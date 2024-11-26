How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

2024/11/26 14:43
How to make money in a bull market and avoid going bankrupt?

Written by: David G , Moonshot Consultant

Compiled by: Yuliya, PANews

This article is a practical guide on how to profit and avoid risks in the cryptocurrency bull market. The article elaborates on trading strategies and risk management methods from three core dimensions: portfolio structure, leverage use, and on-chain transactions.

1. Portfolio Structure

Portfolio construction needs to be adjusted according to the size of the fund, but there are several core principles to follow:

  • Mainly high-quality collateral

    • It is recommended to focus on high-quality assets such as BTC and SOL;

    • Convert to stablecoins during volatile or bearish markets;

    • Use profits to replenish mainstream currency holdings during a bull market;

  • Dynamically adjust strategies

    • Currently maintains close to 100% BTC and SOL configuration;

    • As the bull market cycle progresses, the proportion of stablecoins will gradually increase;

2. Guide to using leverage (suggestions for beginners)

Put aside the traditional understanding of leverage on social media and think of leverage as a tool to improve capital efficiency.

  • Differentiate

    • The leverage strategies for mainstream coins and small-cap coins should be completely separated;

    • Using leverage on SOL is a completely different trade than using leverage on a 500M market cap token;

  • Basic principles

    • The total leverage of small-cap cryptocurrencies should not exceed 1x (e.g., with a deposit of $100,000 SOL, the long position of altcoins should not exceed $100,000);

    • Mainstream currencies can use 2-5 times leverage at certain times;

    • The higher the leverage ratio, the earlier the profit should be taken;

    • Never make a deal that "bets everything on you", always leave yourself a way out;

3. On-chain transaction strategy

  • Pursuit of excess returns

    • Focus on opportunities that could lead to big gains, rather than day-to-day profits;

    • Don’t be obsessed with accumulating profits from small trades (as Warren Buffett said, diversification is the protection of ignorance);

  • Position Management

    • Avoid full position trading;

    • Adopt a step-by-step reduction strategy;

    • For example: sell 10% when it is 50M, sell another 10% when it is 100M, and so on;

Risk Control

  • Volatility Management

    • Be prepared for a 50-70% pullback;

    • View volatility as an opportunity rather than a threat;

    • Keep your emotions stable and avoid panic decisions;

Summarize

Successful trading depends more on psychological factors, and the biggest opponent is yourself. Through reasonable portfolio allocation, prudent use of leverage and correct on-chain trading strategies, you can effectively control risks while making considerable gains in the bull market. Remember: volatility is an important source of profit in the cryptocurrency market, and learning to live with it is the key to success.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the "insider whale"'s BTC & ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
