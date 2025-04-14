Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

PANews
2025/04/14 17:12
WELL3
WELL$0.000152+17.10%
Prompt
PROMPT$0.1159-1.86%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.02119-0.65%

Author: DMD

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Note: This article is not financial advice and is provided for informational purposes only.

Over the past year, I have been sharing estimates of the returns from staking PRIME tokens to earn PROMPT, which have been frequently referenced by the community. After actual verification after the TGE, I am pleased that these estimates have a high degree of accuracy:

The total number of PROMPT points estimated by this model = the amount of locked PRIME × duration × multiplier. Stakers will receive a corresponding share of points based on their staked ratio.

When comparing the model to three different wallets, including my own, the estimated model’s predictions for PROMPT receipts were about 20% higher than the actual amount. I believe this is mainly due to two reasons:

1. I originally expected that 40% of the PRIME in circulation would be staked, but the actual stake ratio was as high as 45%, which means that the total number of points exceeded expectations, resulting in a more obvious dilution effect.

2. The total number of PROMPT points is still uncertain because some stakers may release their stake (which will reduce the total number of points) or continue to extend their stake (which will increase the total number of points).

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

In addition, the yield estimation is highly dependent on the price of PRIME and PROMPT. When the price of PRIME drops, the yield increases, and users are incentivized to buy more tokens and stake them. Of course, the yield still depends on the final valuation of PROMPT.

As more information is revealed after the TGE, I think the following table may be the most accurate prediction of the return on staked PRIME. This update takes into account the situation where more PRIME is staked (by generating more PROMPT points) while maintaining the valuation of $500 million FDV. In addition, a new column of data is added to exclude the 28% token share airdropped to the community during the TGE:

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

 Summary: Maximizing staking PRIME tokens now will earn you 106% in the form of PROMPT over the next 797 days.

It is clear from the table above that the revenue opportunities have declined significantly since June 2024. This decline is mainly reflected in two aspects: the multiplier effect continues to decay, while PROMPT points continue to accumulate over time, and the later the participants enter the market, the lower the proportion of points they can obtain. This is particularly true after the TGE, when 28% of the total supply has been released, and new tokens will enter the circulation market every week for users to claim.

Scenario Analysis: Staking PRIME vs. Buying PROMPT

The following analysis compares the two options currently facing market participants: buying PROMPT directly on the open market, or buying PRIME and staking it (earning PROMPT returns in the process). To do this, we will assume that PRIME will be staked to the maximum at the 49.8x return multiplier mentioned above, with a staking period of 797 days.

If you buy $1,000 worth of PRIME tokens today, you will get about 333 PRIME. According to the data in the table above, if these tokens are staked to the maximum, 333×39,690 points can be generated, that is, 13.2 million points.

Given that 400 million PROMPT tokens are planned to be distributed to all point stakers in proportion to the total 1.8 trillion points, the current 13.2 million tokens should generate approximately 2,944 PROMPT tokens. Considering that 28% of PROMPT has been distributed, we will make a proportional reduction adjustment, that is, the output of tokens corresponding to this amount of points will be reduced to approximately 2,119 PROMPT. It should be noted that this calculation is not absolutely accurate, because the PROMPT distribution mechanism actually depends on the daily accumulation of points, but the above method provides a concise and intuitive estimation framework for understanding the benefits, and its numerical range is basically reasonable.

The following table applies this number to valuation scenarios for PRIME and PROMPT at the end of the staking period:

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

On the other hand, for those who buy PROMPT tokens directly, the calculation is simpler. Ultimately, assuming the PROMPT price is $0.5, a $1,000 investment will get you 2,000 PROMPT tokens, which is less than what you can get by buying PRIME tokens and staking them in full.

Of course, for now, the advantage of buying PROMPT directly on the open market is that you can always take profits when PROMPT reaches a local high.

Assuming that at the end of the staking activity, PROMPT is valued at $1 billion and the PRIME price remains stable, the value of the token at the end of the staking period will be $3,118 as described above.

However, given the volatility of cryptocurrencies, PROMPT is likely to hit all-time highs in the next two years (e.g., a fully diluted valuation of $4 billion, similar to the FDV level achieved by the VIRTUAL project at the peak of the AI agent craze), and then fall back to a more reasonable $1 billion FDV valuation range.

If one bought $1,000 worth of PROMPT tokens on the open market today and sold them at the current local high, one would receive $8,000 in profit, which is more than double the value gained by staking PRIME.

Summarize

Those looking to gain exposure to PROMPT, either by fully staking PRIME or purchasing directly on the open market, should consider the following:

  • What do you think the final value of PRIME and PROMPT will be at the end of the 2-year staking period?
  • What do you think the historical highest price of PROMPT will be in the next two years? Most importantly, can you sell it at the highest point?

Ultimately, this depends largely on individual circumstances. It is an undeniable fact that most investors were unable to successfully sell at market highs. At the same time, as many PRIME holders have experienced firsthand, locking up tokens for over two years and watching their value plummet by 90% is a painful experience. Of course, given PRIME’s leading position in the Web3 gaming space and multiple positive catalysts coming this year, including the highly anticipated releases of Colony and Sanctuary, it is hard for me to imagine PRIME falling more than 50% from its current price.

In addition, the team is already considering creating a new token economic regulation mechanism to achieve deflation of PRIME tokens and thus increase value accumulation, which makes me believe that the downside of the game token has been effectively controlled at this stage.

Stake PRIME or buy PROMPT directly? Wayfinder profit maximization research

Finally, I would like to state that none of the above constitutes financial advice, and I am not responsible if there are errors in any of the above calculations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1788-1.70%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.17%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003+0.04%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000104-21.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018874+2.92%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13861+1.41%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.505-2.90%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05576+1.77%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38
Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

PANews 8月2日消息，据财联社报道，美国总统特朗普当地时间8月1日在社交媒体“真实社交”发文，指责劳工统计局局长埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗在2024年美国大选前“人为夸大”就业数据，要求立即将其解职，并由“更有能力的人选”接替。 特朗普称该局曾在2024年3月和大选前数月严重高估新增就业岗位，认为此举旨在助推副总统哈里斯胜选。他同时批评美联储大选前下调利率“操控市场”，并暗示应撤换主席鲍威尔。美国劳工部长洛丽·查韦斯-德雷默当天宣布，美国劳工统计局副局长威廉·威亚特罗夫斯基将出任代理局长，接替埃丽卡·麦肯塔弗。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:19

Trending News

More

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?

BTC跌破113000美元，日内下跌 2.07%