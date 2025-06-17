Alex Mashinsky won’t get a piece of Celsius’ bankruptcy pie, judge says PANews 2025/06/17 14:58

ALEX $0.01099 -1.87% T $0.01661 -1.48% GET $0.005558 +12.82%

Alex Mashinsky and related entities have forfeited all claims to Celsius’ bankruptcy estate as the court prioritizes restitution to creditors.