Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

PANews
2024/10/29 17:23
Triathon
GROW$0.0091-8.08%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008103-0.34%
U
U$0.01106+0.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001983+3.93%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.798-1.48%

Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

Original author: Zackary Skelly (Head of Talent, Dragonfly)

Compiled by: Zen, PANews

Well-known crypto VC Dragonfly Capital analyzes the crypto industry recruitment market every quarter to provide its portfolio companies with insights into job trends, job seeker perceptions, portfolio company activities and forecasts.

Recruitment Market Trends

Dragonfly monitors multiple signals when analyzing the market, but "new positions at portfolio companies" best reflects the overall sentiment of the industry. In short, the talent recruitment market in the crypto industry gradually recovered from 2023 until a surge in the first quarter of 2024, but stagnated after entering the second quarter.

Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

Quarterly job changes

In the second quarter of 2024, engineering and design positions are relatively stable, GTM (GoToMarket) positions surge, and data science positions also grow to a considerable extent. Marketing positions shift to leadership positions.

Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

Year-on-year comparison

Comparing Q2 2023 to Q2 2024, GTM positions see significant growth, particularly in finance, operations, legal, and customer support.

Engineering positions have become more segmented, Rust language is in high demand, DevRel (Developer Relations) and Protocol Eng (Protocol Engineer) are still popular, while design positions have seen a significant decline.

Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

Job seeker interests

In the second quarter of 2024, more DeFi job seekers appeared in the market, while those who focused on infrastructure construction stayed where they were, looking for product-market fit. Many people are skeptically curious about the combination of AI and encryption - exciting, but the use case is uncertain and seems too advanced.

In addition, zero-knowledge proof (ZK) remains a popular technology type among senior software engineers (Sr SWE).

Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

Evolving priorities, increased scrutiny

Job seekers seek project teams that still have a reliable roadmap after TGE rather than empty "ToTheMoon" slogans, and prefer companies with strong ecosystems and well-known brands. Few job seekers are willing to consider jobs that do not match their personal skills and have unclear job descriptions.

Crypto Burnout and the Openness of Web2

More and more crypto-native job seekers are willing to consider Web2 job opportunities while seeking positions in the crypto industry. Conversely, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and crypto-friendly US policies have attracted more talent from traditional finance and Web2 fields.

Office model and salary conditions

Remote and hybrid working are still the first choice, but more and more companies are beginning to discuss arranging offline physical offices. In terms of salary expectations, job seekers still have high standards and most are unwilling to compromise.

Portfolio Hiring Trends

Several of Dragonfly’s portfolio companies stepped up their hiring efforts in the second quarter, with increased interest in niche, product-focused engineering roles such as front-end development.

GTM hiring has grown in the Asia Pacific region, while engineering positions are expanding in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. In addition, Layer 1 project parties (Alt L1s) are gaining momentum in hiring.

Recruitment Market Forecast

Hiring is tied to the US election cycle. Trump’s pro-crypto stance and Harris’ evolving attitude have sparked heated discussions, which may drive GTM hiring. Dragonfly expects this trend to continue, and as use cases solidify, job seekers’ sentiment towards the combination of AI and crypto will also shift to excitement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,526.53-5.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9432+0.26%
U
U$0.026+160.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10
Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,526.53-5.05%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57

Trending News

More

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.

Differentiating between DeFi developers and centralized intermediaries; clearly defining which intermediaries need to register with the government; criteria for determining whether a protocol is decen