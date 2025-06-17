Eric Trump Denies Public Role in Tron’s Nasdaq Push Despite Ties to Deal Broker

CryptoNews
2025/06/17 14:25
Salamanca
DON$0.000564-11.73%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0.00838+1.47%
SUN
SUN$0.021415+0.42%
Serum
SRM$0.01362-1.58%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154-3.14%

Key Takeaways:

  • Eric Trump denies any public role in Tron’s Nasdaq listing despite his ties to the firm brokering the deal.
  • Tron plans to go public via a reverse merger with SRM Entertainment, backed by a $100M investment.
  • Justin Sun’s growing relationship with the Trump family has raised eyebrows amid a paused SEC investigation.

Eric Trump has dismissed reports linking him to a direct role in Tron’s planned Nasdaq listing, despite his advisory position at Dominari Securities, the firm handling the deal.

“I’m the biggest fan of Tron and love Justin Sun,” Trump posted on X Monday, calling Tron founder Justin Sun “a great friend and an icon in the crypto space,” while clarifying, “I don’t have public involvement.”

The comment has fueled speculation over whether a “private involvement” exists between Trump and the project.

Tron to Go Public via Reverse Merger With SRM Entertainment

Tron’s upcoming public debut is expected to proceed via a reverse merger with Florida-based SRM Entertainment, which recently said it had received a $100 million investment from an undisclosed party and would rebrand itself as “Tron.”

Sun will serve as an advisor, and the company plans to begin accumulating TRX tokens under a new crypto treasury strategy.

Dominari Securities, a Trump-affiliated firm headquartered in Trump Tower, is the exclusive placement agent for a $210 million stock offering tied to the deal.

Both Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. joined Dominari’s advisory board earlier this year.

Sun’s connections to the Trump family have strengthened in recent months.

Source: X/@EricTrump

He attended a private event for Trump’s meme coin launch, took a $75 million stake in World Liberty Financial (WLFI), and remains the largest holder of the $TRUMP token.

In May, Sun was also awarded a luxury Trump Golden Tourbillon watch during the exclusive dinner hosted by Donald Trump.

The event, held at Trump’s private golf club in Virginia, gathered the top 220 $TRUMP memecoin holders.

Following Sun’s WLFI investment, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission quietly paused its long-running investigation into him and his affiliated companies.

The probe had centered on alleged market manipulation and the sale of unregistered securities.

Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum

Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum.

According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales.

That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January.

His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office.

As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative.

The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1759-5.17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?

How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In July 2025, Blockchain, led by Jack Dorsey, officially joined the S&P 500 index. The fintech company, which owns payment giant Square and mobile financial app Cash
Bitcoin
BTC$113,609.94-1.50%
RWAX
APP$0.00389+1.54%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1759-5.17%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.236-4.70%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003874-3.19%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:29
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1759-5.17%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0185+0.54%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000106-20.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Among them, when it fell 3 hours ago, it received 16495.15 ETH (about 58.5 million US dollars) from Galaxy Digital, reducing the average ETH price of its overall position to 3763.53 US dollars.

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up