แลกเปลี่ยนDEX+
ซื้อคริปโตตลาดสปอตฟิวเจอร์ส500XEarnกิจกรรม
เพิ่มเติม
มหกรรมเทรด CHZ
The post AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release. Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions. High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data. Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting. The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared. Winter may still be coming—just not right now. “We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.” The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are. “What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much… The post AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release. Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions. High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data. Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting. The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared. Winter may still be coming—just not right now. “We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.” The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are. “What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much…

AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study

โดย: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0586-3.90%
Threshold
T$0.01231-3.29%
League of Traders
LOT$0.01207-3.59%
COM
COM$0.00591+0.22%
MASS
MASS$0.0004739-5.87%

In brief

  • Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release.
  • Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions.
  • High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data.

Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting.

The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared.

Winter may still be coming—just not right now.

“We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.”

The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are.

“What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much richer and most people poorer. That’s not AI’s fault, that is the capitalist system.”

OpenAI’s Sam Altman has repeatedly singled out customer service jobs as particularly vulnerable, with a recent study arguing that AI matched skilled human workers in at least 44 business areas.

But data tells a different story. Yale researchers examined multiple metrics, including occupational mix changes, industry-specific shifts, and AI exposure levels across different job categories. Workers in occupations theoretically most exposed to AI automation, based on OpenAI’s own metrics, showed no signs of displacement. About 18% of workers hold jobs in the highest AI-exposure category, a proportion that has remained flat since January 2023.

The information sector, which includes newspapers, movies, and data processing, showed the largest occupational shifts. But these changes began before ChatGPT’s release, suggesting industry-specific factors rather than AI disruption. Finance and professional services displayed similar patterns—movements that predated the supposed AI revolution.

Young college graduates have struggled, with unemployment among 20- to 24-year-olds with bachelor’s degrees rising to 9.3% in August from 4.4% in April. But the research team found the pattern matched that of older degree holders aged 25 to 29, indicating a broader labor market slowdown rather than AI replacement. The dissimilarity between these age groups has fluctuated within a narrow 30-33 percent range since 2021, showing no acceleration after ChatGPT’s arrival.

Historical precedent supports the researchers’ skepticism about immediate disruption. Computers didn’t become standard office equipment until nearly a decade after their public release. The internet’s workplace transformation stretched out even longer. The study notes that occupational change peaked during the 1940s and 1950s—periods of massive industrial shifts—at rates of 20-21%. Current changes hover around 10%.

“Historically, widespread technological disruption in workplaces tends to occur over decades, rather than months or years,” the researchers wrote.

The researchers acknowledged significant data limitations. OpenAI’s “exposure” metrics measure theoretical vulnerability rather than actual AI usage. Anthropic’s usage data from its Claude chatbot shows heavy concentration among coders and writers—not representative of broader workforce patterns. The team called for comprehensive usage data from all major AI companies to properly assess workplace impacts.

The research team plans monthly updates to track any emerging patterns. For now, nearly three years into the AI revolution, the most dramatic workplace change appears to be how much executives talk about AI rather than what it’s actually doing to employment on a broad scale.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/342830/ai-hasnt-taken-lot-jobs-yet-despite-apocalyptic-predictions-yale-study

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ: บทความที่โพสต์ซ้ำในไซต์นี้มาจากแพลตฟอร์มสาธารณะและมีไว้เพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น ซึ่งไม่ได้สะท้อนถึงมุมมองของ MEXC แต่อย่างใด ลิขสิทธิ์ทั้งหมดยังคงเป็นของผู้เขียนดั้งเดิม หากคุณเชื่อว่าเนื้อหาใดละเมิดสิทธิของบุคคลที่สาม โปรดติดต่อ service@mexc.com เพื่อลบออก MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง ความสมบูรณ์ หรือความทันเวลาของเนื้อหาใดๆ และไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการดำเนินการใดๆ ที่เกิดขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ให้มา เนื้อหานี้ไม่ถือเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน กฎหมาย หรือคำแนะนำจากผู้เชี่ยวชาญอื่นๆ และไม่ถือว่าเป็นคำแนะนำหรือการรับรองจาก MEXC

คุณอาจชอบเช่นกัน

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

More traders are currently seeking cheap tokens with actual utility particularly those that remain below the mark of $0.1. One project in DeFi development has taken the centre stage of that discussion this month. According to the analysts the set up resembles multiple early bull-run winners and analysts place predictions on a potential move of […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
1
1$0.01912-17.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.003956-3.77%
แชร์
Cryptopolitan2025/11/13 00:00
Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

