Azuki NFT Price Soars, Trading Volume Explodes Over 100%

Azuki NFT trading volume surged over 100% in 24 hours, showing renewed demand and rising liquidity.

Daily sales nearly doubled, with strong buyer activity indicating growing momentum in the Azuki NFT market.

The price of the Azuki digital collectible has once again come under scrutiny after experiencing a sharp increase in the past 24 hours.

The latest data from CoinGecko shows the average value of an Azuki NFT is around $8,130.24, or about 1.78 ETH, an 11.7% increase from the previous day.

Not only has the price increased, but trading volume has also surged dramatically, up 117% to $707,604, a figure rarely seen in recent weeks. This increase clearly indicates a strong surge in buying interest in the market.

Rising Activity Highlights Healthier Market Dynamics for Azuki

Source: CoinGecko

In the same period, there were 88 recorded sales, a 91.3% increase compared to the previous day. The average selling price also rose to $8,032.86, an increase of more than 13%.

Combined, these trends indicate that buyers are not only more active but also willing to spend more to acquire an Azuki unit.

The total market capitalization of this collectible now stands at $81.3 million. Of the 10,000 assets in circulation, approximately 4,299 are held by unique owners, or 42.99%. This ownership distribution is generally considered healthy for maintaining liquidity stability.

Interestingly, a few months ago, CNF recorded a surge in Azuki trading volume of up to $29.3 million in a single week, a 106% increase compared to the previous week. At that time, the number of unique owners was recorded at 4,872. Although this figure differs slightly from current data, the Azuki community has proven to still have a solid fan base.

Furthermore, cross-industry collaborations have also increased attention. Recently, Swiss luxury watchmaker H. Moser & Cie. partnered with Azuki and US retailer The 1916 Company to release a limited-edition watch collection called The Elements of Time.

The 100-piece collection sold out immediately, generating approximately $2.7 million. Interestingly, the watches utilized an NFT system and digital twin for authenticity verification, demonstrating how the physical and digital worlds can seamlessly integrate in the luxury goods segment.

NFT Market Shifts Focus from Speculation to Real Utility

Although some major collections saw a 50–60% drop in volume in September, total NFT sales that month still reached $551 million. This figure indicates that the NFT market still holds significant appeal, even though the current trend is emphasizing utility over mere speculation.

By 2025, the NFT market is projected to have a market capitalization of nearly $49 billion, indicating that the sector has not lost its relevance.

For Azuki, this situation presents an opportunity. These collections are not only known for their visual appeal or community popularity, but also for their success in branching out into real-world projects that add value to their owners.

