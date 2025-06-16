ZachXBT calls on Elon Musk to improve group chat permissions on X platform to improve DM and XChat PANews 2025/06/16 13:21

PANews reported on June 16 that ZachXBT, a blockchain detective, called on the X platform to improve DM and XChat under Musk's post, allowing users to filter the people who can be added to group chats to avoid being frequently added to groups by strangers. Currently, this can only be avoided by completely turning off the private message function.