What to Know: Bitcoin loans mark a shift from passive holding to active $BTC deployment, broadening access and reinforcing Bitcoin’s monetary role.  Active $BTC lending can tighten liquidity loops: more collateralization, deeper markets, and stronger institutional incentives to hold $BTC.  Bitcoin Hyper aims to make $BTC fast and programmable via an SVM-based Layer 2 with ZK settlement to Bitcoin.  $HYPER’s strong presale momentum and large whale purchases fit perfectly into the current $BTC-focused cycle – one that’s fueled by real utility rather than pure hype. A Canadian Bitcoin-native company just issued its first Bitcoin-backed loan. That’s not a small tweak to the status quo. It’s a signal that $BTC is edging from ‘digital gold’ into an active financial asset, one that non-crypto users can finally access through a familiar product: lending. The firm’s goal is simple: accumulate $BTC and deploy it productively, yet the implication is big. More ways to borrow and build with Bitcoin usually mean stronger demand, deeper liquidity, and a broader user funnel. This design shift matters because utility beats narrative over a full cycle. Loans let institutions put idle $BTC to work and give businesses a way to leverage $BTC without selling it. The feedback loop is obvious: lending platforms attract borrowers, borrowers source $BTC, hodlers see new yield paths, and liquidity improves for everyone. Every service that treats $BTC as collateral, rather than a speculative asset, boosts its monetary credibility. That sets a timely backdrop for Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), a $BTC-centric Layer 2 project built to make Bitcoin fast, programmable, and dApp-ready, and one many investors are already eyeing as the next 1000x crypto. If Bitcoin is stepping into mainstream finance, a chain that bridges $BTC into high-throughput smart contracts sits right in the slipstream. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Turns $BTC Into A High-Speed, Programmable Asset Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) proposes a Bitcoin Layer-2 that uses an SVM-based execution environment, canonical bridging, and ZK proofs to move $BTC at near-instant speed with low fees. The aim is to retain Bitcoin-grade security while unlocking staking, DeFi, and on-chain apps for $BTC itself. This approach directly addresses a pain point that lending alone can’t solve: throughput and programmability on Bitcoin. If loans expand demand for $BTC as collateral, a performant L2 expands what that collateral can actually do. The flow is straightforward. Users bridge $BTC, transact on Layer 2 with high throughput, then periodically settle back to Bitcoin L1 with cryptographic proofs. In practice, that means cheaper payments, faster markets, and room for dApps that rely on programmability without compromising the trust people expect from Bitcoin. The more services reference $BTC, like the newly launched loans, the more a generalized execution layer becomes useful for builders who prefer to stay within the Bitcoin ecosystem rather than porting value elsewhere. Utility also needs clear developer pathways. The $HYPER whitepaper emphasizes developer experience, observability, and infrastructure, enabling teams to ship quickly. If the project can make building on $BTC feel familiar to teams used to modern VM stacks, it lowers switching costs and accelerates innovation. That’s the kind of narrative institutions understand: faster rails, safer settlement, and broader use cases. Get on the $HYPER train before it’s too late.  Presale Momentum Meets A $BTC Lending Tailwind Momentum is real. The Bitcoin Hyper presale has reached $26.9M, and you can buy $HYPER right now for just $0.013265. That’s a solid show of demand for a $BTC-first L2 at a time when Bitcoin’s financialization is visibly accelerating. If lending adoption widens the $BTC gateway, $BTC-native infrastructure stands to benefit directly. On-chain activity adds another datapoint. A recent transaction sent about 63.8 ETH, roughly $226K, into the presale contract, resulting in a transfer of 16.8M HYPER. While one whale doesn’t define a market, large buyers usually do their homework and often act as early liquidity. That fits the pattern of growing presale participation and the broader rotation toward $BTC-aligned narratives. What does the $HYPER price prediction look like in simple terms? Using the current price as a base, a year-end 2025 target of $0.02595 implies roughly 1.96x from here if the team delivers core milestones and listings. A 2026 scenario at $0.08625 would be about 6.51x if the DAO and incentive programs mature as planned. As Bitcoin-backed lending marks a new phase in $BTC’s financial integration, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the infrastructure built to support that momentum. With its Layer 2 approach and growing presale, $HYPER could play a key role in turning the latest Bitcoin lending headlines into lasting on-chain utility. This article is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto. Authored by Aaron Walker, NewsBTC – https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin-loans-usher-in-a-new-btc-era-bitcoin-hyper-tipped-as-the-next-1000x-crypto
