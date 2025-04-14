PA Daily | OM flash crash caused RWA sector to fall 44.93%; RFC market value exceeded US$100 million

2025/04/14
Today's news tips:

Janover, a US listed company, increased its holdings of 44,158 SOLs, bringing its total holdings of SOLs to 83,084

Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced that it has increased its holdings of 319 Bitcoins

Arete Capital partner: Unless Sino-US relations escalate seriously, BTC has bottomed out at $74,000

VC practitioners revealed: OM model is to promote 0TC disk, with a scale of 500 million US dollars

The crypto market fell across the board, with OM’s flash crash causing the RWA sector to fall by 44.93%

OM crash has resulted in $66.97 million in liquidations in the past 12 hours

A whale sold 1.56 million Fartcoins and bought 11.62 million RFCs, causing the market value of RFC to exceed $100 million in a short period of time.

In the past three days, five wallets have deposited a total of 24.4 million OM into OKX, worth about $144 million.

Regulatory/Macro

Japanese listed company Metaplanet announced that it has increased its holdings of 319 Bitcoins

According to the official announcement, Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese listed company, announced that it has increased its holdings of 319 bitcoins. Its CEO Simon Gerovich added that Metaplanet has acquired 319 bitcoins at a price of approximately $82,549 per bitcoin, with a total value of approximately $26.3 million, and has achieved an annualized bitcoin yield of 108.3% (BTC Yield) as of 2025. As of April 14, 2025, the company holds 4,525 bitcoins (BTC), which were acquired at a price of approximately $85,366 per bitcoin, with a total value of approximately $386.3 million.

Janover, a US listed company, increased its holdings of 44,158 SOLs, bringing its total holdings of SOLs to 83,084

Janover Inc., a U.S. listed company, announced on April 11 that it had purchased 44,158 Solana (SOL) worth approximately $5 million, according to an official announcement. The purchase brings the total number of Solana held by Janover to 83,084, worth approximately $9.6 million. The company will immediately begin staking its newly acquired SOL to generate revenue while supporting the Solana network. Previously, Janover's board of directors approved the company's new financial policy on April 4, 2025, authorizing the long-term accumulation of crypto assets starting with Solana. It is reported that Janover is an artificial intelligence platform that connects the commercial real estate industry.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Bitcoin implied volatility rises, confusing tariff signals trigger heightened market uncertainty

According to Matrixport analysis, although the major tariff events have passed, Trump's confusing information on tariffs has caused market uncertainty, and Bitcoin's implied volatility remains high. The current implied volatility is nearly 20 points higher than the recent low, indicating that the market is pricing in uncertainty. Bitcoin traders need to be cautious in an environment of rising risks.

Arete Capital partner: Unless Sino-US relations escalate seriously, BTC has bottomed out at $74,000

McKenna, managing partner of Arete Capital, said that the market often hits bottom in the worst news. He mentioned that Bitcoin once fell to $74,000 due to reciprocal tariffs and falling stock markets, which was one of the worst panics he had ever seen in the market. He believes that unless relations with China deteriorate seriously, future news will only make the market fluctuate. McKenna also pointed out that Trump’s goal is simple, which is to reach an agreement and readjust global trade within 90 days, and then carry out large-scale tax cuts and deregulation.

VC practitioners revealed: OM model is to promote 0TC disk on the ground, with a scale of 500 million US dollars

Rui, a member of HashKey Capital, and Ye Su, a founding partner of ArkStream Capital, broke the news on X that the crypto project MANTRA (OM) is a "ground-pushing 0TC" with an OTC market size of $500 million. It uses the mode of "new 0TC tokens take over the old 0TC selling" to operate in a cycle until the last unlocked chip "0TC does not move" explodes. According to the news, in 2023, when the OM token FDV fell to $20 million and was almost abandoned, a Middle Eastern capital intervened in the acquisition under the matchmaking of the middleman, retaining only the position of CEO. The Middle Eastern capital owns a large number of physical assets such as luxury homes and resorts, and then packaged OM into a physical asset tokenization (RWAfi) project. Ye Su said that under a high degree of control, OM set Binance's highest increase in 2024, achieving a 200-fold increase, and the team is still promoting the "0TC plate" business recently.

Project News

Ethereum Foundation members share simplified roadmap, including expanding blobs, expanding L1, and improving UX

joshrudolf.eth, a member of the Ethereum Foundation, shared a simplified roadmap on the X platform, including expanding blobs, expanding L1, and improving UX (focusing on L2 interoperability + application layer). In addition, Tomasz K. Stańczak, co-executive director of the Ethereum Foundation, added that this is mainly based on a lot of dialogue, and other things are mostly secondary. These secondary matters include always minting assets on L1 to win the RWA (real world asset) field, winning the stablecoin field, improving communication/clarifying expectations, greatly improving security expectations (trillion-level economy), and goal-oriented EF internal research and development. This is not because it is not important, but it should happen as a natural result of the above matters-Ethereum's existing culture and values are creating a lot of value. Ethereum's vision includes long-term artificial intelligence/autonomous protocols and foundations, using Ethereum to add autonomous machines, privacy between people, and open source communities to attract long-term innovators to join the ecosystem.

ai16z founder: Launchpad platform auto.fun will be launched this week

ai16z founder Shaw YuX said in a post that the Launchpad platform auto.fun will be launched this week. Creators can collect the fees generated by content creation and token issuance on their own, and the community can collaborate to initiate content or create CTO tokens based on other platforms. The platform aims to create a "decentralized, transparent" content and token release space that truly belongs to creators and the community.

