading and no real utility. With Tapzi, the focus is on creating value through skill-based gaming, user engagement, and a sustainable ecosystem. The Roadmap: What’s Next for Tapzi? Tapzi has an ambitious roadmap in place to expand its platform and increase its market presence. The team is focused on gradual infrastructure development to ensure a smooth user experience. Some of the upcoming milestones include: Web Beta Launch: The Tapzi team is planning a demo game launch with a web-based multiplayer engine, enabling players to engage in games like Chess and Checkers. This will be followed by the integration of staking features and matchmaking systems. Mobile App: A mobile version of the platform is also in the pipeline, giving players the freedom to compete on the go. This mobile-first approach ensures that Tapzi stays accessible to a global audience, meeting the growing demand for mobile gaming. Global Tournaments and NFT Avatars: Tapzi plans to host its first international tournament, complete with live leaderboards and sponsored rewards. Future updates will also include the launch of NFT avatars and cosmetic items, giving players even more ways to personalize their gaming experience. DAO Governance: In the future, Tapzi will introduce decentralized governance, allowing the community to have a say in the direction of the platform. This feature aligns with the growing trend of decentralized decision-making in the crypto space. As Tapzi moves along its roadmap, these features will increase user engagement and solidify Tapzi’s position in the growing Web3 gaming space. Tapzi vs. Other GameFi Projects: Why Tapzi Stands Out The GameFi space is full of projects with big promises but lacks long-term sustainability. Tokens like SAND (The Sandbox) and MANA (Decentraland) were once seen as the future of the metaverse but have since seen huge declines as the hype around virtual plots of land fizzled out. Tapzi’s focus on skill-based gaming could be a more sustainable and engaging model than many of the speculative GameFi projects that have struggled to retain user interest. For example, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 solution to scale Bitcoin using SVM technology, promising faster speeds and more scalability. While this project appeals to Bitcoin enthusiasts, Tapzi’s direct focus on the gaming community and ability to incentivize skill-based competition make it a more targeted and niche offering. BlockDAG (BDAG) introduces scalability through a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, appealing to developers and enterprises. Tapzi’s focus is on direct player engagement, offering a clear path to sustainable rewards and an engaged user base. Even the meme coin Little Pepe ($LPEPE) has gotten attention for its viral marketing, but its speculative nature makes it a high-risk investment compared to Tapzi, which prioritizes a sustainable and transparent gaming economy. Growth Potential: Why Tapzi Could Be the Next Big Thing The global gaming industry will reach $400 billion by 2028, and Web3 gaming will grow from $25 billion in 2024 to nearly $125 billion by 2032. Tapzi, with its focus on skill-based gaming, is strategically positioned to tap into this growing market. The Tapzi presale is a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a project that combines gaming with blockchain technology in a way that hasn’t been done before. With its low entry barrier, engaging gameplay, and sustainable tokenomics, Tapzi could be the top dog in GameFi in 2025 and beyond. If you’re looking for a presale project with long-term potential, keep an eye on Tapzi.  The presale’s token release and organic growth approach are different from most other crypto presale projects out there. Tapzi is bringing something new and different to the crowded GameFi space, and its approach to gaming and tokenomics could be huge in the years to come. Tapzi is offering an incredible $500,000 prize pool — don’t miss your chance to win life-changing rewards. Enter now: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500 Media Links:  Website: https://tapzi.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/ X Handle:https://x.com/Official_Tapzi This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only. In the world of Web3 gaming and cryptocurrency presales, Tapzi ($TAPZI) is emerging as one of the most intriguing projects of October 2025. With its decentralized, skill-based gaming model, the platform is offering a refreshing alternative to the overhyped, chance-based GameFi tokens that have dominated the market.  But what makes Tapzi stand out from other presale projects such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), BlockDAG (BDAG), and meme coin newcomers like Little Pepe ($LPEPE)? Let’s take a closer look at why Tapzi is drawing attention from investors and gamers alike as one of the best crypto presales of 2025. Key Takeaways Tapzi’s skill-based gaming model sets it apart from other GameFi projects, ensuring long-term player engagement and rewards. The Tapzi presale offers early investors a chance to purchase tokens at a low price, with substantial growth potential upon launch. Tapzi’s fixed token supply and sustainable tokenomics create scarcity, potentially driving demand and long-term value appreciation. Tapzi Crypto Presale Overview: What Makes It Different? Tapzi is offering one of the most exciting opportunities in the crypto presale space. Unlike many other GameFi projects, which often rely on chance-based rewards, Tapzi’s model is centered around skill-based gameplay.  