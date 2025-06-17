Trump proposed to hold talks with Iran on the nuclear deal this week, and the giant earth-penetrating bomb became the US's "killer weapon"

2025/06/17 10:56
PANews June 17 news, according to AXIOS, according to four sources, the White House is discussing with Iran the possibility of a meeting between US envoy Vitkov and Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi this week. The goal of this meeting is to discuss a diplomatic initiative involving a nuclear deal and ending the war between Israel and Iran. A US official confirmed: "A meeting with Iranian officials this week is under consideration." This meeting may become a key turning point in the question of whether the United States will join the war in order to eliminate Iran's nuclear program by military means. A senior US official said that the White House regards the giant bunker-busting bombs needed to destroy Iran's Fordow underground enrichment facility (which the United States has but Israel does not) as a key bargaining chip to get Iran to reach an agreement. Trump has so far refused to directly participate in Israel's attack on Iran, but he has made it clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons at all costs.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In July 2025, Blockchain, led by Jack Dorsey, officially joined the S&P 500 index. The fintech company, which owns payment giant Square and mobile financial app Cash
PANews2025/08/02 08:29
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
