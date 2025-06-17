This might be a bad time to buy XRP, Dogecoin, but these 3 coins look strong

Crypto.news
2025/06/17 23:09
Wink
LIKE$0.009604-5.58%
BLEND
BLEND$0.0003658-5.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001906+0.79%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000817-6.30%
XRP
XRP$2.9747-0.49%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

With legacy tokens like XRP and Dogecoin losing steam, savvy investors are pivoting toward new crypto projects like Neo Pepe Protocol that blend meme appeal with real decentralization.

Table of Contents

  • Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor
  • Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity
  • Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks
  • Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

With the crypto market in constant flux, allocating $10,000 wisely demands more than simply chasing familiar names. XRP and Dogecoin, once investor darlings, now face headwinds from regulatory uncertainty and stagnant innovation. In contrast, a fresh generation of cryptocurrencies is seizing attention with robust decentralization, genuine utility, and vibrant community engagement.

Why XRP and Dogecoin are falling out of favor

Former altcoin favorites XRP and Dogecoin are losing traction among savvy investors due to fundamental drawbacks:

  • XRP remains ensnared in regulatory challenges, increasing its risk profile significantly.
  • Dogecoin has not evolved beyond its meme status, lacking substantial real-world utility and clear development trajectory.

Serious crypto capital is pivoting away from speculative legacy assets toward projects emphasizing structural credibility and transparent governance. The evolving market demands more than mere price action, it demands long-term sustainability and community-driven structures.

Emerging as crypto’s high-conviction opportunity

Neo Pepe Coin (NEOP) is quickly establishing itself as a standout choice for investors valuing principle and precision. Its groundbreaking treasury structure ensures funds are community-controlled through a DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), providing complete transparency and accountability.

Key reasons investors are turning toward Neo Pepe Protocol:

  1. Secure governance: All fund allocations undergo DAO approval, featuring a mandatory timelock mechanism that ensures fiscal responsibility and prevents centralized misuse.
  2. Active community participation: Every significant decision, from treasury spending to protocol enhancements, requires token-holder consensus, reinforcing genuine decentralization.
  3. Long-term stability: A fixed, deflationary supply capped at 1 billion tokens prevents inflationary dilution, protecting early investor value.

Standing out among 2025’s best crypto picks

Amid numerous presales, Neo Pepe Protocol distinguishes itself by uniquely combining meme culture with a strong ideological backbone:

  • Immutable tokenomics: Neo Pepe Coin has an immutable, fixed supply with no minting or hidden inflation mechanisms, fostering long-term price stability.
  • Structured rewards: Early-stage presale participants benefit from tiered pricing structures, incentivizing prompt involvement and rewarding early conviction.
  • Community governance: Protocol decisions, including strategic exchange listings and token burns, rely on robust DAO voting, ensuring alignment with community interests.

Three undervalued coins gaining momentum in uncertain markets

In the face of macroeconomic uncertainty, projects combining innovation with genuine utility are gaining prominence. Three particularly strong contenders, Neo Pepe Coin, VeChain, and SUI, each offer distinct and complementary value:

  • Neo Pepe Protocol: Combines meme-driven enthusiasm with structured DAO governance, delivering long-term transparency and community empowerment.
  • VeChain: Provides practical blockchain solutions for global supply chains, appealing to utility-focused investors.
  • SUI: Offers robust scalability solutions, capturing investor interest through cutting-edge blockchain technology.

Getting involved: Simple steps to Join Neo Pepe Protocol

Participating in the Neo Pepe Protocol presale is straightforward:

  • Visit the official Neo Pepe website.
  • Contribute using supported cryptocurrencies such as ETH or USDT.
  • Monitor allocation and token unlocking schedule in real time.

Key considerations for presale investors

Before participating:

  • Familiarize yourself with the project’s tokenomics and unlocking schedules.
  • Review the detailed presale structure and allocations.
  • Understand DAO governance mechanisms and smart contract transparency.

To learn more about Neo Pepe, visit its Telegram and website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1781-4.96%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1781-4.96%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0182-2.67%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003+0.01%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000104-21.80%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，新地址 0xdf0...e2EF3 过去三天已累计囤积 79461.38 ETH（2.99 亿美元），当前浮亏 2205.6 万美元。其中 3 小时前下跌时又从 Galaxy Digital 处接收 16495.15 ETH（约 5850 万美元），将其整体仓位的 ETH 均价降低至 3763.53 美元。
Ethereum
ETH$3,511.76-4.68%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:19

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?