Players can play games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, where success is based on player skill, not luck. This skill retention positions Tapzi to build a dedicated user base that values skill progression and rewards for actual gaming performance. The Tapzi presale is live and has already seen some great momentum. We’re 41.6% of the way there, and tokens are priced at $0.0035. That’s a great opportunity to buy tokens at a low price before they hit exchanges at $0.01, potentially giving early investors big gains when the token goes live. The Rise of Skill-Based GameFi and Why It Matters The GameFi space has been dominated by platforms that reward players with speculative rewards. Tapzi is turning that on its head by creating a skill-based system. In many traditional GameFi projects, players rely on luck, NFT, or speculative assets to earn rewards. But that doesn’t foster long-term engagement or a thriving community. Tapzi’s skill-based gaming is a breath of fresh air for those who believe the future of gaming should be about mastery and player investment. This positions Tapzi as a unique project in the GameFi space. By staking tokens for gameplay and rewarding players based on skill, Tapzi ensures the ecosystem is engaging and sustainable. Prize pools in Tapzi are funded entirely by players, so the platform doesn’t rely on central reserves. This decentralized approach helps build a transparent system where players can directly influence their earnings through skillful competition. Tapzi Tokenomics: A Long-Term Investment One of the best parts of the Tapzi presale is the tokenomics. Tapzi’s native token $TAPZI has a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens, with 20% of the tokens allocated to the presale. A vesting schedule for presale tokens means 75% of these tokens will be released over a 3-month period to prevent market shocks and help stabilize the token’s price. The project also takes measures to avoid early-stage dumping with team tokens locked for 6 months and vested over 18 months. This is the key to long-term value for both investors and players. The fixed supply model creates scarcity, which can drive demand as the platform grows. Tapzi’s tokenomics is the opposite of many meme coins, which experience high volatility due to speculative trading and no real utility. With Tapzi, the focus is on creating value through skill-based gaming, user engagement, and a sustainable ecosystem. The Roadmap: What’s Next for Tapzi? Tapzi has an ambitious roadmap in place to expand its platform and increase its market presence. The team is focused on gradual infrastructure development to ensure a smooth user experience. Some of the upcoming milestones include: Web Beta Launch: The Tapzi team is planning a demo game launch with a web-based multiplayer engine, enabling players to engage in games like Chess and Checkers. This will be followed by the integration of staking features and matchmaking systems. Mobile App: A mobile version of the platform is also in the pipeline, giving players the freedom to compete on the go. This mobile-first approach ensures that Tapzi stays accessible to a global audience, meeting the growing demand for mobile gaming. Global Tournaments and NFT Avatars: Tapzi plans to host its first international tournament, complete with live leaderboards and sponsored rewards. Future updates will also include the launch of NFT avatars and cosmetic items, giving players even more ways to personalize their gaming experience. DAO Governance: In the future, Tapzi will introduce decentralized governance, allowing the community to have a say in the direction of the platform. This feature aligns with the growing trend of decentralized decision-making in the crypto space. As Tapzi moves along its roadmap, these features will increase user engagement and solidify Tapzi’s position in the growing Web3 gaming space. Tapzi vs. Other GameFi Projects: Why Tapzi Stands Out The GameFi space is full of projects with big promises but lacks long-term sustainability. Tokens like SAND (The Sandbox) and MANA (Decentraland) were once seen as the future of the metaverse but have since seen huge declines as the hype around virtual plots of land fizzled out. Tapzi’s focus on skill-based gaming could be a more sustainable and engaging model than many of the speculative GameFi projects that have struggled to retain user interest. For example, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 solution to scale Bitcoin using SVM technology, promising faster speeds and more scalability. While this project appeals to Bitcoin enthusiasts, Tapzi’s direct focus on the gaming community and ability to incentivize skill-based competition make it a more targeted and niche offering. BlockDAG (BDAG) introduces scalability through a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, appealing to developers and enterprises. Tapzi’s focus is on direct player engagement, offering a clear path to sustainable rewards and an engaged user base. Even the meme coin Little Pepe ($LPEPE) has gotten attention for its viral marketing, but its speculative nature makes it a high-risk investment compared to Tapzi, which prioritizes a sustainable and transparent gaming economy. Growth Potential: Why Tapzi Could Be the Next Big Thing The global gaming industry will reach $400 billion by 2028, and Web3 gaming will grow from $25 billion in 2024 to nearly $125 billion by 2032. Tapzi, with its focus on skill-based gaming, is strategically positioned to tap into this growing market. The Tapzi presale is a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a project that combines gaming with blockchain technology in a way that hasn’t been done before. With its low entry barrier, engaging gameplay, and sustainable tokenomics, Tapzi could be the top dog in GameFi in 2025 and beyond. If you’re looking for a presale project with long-term potential, keep an eye on Tapzi.  The presale’s token release and organic growth approach are different from most other crypto presale projects out there. Tapzi is bringing something new and different to the crowded GameFi space, and its approach to gaming and tokenomics could be huge in the years to come. Tapzi is offering an incredible $500,000 prize pool — don’t miss your chance to win life-changing rewards. Enter now: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500 Media Links:  Website: https://tapzi.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/ X Handle:https://x.com/Official_Tapzi This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy for October 2025: Why Tapzi is a Standout Investment Opportunity

