PA Daily | Binance temporarily stopped withdrawal services due to AWS outage; more than half of the world's 91 central banks oppose BTC strategic reserves

2025/04/15 17:30
Today's news tips:

Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

Binance is gradually recovering and re-launching all services, and the withdrawal function has been reopened

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, increasing the block limit by 4%

Coinbase Prime to End Custody Support for 49 Assets by the End of This Month

Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

A whale withdrew 1,500 BTC worth $128 million from OKX in the past 20 hours

In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

Regulatory/Macro

Survey: 91 central banks around the world have no digital asset investment, and more than half oppose Bitcoin strategic reserves

According to Ledger Insights, a recent survey on central bank reserves by the Bank for International Settlements showed that in 2024, 15.9% of central bank respondents said they would consider investing in digital assets or currencies within five to ten years. But in the 2025 survey, only 2.1% of central banks considered investing in cryptocurrencies in the same time frame. None of the 91 central banks that manage more than $7 trillion in reserves currently hold digital asset investments. Although no central bank currently sees Bitcoin as a suitable investment category, 23% of central banks said they were unsure and 11.6% said cryptocurrencies are becoming a more credible investment. Regarding the idea of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve, only one central bank expressed support, and 50 (59.5%) central banks opposed the idea. However, a considerable number of central banks (33, accounting for 39.3%) expressed uncertainty. The survey was conducted in January and February, prior to Trump's March executive order on the establishment of a strategic Bitcoin reserve and the U.S. digital asset reserve. However, he briefly mentioned the idea in an earlier January executive order on digital assets. Although the survey predates the latest round of U.S. tariffs, survey respondents cited protectionist U.S. policies as the biggest risk.

State Street Hong Kong: Plans to increase digital asset management scale to US$5 billion and launch crypto investment application with Galaxy

According to Phoenix.com, State Street Global Asset Management Hong Kong Limited announced that it will launch the crypto and traditional investment application "State Street Galaxy" with Galaxy Asset Management, a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital Holdings. It is reported that State Street Hong Kong also stated that it will introduce Galaxy's AI-driven asset allocation model to optimize the proportion of digital assets in traditional asset portfolios, with the goal of increasing the scale of digital asset management to US$5 billion by 2026.

Kyrgyzstan Appoints Changpeng Zhao as National Blockchain Policy and Web3 Strategy Advisor

According to Cointelegraph, the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Binance founder Zhao Changpeng (CZ), appointing him as the official advisor for Kyrgyzstan's national blockchain development, cryptocurrency regulation and Web3 innovation. According to the agreement, CZ will provide guidance to the Kyrgyz government on building a forward-looking digital asset framework, including technical support and policy formulation for blockchain infrastructure. The cooperation also focuses on accelerating talent training and creating a favorable environment for innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web3 technologies.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Although the inflow of stablecoin funds failed to trigger a significant rally in altcoins, it shows that the industry is still moving forward

According to Matrixport analysis, despite the slowdown, stablecoin funds are still flowing in steadily, reflecting the continued development of the crypto ecosystem. Although it has not triggered a significant rally in altcoins, it shows that the industry is still moving forward. It is worth noting that stablecoin inflows are still growing when the stock and bond markets are facing uncertainty, suggesting that crypto assets are evolving into a more non-correlated asset class. As the debate over tariffs and trade wars continues, the potential application scenarios of cryptocurrencies are becoming more attractive, making the market outlook slightly more optimistic.

Analyst Eugene: The crypto market is still in a bear market and tends to look for shorting opportunities in altcoins during rebounds

Crypto analyst Eugene said that his market judgment in the past month has not worked because the price drivers of the crypto market have shifted from industry-specific to macroeconomic. He used to think he had a keen insight into market trends, but recently he feels a bit off. Since March, his trading volume has dropped by 60-70% on average from before, and is basically at a break-even point. Eugene plans to continue to maintain low trading volume and tight stop loss until the market moves in his favor again. He emphasized that the macro trend of the crypto market has not changed and is still in a bear market. He tends to look for shorting opportunities for non-BTC altcoins when the bear market rebounds because these currencies have not yet reached a deep value range.

CryptoQuant: BTC market risk remains high, with only 24% of circulating supply currently in unrealized loss state

CryptoQuant analyst Crazzyblockk pointed out that despite the correction in Bitcoin prices, market risks remain high. Currently, only 24% of the circulating supply is in an unrealized loss state, indicating that the market has not yet entered a high-confidence re-accumulation phase. Long-term holders absorb downward pressure, which usually indicates a long period of consolidation or further volatility. It is recommended to wait and see and wait for market structure and investor behavior to confirm the direction before making a decision.

Project News

Binance is gradually recovering and re-launching all services, and the withdrawal function has been reopened

Binance announced that all services are gradually being restored and put back online, and the withdrawal function has been reopened. Earlier news said that Binance had suspended withdrawal services due to AWS outages.

Obol Collective may launch OBOL token on May 15

The distributed validator technology project Obol Collective may launch its token $OBOL on May 15, 2025. Earlier news said that Obol Collective will airdrop 7.5% of OBOL tokens to Ethereum node operators.

Ethereum Foundation member: ERC-7786 will improve cross-chain messaging, and related discussions will be held on April 16

Joshrudolf.eth, a member of the Ethereum Foundation, said that only a few key technologies are needed to solve 95% of Ethereum's cross-chain user experience problems, among which cross-chain messaging is one of the core. ERC-7786 proposes to integrate messaging standards through a unified API, aiming to provide a secure cross-chain messaging interface for decentralized applications. Currently, the discussion of ERC-7786 will be held on April 16.

Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

Terra officially issued a reminder on the X platform that the deadline for submitting cryptocurrency loss claims to the Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. Liquidation Trust Fund is 23:59 ET on May 16, 2025 (11:59 Beijing time on May 17, 2025). Creditors must submit their eligible cryptocurrency loss claims before this date. Late submissions will not be accepted.

Solana has implemented SIMD-0207, increasing the block limit by 4%

With the implementation of SIMD-0207, Solana engineers have increased the chain's block size by 4%, SolanaFloor reported. This change allows more data to be packed into Solana blocks, theoretically allowing more transactions to be packed into a single block, thereby increasing the network's transaction throughput. SIMD-0207, originally proposed by Anza engineer Andrew Fitzgerald, has been successfully implemented on the chain, raising Solana's block limit to 50 million CUs, an increase of 4%. Increasing the network's block limit is just a small step on Solana's expansion roadmap. Future network governance proposals and upgrades will target continuous, incremental improvements to help Solana grow. For example, SIMD-0256 intends to further increase the block limit to 60 million CUs, a 25% increase from the level before SIMD-0207 was implemented.

EigenLayer will launch a slashing mechanism on the mainnet on April 17

According to official news, Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer announced that the slashing mechanism will be launched on the mainnet on April 17, and the Active Verification Service (AVS) will be able to build verifiable, trustless applications; at the same time, operators and stakers need to take responsibility. Slashing is a way for the PoS protocol to economically punish a node or a group of nodes for executing a strategy that can be proven to be different from the given protocol specification.

Coinbase Prime to End Custody Support for 49 Assets by the End of This Month

Coinbase Institutional announced that Coinbase Prime will terminate its custody support for 49 assets at the end of this month. The platform regularly evaluates the assets it supports to ensure that they continue to meet platform standards. These 49 assets include: VideoCoin (VID), Coffee Token (CFT), BOSAGORA (BOA), FISCO Coin (FSCC), Sentinel protocol (UPP), Cellframe (CELL), Ideaology (IDEA), Dorayaki (DORA), CPUCoin (CPU), SIREN (SI), Somnium Space Cubes (CUBE), UREEQA Token (URQA), Oraichain Token (ORAI), UniLend Finance (UFT), Carry (CRE), 0chain (ZCN), Nord Finance (NORD), MahaDAO (MAHA), YOP (YOP), Unipilot (PILOT), QASH (QASH), SparkPoint (SRK), Telcoin (TEL), MixMarvel (MIX), OnX Finance (ONX), EMBLEM (EMB), Newscrypto (NWC), Compound DAI (CDAI), NFTrade Token (NFTD), pNetwork (PNT), E-RADIX (EXRD), EDDASwap (EDDA), IndexedFinance (NDX), RioDeFi (RFUEL) GMO Internet (GYEN), 1717 Bissonnet (1717), The Edison (edsn), Draper Garland Apartments (gfdg), Forest Crossing Apartments (gffc), Hello Albemarle (hlab), Hello Flatbush (hlfb), Hello Lenox (hllx), Hello Nostrand (hlno) Lakehouse Oakland (lhok), Nottingham Village (ntvl), Core Fund (rscp), Value Fund (rsva), The Verge at Summer Park Apartments (tvsp), Tower 27 (twr27).

Important data

Bitcoin's 14-year return rate is 7.2 million%, far exceeding the S&P 500's 306% and gold's 116%.

According to The Defiant, Bitcoin has performed well in all time periods, outperforming the S&P 500 every year for the past 14 years. During this period, Bitcoin achieved a return of approximately 7.2 million%, far exceeding the 116% return of gold and the 306% return of the S&P 500. In a shorter time period, Bitcoin's return over the past two years was 173%, further consolidating its dominance over traditional investment assets such as gold and the S&P 500.

A whale withdrew 1,500 BTC worth $128 million from OKX in the past 20 hours

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale withdrew 1,500 BTC (worth $128 million) from OKX in the past 20 hours.

A certain address deposited 710,000 AVAX to Coinbase, with an estimated loss of $12.19 million

According to The Data Nerd, wallet 0xc9f deposited 710,000 AVAX (about $14.49 million) into Coinbase early this morning. The address received these tokens three months ago, when they were worth $26.68 million.

A whale who participated in IC0 sold another 612 ETH and currently still holds 29,577 ETH

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, two days later, the "OG whale with 100,000 ETH in IC0 in 2015" sold 612 ETH (1 million USD) again, with the cost as low as 0.31 USD. He currently still holds 29,577 ETH (47.98 million USD). At the frequency of selling ~630 ETH every two days, it will take nearly three months to sell the remaining part.

In Q1 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, with a total holding of 688,000 bitcoins

According to Cointelegraph, according to the "Enterprise Bitcoin Adoption in the First Quarter of 2025" released by Bitwise, in the first quarter of 2025, listed companies purchased a total of 95,431 bitcoins, an increase of 16.11% from the previous quarter, bringing the total bitcoin holdings of listed companies to 688,000, accounting for 3.28% of the total supply of 21 million bitcoins. The number of listed companies holding Bitcoin reached 79, an increase of 17.91% from the previous quarter, and 12 new companies purchased Bitcoin in the quarter.

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，新地址 0xdf0...e2EF3 过去三天已累计囤积 79461.38 ETH（2.99 亿美元），当前浮亏 2205.6 万美元。其中 3 小时前下跌时又从 Galaxy Digital 处接收 16495.15 ETH（约 5850 万美元），将其整体仓位的 ETH 均价降低至 3763.53 美元。
PANews2025/08/02 08:19
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

