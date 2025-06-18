K33: New spot altcoin ETFs may give rise to attractive long-short strategies

PANews
2025/06/18 19:36
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062--%
U
U$0.01096-0.18%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to The Block, digital asset brokerage and research company K33 said that under the supervision of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is more inclined towards cryptocurrencies, new spot altcoin ETFs may be launched in the coming months, and relevant approvals may give rise to attractive long and short strategies. Currently, eight issuers have submitted spot Solana (SOL) ETF applications, and the SEC also requires them to add pledge content when updating their applications, which may mean that pledge will become a component of Ethereum and Solana ETFs. In addition, there are ETF applications for crypto assets such as LTC, XRP and DOGE.

K33 analyst Lunde pointed out that unlike the "Grayscale effect" when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs were launched in the early days, Grayscale Solana Trust has never traded at a discount and has low holding risk; while Litecoin Trust often trades at a discount, and only two issuers have applied for its ETF, which may face capital outflow risks after its launch. Therefore, Lunde believes that after the launch of the ETF, the trading strategy of going long on Solana and shorting Litecoin is quite attractive, especially if the two are listed at the same time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

According to PANews on August 1st, Glassnode published an analysis on the X platform stating: "The proportion of Bitcoin's profitable supply has remained above 90% for over a month. When
Moonveil
MORE$0.09725-2.81%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:50
Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform by adding two new blockchains and three stablecoins, including the newly approved USDG in Europe, to support faster and more flexible digital payments. Visa has expanded its stablecoin settlement platform, adding support for…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09725-2.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 20:21
Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify

Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Jinshi, Trump said that there is strong dissent within the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and it will only intensify.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.753-4.85%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:10

Trending News

More

Analysis: Bitcoin's profitable supply ratio has remained above 90% for more than a month, and the risk of selling pressure has intensified

Visa expands settlement platform with Stellar and Avalanche, adds PYUSD, USDG, and EURC stablecoins

Trump: Dissent within the Federal Reserve Board is strong and will only intensify

Tether beats South Korea as one of the largest U.S. treasury bond holder

Solana futures trading volume and open interest on CME more than tripled in July compared to the previous month.