โดย: Coinstats
2025/10/04 00:47
WHY
WHY$0.00000002859+25.06%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16381-4.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0015-6.36%
Wink
LIKE$0.005319+0.37%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000578-3.02%
Tapzi

In the world of Web3 gaming and cryptocurrency presales, Tapzi ($TAPZI) is emerging as one of the most intriguing projects of October 2025. With its decentralized, skill-based gaming model, the platform is offering a refreshing alternative to the overhyped, chance-based GameFi tokens that have dominated the market. 

But what makes Tapzi stand out from other presale projects such as Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), BlockDAG (BDAG), and meme coin newcomers like Little Pepe ($LPEPE)? Let’s take a closer look at why Tapzi is drawing attention from investors and gamers alike as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

Key Takeaways

  • Tapzi’s skill-based gaming model sets it apart from other GameFi projects, ensuring long-term player engagement and rewards.
  • The Tapzi presale offers early investors a chance to purchase tokens at a low price, with substantial growth potential upon launch.
  • Tapzi’s fixed token supply and sustainable tokenomics create scarcity, potentially driving demand and long-term value appreciation.

Tapzi Crypto Presale Overview: What Makes It Different?

Tapzi is offering one of the most exciting opportunities in the crypto presale space. Unlike many other GameFi projects, which often rely on chance-based rewards, Tapzi’s model is centered around skill-based gameplay. 

Players can play games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors, where success is based on player skill, not luck. This skill retention positions Tapzi to build a dedicated user base that values skill progression and rewards for actual gaming performance.

Tapzi

The Tapzi presale is live and has already seen some great momentum. We’re 41.6% of the way there, and tokens are priced at $0.0035. That’s a great opportunity to buy tokens at a low price before they hit exchanges at $0.01, potentially giving early investors big gains when the token goes live.

The Rise of Skill-Based GameFi and Why It Matters

The GameFi space has been dominated by platforms that reward players with speculative rewards. Tapzi is turning that on its head by creating a skill-based system. In many traditional GameFi projects, players rely on luck, NFT, or speculative assets to earn rewards.

But that doesn’t foster long-term engagement or a thriving community. Tapzi’s skill-based gaming is a breath of fresh air for those who believe the future of gaming should be about mastery and player investment.

This positions Tapzi as a unique project in the GameFi space. By staking tokens for gameplay and rewarding players based on skill, Tapzi ensures the ecosystem is engaging and sustainable. Prize pools in Tapzi are funded entirely by players, so the platform doesn’t rely on central reserves. This decentralized approach helps build a transparent system where players can directly influence their earnings through skillful competition.

Tapzi Tokenomics: A Long-Term Investment

One of the best parts of the Tapzi presale is the tokenomics. Tapzi’s native token $TAPZI has a fixed supply of 5 billion tokens, with 20% of the tokens allocated to the presale.

A vesting schedule for presale tokens means 75% of these tokens will be released over a 3-month period to prevent market shocks and help stabilize the token’s price. The project also takes measures to avoid early-stage dumping with team tokens locked for 6 months and vested over 18 months. This is the key to long-term value for both investors and players. The fixed supply model creates scarcity, which can drive demand as the platform grows.

