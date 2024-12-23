Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

PANews
2024/12/23 21:55

Author: @0xChainMind , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

CZ predicted the recent crash as early as 2020. In addition, Fed Chairman Powell also said that the Fed cannot hold Bitcoin, and Trump's government reserve plan was blocked. Today's market conditions may be unclear to many people. What is the "truth" behind the current market decline?

The past two days have been a nightmare for all cryptocurrency investors, with Bitcoin falling by about 15%, bringing down the entire crypto market. Market sentiment quickly shifted from "the bull market has come" to "the bull market is over." But few people know that this may be part of the government's plan to "drive away" all undetermined holders from the market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market began to see a slight correction after Powell's speech, in which he said the pace of fighting inflation has slowed.

These words mean that they are not planning to lower interest rates. As we all know, low interest rates are the key driver behind the bull market.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Inflation information was also released, and it was lower than everyone expected. As a result, the probability of a rate hike in March rose to 46.9%. But something seems to be wrong.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

This negative macroeconomic factor seems to be the only reason for the decline.

The Trump campaign has been actively hoarding assets during the decline. In just two days, they bought more than $70 million worth of ETH, WBTC, and other altcoins.

This can't help but raise questions about potential market manipulation.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The market was overheated and it was obvious that the government decided to cool it down.

This is good for both the market and the government because it is much easier to hoard Bitcoin when the price is lower.

If you think that the beginning of this article is just to attract readers, you are wrong.

As early as 2020, CZ said in a tweet: Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin "plunges" from $101k to $85k.

Now CZ has posted again: “Waiting for new headlines: #Bitcoin hits new all-time high again.”

This tweet clearly shows CZ’s optimism and clear understanding of what is going on.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

The only other thought that came to the author’s mind after CZ’s tweet is that the price could also pullback to $85K. That is why it is important to be cautious in trading now and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

However, as the chart below shows the long-short ratio, this price level may be bought up quickly.

Viewpoint: This decline is just a regular market shock

Taking all the information into consideration, it is obvious that this decline was just a regular shock. This is necessary for the market because when everyone is just holding, the market cannot continue to rise, and a new wave of buying is needed.

As mentioned above, it is not recommended to trade blindly at this time. It is an unnecessary risk, especially if you already have a position. The only thing you can consider is to buy Bitcoin cautiously in the $85,000-$87,000 range.

Related reading: As the market falls, how do top traders view the market outlook?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,530.78-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9494+0.82%
U
U$0.0305+205.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
Bitcoin
BTC$113,890.15-1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.62%
Amp
AMP$0.003474-3.52%
Ethereum
ETH$3,530.78-4.89%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:21

Trending News

More

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.