Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De aandelen van Bakkt Holdings hadden opnieuw een sterke dag. Met een stijging van 17 procent zette het bedrijf zijn mooie rally neer van meer dan 170 procent in de afgelopen twee weken. De stijging kwam nadat Benchmark zijn jaarlijkse koersdoel voor Bakkt meer dan verdrievoudigde, van 13 naar 40 dollar en het aandeel bestempelde als een aantrekkelijke koop. Koersdoel van Benchmark geeft nieuwe impuls Analist Mark Palmer van Benchmark benadrukte dat Bakkt relatief goedkoop oogt in vergelijking met sectorgenoten. Waar Coinbase en Robinhood gewaardeerd worden tegen veel hogere waardes, handelt Bakkt volgens schattingen nog steeds tegen slechts 9,9 keer de verwachte EBITDA voor 2026. Volgens Palmer liggen de grootste kansen voor Bakkt in drie onderwerpen, namelijk crypto infrastructuur, betalingen met stablecoins en de nieuwe Bitcoin treasury-strategie. Dit sluit aan bij de koerswijziging onder leiding van CEO Akshay Naheta. Nieuwe strategie wekt vertrouwen Bakkt heeft de afgelopen maanden zijn bedrijfsmodel aangescherpt. Zo verkocht het bedrijf eerder dit jaar zijn loyaliteit beloning divisie, waarmee het zich volledig kan richten op kernactiviteiten zoals crypto opslag en betaling infrastructuur. Ook de verkoop van andere onderdelen moet leiden tot meer efficiëntie en lagere kosten. Benchmark verwacht dat Bakkt hierdoor in de eerste helft van 2026 winstgevend kan worden. Een belangrijk onderdeel van de nieuwe strategie is het opbouwen van een Bitcoin reserve. Door overtollige cash en toekomstige financiering opbrengsten in digitale assets te beleggen, wil Bakkt zichzelf positioneren als een brug tussen traditionele instituties en de nieuwe digitale economie. Bestuurlijke versterking en marktreactie Naast de strategische verschuiving viel ook de uitbreiding van de raad van bestuur in de smaak. Zo werd fintech investeerder Mike Alfred recent benoemd. Alfred heeft ervaring met zowel financiële dienstverlening als blockchain analyse en moet zorgen voor meer discipline in de besluitvorming. Beleggers reageerden enthousiast. Voor het eerst sinds januari brak Bakkt door de grens van 30 dollar, een flinke omkering na een periode waarin het aandeel maandenlang onder de 10 dollar was. Deze koersbeweging zorgde ervoor dat de Relative Strength Rating van Bakkt door Investor’s Business Daily werd verhoogd naar ongeveer 95, waarmee het aandeel behoort tot de sterkst presterende aandelen van dit moment. Vooruitzichten en risico’s Ondanks de spectaculaire stijging is Bakkt nog altijd ver verwijderd van zijn piek van meer dan 1.000 dollar in 2021. Dat benadrukt hoe groot de uitdagingen blijven, zeker in een concurrerende sector waar partijen als Coinbase en Circle de toon zetten. Bovendien blijft Bakkt afhankelijk van een beperkt aantal grote klanten. Toch overheerst het optimisme. Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken

โดย: Coinstats
2025/10/02 02:31
Het bericht Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