Tapzi’s tokenomics is the opposite of many meme coins, which experience high volatility due to speculative trading and no real utility. With Tapzi, the focus is on creating value through skill-based gaming, user engagement, and a sustainable ecosystem.

Tapzi

The Roadmap: What’s Next for Tapzi?

Tapzi has an ambitious roadmap in place to expand its platform and increase its market presence. The team is focused on gradual infrastructure development to ensure a smooth user experience. Some of the upcoming milestones include:

  • Web Beta Launch: The Tapzi team is planning a demo game launch with a web-based multiplayer engine, enabling players to engage in games like Chess and Checkers. This will be followed by the integration of staking features and matchmaking systems.
  • Mobile App: A mobile version of the platform is also in the pipeline, giving players the freedom to compete on the go. This mobile-first approach ensures that Tapzi stays accessible to a global audience, meeting the growing demand for mobile gaming.
  • Global Tournaments and NFT Avatars: Tapzi plans to host its first international tournament, complete with live leaderboards and sponsored rewards. Future updates will also include the launch of NFT avatars and cosmetic items, giving players even more ways to personalize their gaming experience.
  • DAO Governance: In the future, Tapzi will introduce decentralized governance, allowing the community to have a say in the direction of the platform. This feature aligns with the growing trend of decentralized decision-making in the crypto space.

As Tapzi moves along its roadmap, these features will increase user engagement and solidify Tapzi’s position in the growing Web3 gaming space.

Tapzi

Tapzi vs. Other GameFi Projects: Why Tapzi Stands Out

The GameFi space is full of projects with big promises but lacks long-term sustainability. Tokens like SAND (The Sandbox) and MANA (Decentraland) were once seen as the future of the metaverse but have since seen huge declines as the hype around virtual plots of land fizzled out.

Tapzi’s focus on skill-based gaming could be a more sustainable and engaging model than many of the speculative GameFi projects that have struggled to retain user interest.

For example, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is a Layer-2 solution to scale Bitcoin using SVM technology, promising faster speeds and more scalability. While this project appeals to Bitcoin enthusiasts, Tapzi’s direct focus on the gaming community and ability to incentivize skill-based competition make it a more targeted and niche offering.

BlockDAG (BDAG) introduces scalability through a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, appealing to developers and enterprises. Tapzi’s focus is on direct player engagement, offering a clear path to sustainable rewards and an engaged user base.

Even the meme coin Little Pepe ($LPEPE) has gotten attention for its viral marketing, but its speculative nature makes it a high-risk investment compared to Tapzi, which prioritizes a sustainable and transparent gaming economy.

Growth Potential: Why Tapzi Could Be the Next Big Thing

The global gaming industry will reach $400 billion by 2028, and Web3 gaming will grow from $25 billion in 2024 to nearly $125 billion by 2032. Tapzi, with its focus on skill-based gaming, is strategically positioned to tap into this growing market.

The Tapzi presale is a unique opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a project that combines gaming with blockchain technology in a way that hasn’t been done before. With its low entry barrier, engaging gameplay, and sustainable tokenomics, Tapzi could be the top dog in GameFi in 2025 and beyond. If you’re looking for a presale project with long-term potential, keep an eye on Tapzi. 

The presale’s token release and organic growth approach are different from most other crypto presale projects out there. Tapzi is bringing something new and different to the crowded GameFi space, and its approach to gaming and tokenomics could be huge in the years to come.

Tapzi is offering an incredible $500,000 prize pool — don’t miss your chance to win life-changing rewards. Enter now: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500

Media Links

Website: https://tapzi.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/

X Handle:https://x.com/Official_Tapzi

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.01967-18.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00396-3.50%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$101,530.76-1.83%
ERA
ERA$0.2333-5.69%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16368-4.19%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CROSS
CROSS$0.0997-21.90%
แชร์
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Coinbase Leaves Delaware, Reincorporates in Texas as State Rivalry Heats Up

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,567.10
$101,567.10$101,567.10

-0.65%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,435.91
$3,435.91$3,435.91

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.48
$153.48$153.48

-1.43%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3445
$2.3445$2.3445

-0.99%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11324
$0.11324$0.11324

+5.82%