OSL Trading Moments: The market faces profit-taking pressure, and the regulatory environment shows positive signals

PANews
2024/11/27 12:06

OSL Trading Moments: The market faces profit-taking pressure, and the regulatory environment shows positive signals

1. Market observation

Keywords: BTC, TORN, MOVE

Bitcoin (BTC) fell below $91,000 this morning and was temporarily reported at $92,533 as of press time. CryptoQuant data showed that long-term holders have sold more than 728,000 BTC in the past 30 days, and the market is facing profit-taking pressure. However, analysts at Standard Chartered Bank said that BTC is expected to have room to rise after consolidating in the range of $85,000 to $88,700.

In addition, the regulatory environment showed positive signs. The US court ruled that OFAC had exceeded its authority to sanction the Tornado Cash smart contract. The price of TORN reacted strongly to the news, rising nearly 10 times. At the same time, the traditional financial institution Pantera Bitcoin Fund performed well, with a cumulative return rate of over 131,000%, highlighting the recognition of institutional investors for the long-term value of Bitcoin.

In terms of the macro environment, US stocks continued to remain strong, with the S&P 500 index at 6,021.63 points, up 26.24% year-to-date; the Nasdaq index at 19,175.58 points, up 27.74% year-to-date. A number of important economic data will be released tonight, including the core PCE price index and the quarterly GDP growth rate, which may have an impact on market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 10:00 HKT on November 27)

  • S&P 500: 6,021.63 (+26.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 19,175.58 points (+27.74% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.302% (-3.34 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 106.494 (+4.89% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $92,533.04 (+118.93% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $89.53 billion

  • Ethereum: $3,335.90 (+46.22% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $38.39 billion

3. ETF flows (November 26 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: Net outflow of $120.5 million

  • Ethereum ETF: Net outflow of $8.3 million

4. Important day (November 27, 9:30 p.m.)

  • Core PCE price index month-on-month (previous value: 0.3%, expected: 0.3%)

  • GDP quarter-on-quarter growth rate (previous value: 3.0%, expected: 2.8%)

  • Personal income (previous value: 0.3%, expected: 0.3%)

  • Personal spending (previous value: 0.5%, expected: 0.4%)

5. Hot News

  • US court rules that OFAC overstepped its authority to sanction Tornado Cash smart contract, TORN rises nearly 10 times

  • Vitalik received 22.89 ETH from the sale of Meme coins and donated 320 ETH to CoinCenter

  • Movement Network Foundation announces MoveDrop, airdropping 10% of MOVE tokens to the community

  • WalletConnect launches WCT token qualification check page

  • Standard Chartered Bank analyst: BTC may consolidate in the range of $85,000 to $88,700 and then move upward

  • CryptoQuant: Long-term Bitcoin holders have sold more than 728,000 BTC in the past 30 days

  • Kraken to shut down NFT marketplace, shift focus to other projects

  • Pantera Bitcoin Fund's return has reached 1,000 times, with a cumulative return rate of over 131,000%

  • Uniswap Labs launches $15 million bug bounty program

  • Starknet Becomes the First Ethereum Layer-2 Network to Support Crypto Staking

  • Changpeng Zhao: I have no intention of discouraging meme coin investment, I just hope to encourage more developers to participate in the construction

  • AXIOS: Trump is considering appointing a secretary of state for artificial intelligence

  • Binance will delist GFT, IRIS, KEY, OAX, and REN

  • Binance HODLer airdrop launched the second phase of the project Thena (THE), THE rose by more than 430% in 1 hour

  • 80% of the supply of JUSTICE tokens issued by the owner of the internet celebrity squirrel Peanut is suspected to be controlled by an internal team

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.77-5.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9451+0.37%
U
U$0.026+160.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
Bitcoin
BTC$113,807.64-1.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016-1.14%
Amp
AMP$0.003465-3.96%
Ethereum
ETH$3,527.77-5.20%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:21

Trending News

More

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Curve currently has about 25 chains online, but not all of them are strictly Layer 2. These include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Celo, Gnosis, Hyperliquid, Ink, Polygon, Sonic, etc.