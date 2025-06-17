U.S. cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3% PANews 2025/06/17 22:35

U $0.01105 +0.54%

PANews reported on June 17 that according to Jinshi, US cryptocurrency stocks fell, Coinbase Global fell 1.3%, Bitfarms fell 3.2%, and Strategy fell 1.3%. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF fell 2.8%, and iShares Bitcoin Trust fell 3.1%.