Bitcoin
BTC$101,735.97-1.54%
ERA
ERA$0.234-5.41%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.16445-3.95%
แชร์
NewsBTC2025/11/13 00:35
7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Seven years’ worth of death cross data since the beginning of the 2017 bull run shows that Bitcoin might bottom around $95K before shooting for the stars at $145K. Bitcoin analyst Sykodelic observed that in the last 7+ years, every time the 1D 50SMA and 200SMA cross over to the downside, also known as “a death cross”, it has marked at least a local bottom within about 5 days, with at minimum a 45% rally afterwards. According to him, “We are about to get the next death cross in about 5 days from now.” Bitcoin’s Death Cross Nailed Every Bottom Since 2018 In 2018, the local bottom formed when the death cross occurred at $6,480, and the price went on to rally 50%. Similarly, in March 2020, Bitcoin bottomed days before the death cross at $3,907, and the price went on to 17x to $68,000.Source: X/Sykodelic Just recently, in April 2025, following the first tariff panic, Bitcoin dumped from the then-high of around $120K and bottomed out exactly on the day of the death cross formation around $74K. The Bitcoin analyst confirmed that we are currently about 2 or 3 days away from it happening, which means that if the bottom is not in, we would expect it to be so by November 21st. Sykodelic believes that if the price continues lower from here, the bottom target is $95K, but with a quick reversal. However, in the near-term, he believes “Bitcoin is going to rally to at least $145,000 from here.” Bitcoin has always bounced at least 50% from the local bottom after a death cross, and it is looking like it’d repeat that again as price still holds close to the 1W 50SMA with liquidity pointing to the upside. “Even if you are in the belief that the market has topped and you want to exit, you don’t do it at the pico lows when the data is telling you that there will be a decent bounce at the very least.” “The worst thing you can do in this game is sell the lows in panic,” Sykodelic advised crypto traders who believe the bull run is over. Intel Data Flashes Same Bottom Signal That Preceded April’s 69% Rally Data from CryptoQuant also supports the Bitcoin bottom formation observation. Onchain data shows that there are now more than 5 million Bitcoins in loss, and the last time this happened was on April 7, before Bitcoin went on a 69% rally to new highs. On April 7, 2025, when 1 BTC traded for $74,508, the amount of Bitcoin lost was exactly 5,159,000. Recently, on November 5, 2025, when Bitcoin dipped to $98,966 for the first time since April, the amount of BTC in loss rose back to 5,639,000. CoinCare market insight also revealed that the Bitcoin Net Unrealized Profit (NUP) is signaling a potential bottom. Bitcoin NUP represents the total amount of unrealized profits held by investors whose coins are currently in profit. Historically, during the bull cycle, short-term bottoms have formed whenever the NUP fell below 0.5.Source: CryptoQuant Currently, the NUP is sitting at 0.476, indicating that Bitcoin might be approaching a short-term market bottom. CoinCare analysts say, “We can expect a rebound in the near term.” Technical Analysis On the technical front, crypto chart analyst CryptoFabrik revealed that BTC is forming a falling wedge pattern on the 4H timeframe chart. According to the structure, Bitcoin is likely to remain inside the wedge for the next few days, and a potential breakout can be expected next week.Source: X/CryptoFabik If Bitcoin manages to break out successfully, it could see a strong rally towards the $120K zone
CROSS
CROSS$0.09883-22.71%
แชร์
CryptoNews2025/11/13 00:06

ข่าวที่กำลังมาแรง

มากกว่า

Top Cryptocurrency to Buy Under $0.1 This Month? This New Crypto Could Surge 650%

Bitcoin Loans Usher In a New BTC Era – Bitcoin Hyper Tipped as the Next 1000x Crypto

7-Year Death Cross Pattern Shows Bitcoin Likely to Bottom at $95K Then Shoot to $145K

Coinbase Leaves Delaware, Reincorporates in Texas as State Rivalry Heats Up

Layer Brett Picked As The Best Crypto To Buy Now By Experts Over Pi Coin & VeChain

ราคาคริปโต

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$101,710.18
$101,710.18$101,710.18

-0.51%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,443.33
$3,443.33$3,443.33

+0.44%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$153.87
$153.87$153.87

-1.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.3507
$2.3507$2.3507

-0.73%

mc_price_img_alt

KernelDAO

KERNEL

$0.11992
$0.11992$0.11992

+12.06%