Jupiter Lianchuang: A large number of products will be launched in the next few months

Jupiter co-founder Meow posted on the X platform: “In the next few months, we will launch a large number of products, governance ideas, experimental meta-protocols, thought articles, and new technical concepts.”

MANTRA's OM token price suddenly plummeted 90% in the early morning, and its team blamed "reckless liquidation"

According to The Block, the OM token of MANTRA, a Layer 1 blockchain project focusing on real-world assets (RWA), fell by about 10% between 01:20 and 02:20 this morning Beijing time, and then suddenly plummeted from $5.21 at the time to about $0.50 at present (as of press time), a 90% plunge in just 90 minutes. Before the project's public Telegram group was inaccessible, community leader Dustin McDaniel downplayed the team's allegations of selling, saying he was not aware of it. At 04:51 in the morning, MANTRA's X account updated that the plunge was caused by reckless liquidation and had nothing to do with the project itself. Co-founder John Patrick Mullin mentioned that large OM investors were forced to liquidate on a large scale on CEX and said that it was being processed. Previously, MANTRA had been accused of controlling a large proportion of the circulating supply of the token and attempting to manipulate the token price. In response, Mullin said: "OM tokens have been in circulation since August 2020, longer than most skeptics have been in the crypto space." Some investors pointed out that DeFiLlama data showed that the MANTRA protocol TVL was only about $13 million, while its token's fully diluted valuation was as high as $9.5 billion, which could be a risk signal. In addition, Insomniac, head of Castle Labs governance, found that three wallets recently transferred millions of dollars of OM tokens to OKX and Binance. One of the wallets received about $36 million in OM tokens from Binance on March 21, and transferred about 4.3 million tokens to OKX on Saturday, suggesting a possible sell-off.

Important data

On Deribit, BTC $100,000 call options account for more than 75% of option activity, followed by $70,000 put options

On Friday night, the Trump administration issued new guidance to exempt some technology products from high tariffs, but Trump subsequently denied relaxing tariffs. Despite this, Bitcoin prices have recovered and traders are actively buying call options on the Deribit platform. According to Amberdata, the market skewness has turned from strong bearishness last week to near zero, indicating a reduction in market panic and a rebound in bullish interest. Deribit data shows that the $100,000 call option has become the most popular choice, accounting for more than 75% of global options activity, with a cumulative notional open interest value of nearly $1.2 billion. Meanwhile, the $70,000 put option is the second most popular choice, with an open interest value of $982 million.

The crypto market fell across the board, with OM’s flash crash causing the RWA sector to fall by 44.93%

According to SoSoValue data, the crypto market fell across the board. It is worth noting that the RWA sector fell 44.93% in 24 hours due to the huge drop of OM, the native token of MANTRA, by 85.56%. MANTRA officially responded that the drop was caused by "disorderly liquidation" rather than the project team. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 1.41% in 24 hours, once falling below $84,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.25%, but is still above $1,600. In terms of other sectors, the PayFi sector fell 1.12% in 24 hours, but Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Litecoin (LTC) rose 6.18% and 2.12% respectively; the Layer1 sector fell 1.47%, and within the sector, TRON (TRX) rose 4.18% against the trend; the CeFi sector fell 1.65%, the Meme sector fell 1.82%, and Pepe (PEPE) performed strongly, rising 3.39% in 24 hours; the Layer2 sector fell 2.92%, and the DeFi sector fell 3.05%, but Uniswap (UNI) and Sky (SKY) rose 2.20% and 2.54% respectively.

OM crash has resulted in $66.97 million in liquidations in the past 12 hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the collapse of OM has led to the liquidation of $66.97 million in the past 12 hours, of which 10 positions had a liquidation amount of more than $1 million.

In the past three days, five wallets have deposited a total of 24.4 million OM into OKX, worth about $144 million.

According to The Data Nerd, 6 hours ago, the price of OM plummeted 90% from $6 to $0.4. In the past 3 days, 5 wallets have deposited a total of 24.4 million OM (about $143.94 million) into OKX. Four of the wallets have the same operation mode: withdrawing from Binance last month and then depositing into OKX; the other one belongs to Laser Digital.

A whale sold 1.56 million Fartcoins and bought 11.62 million RFCs, causing the market value of RFC to exceed $100 million in a short period of time.

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale sold 1.56 million Fartcoins (US$1.26 million) 30 minutes ago and then bought 11.62 million RFCs. As a result, the market value of RFC may have soared to more than US$100 million in a short period of time.

Financing

DePIN project Solix DePIN completes $29.5 million financing

According to BusinessInsider, the DePIN project Solix DePIN has received $29.5 million in financing from the Eclip Foundation. The investment will accelerate the development of Solix's Model Context Protocol (MCP) technology, which enables intelligent bandwidth sharing without affecting the user's Internet experience. According to reports, Solix DePIN is a decentralized physical infrastructure network that enables users to share and monetize their excess bandwidth. The Model Context Protocol (MCP) at the core of Solix technology connects AI models with real-time contextual data on Internet usage, thereby enabling dynamic and intelligent decision-making on bandwidth allocation.

