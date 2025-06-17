PumpFun’s Twitter account and founder’s account were frozen by X platform PANews 2025/06/17 07:51

PANews reported on June 17 that Solana The official X (formerly Twitter) account of meme coin launch platform PumpFun and the personal account of its founder Alon Cohen have both been suspended by X (frozen).