MEV Bots Now Clog Blockchains Faster Than They Can Scale, Flashbots Warns – Is Raw Throughput Obsolete?

2025/06/18 06:08
Flashbots, a leading research group focused on MEV (Maximal Extractable Value), has issued a new warning that spam from MEV bots is quickly becoming the main barrier to blockchain scalability.

In a thesis published this week, Flashbots said that “MEV has become the dominant limit to scaling blockchains,” pointing to rising inefficiencies across Ethereum rollups and Solana.

The group stated that current scaling efforts by major blockchains are being neutralized by increasingly dominant MEV-driven activity.

Flashbots Exposes Scaling Illusion on Rollups

As layer-1 and layer-2 networks race to boost throughput, the report finds that wasteful on-chain activity from MEV bots is consuming a growing share of available capacity.

On Solana, MEV bots are now responsible for 40% of all blockspace. On Ethereum’s OP-Stack rollups like Base and OP Mainnet, spam bots account for over half of all gas usage while paying just a fraction of the network’s fees.

The report noted that between November 2024 and February 2025, Base added 11 million gas units per second of throughput, nearly triple the Ethereum mainnet. However, most of that additional capacity was devoured by bots running repetitive, low-value trades.

This activity creates artificially high fees for users and renders technical scaling efforts less effective. Flashbots introduced a new metric, “effective gas throughput,” to show the difference.

Despite Base increasing its total gas capacity by 11 million gas per second over several months, the throughput available to real users barely changed. Almost all new capacity was eaten up by bots.

The report identified spam as a specific kind of wasteful behavior, mostly DEX queries that never result in token transfers. These could be done off-chain, but instead they clog networks and raise the computational load on nodes.

On Base, bots were responsible for 56% of gas usage and 26% of L1 data availability usage, but paid just 14% of fees.

Spam is also driving up user fees. Flashbots explained that despite technical progress in reducing costs on rollups, fees stay artificially high due to bots continuously bidding for blockspace.

“The promise of scaling is to drive fees near zero,” the report stated. “But what we’re seeing is a fee floor created by spam—not user demand.”

The report also showed that this spam is highly concentrated. Just two searchers are behind over 80% of all spam on Base.

According to Flashbots, the structure of the current market makes spam more profitable than participating in a fair auction, leading to inefficient and wasteful outcomes.

“Spam bots are flooding blocks, not to serve users, but to extract MEV,” the report said. “It’s a structural issue, not just a technical one.”

Flashbots Proposes MEV Auction Fix Amid Rising Exploits

Flashbots has proposed a new framework to address growing concerns around MEV exploitation in Ethereum and other blockchain networks. Rather than relying on gas-heavy spam auctions, Flashbots suggests a shift toward explicit MEV auctions, allowing searchers to bid directly for transaction ordering rights.

This, they argue, would reduce network congestion and wasted fees while preserving efficiency for traders and validators.

The organization is also advocating for “programmable privacy,” a model that allows bots to view live blockchain state and plan profitable trades without the ability to front-run users or leak sensitive data.

Flashbots is currently testing this concept using Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), which allow secure transaction backrunning without the back-run transactions to abuse.

“We’ve proven this on Ethereum L1,” Flashbots wrote in its latest report. “And we’re actively adapting it for L2s.”

The proposal comes at a key time as concerns over MEV-related abuse continue to mount. According to EigenPhi data, more than 33,000 users were victims of sandwich attacks in March 2025, orchestrated by just 101 entities.

These attacks now account for nearly $1 billion in weekly trading volume on Ethereum-based DEXs.

In 2023, a single MEV searcher earned over $1 million in one day using sandwich attacks on Ethereum. On that day alone, the address accounted for 7% of total gas usage across the network. The same operator continued to profit into 2024 with improved strategies.

The issue isn’t limited to Ethereum. On Solana, a well-known MEV bot named “arsc” exploited users through similar tactics, generating around $30 million in just two months.

MEV allows validators to extract profits by reordering or inserting transactions. While it can boost DeFi efficiency, it also drives up fees and undermines fairness, especially for beginners unfamiliar with blockchain mechanics.

Critics warn that unchecked MEV practices could deter user adoption and erode trust in decentralized finance.

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，新地址 0xdf0...e2EF3 过去三天已累计囤积 79461.38 ETH（2.99 亿美元），当前浮亏 2205.6 万美元。其中 3 小时前下跌时又从 Galaxy Digital 处接收 16495.15 ETH（约 5850 万美元），将其整体仓位的 ETH 均价降低至 3763.53 美元。
