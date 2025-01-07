How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

PANews
2025/01/07 08:09
Ethereum
ETH$3,526.02-5.06%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0.771-4.02%

Author: Stephen , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It is not common to have a sustainable and scalable ETH yield > 20% at present. Crypto KOL Stephen has listed strategies to keep the annual percentage rate (APR) above 20%.

wstETH

wstETH is arguably the most popular, competitive, and scalable strategy in history. Even in the worst bear markets, the APR is usually between 8% and 30%.

The working principle of wstETH is to use the staking yield of ETH (about 3%) to offset the cost of borrowing ETH (about 2%).

There are four great places to do this:

  • Morpho Labs
  • Aave
  • Compound Growth
  • Euler Labs

The current APR for this strategy is between 26% and 46%. Of course, you can use Contango to automatically leverage these positions to generate TANGO points, OP emissions, etc.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

Leveraged weETH

This strategy is the same as the previous one, except that it is also eligible for various points and emissions. Therefore, the average return of this strategy is slightly higher:

  • ether.fi Points
  • Veda Points
  • LRT2 Points
  • EigenLayer procedural rewards (such as $LRT2)

Three blue chip currency markets are the best places to leverage:

  • Compound Growth
  • Aave
  • Morpho Labs

Before factoring in LRTsquared, EtherFi S4 and Veda credits, the APR ranges from 22% to 36%. Actual yields after factoring in credits can be over 50%.

Note: Although Morpho currently has the highest APR, the top three protocols are not far apart, so hedging between them will usually allow you to get the most competitive and consistently high APR (which can hedge against unstable borrowing rates).

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

AERO Mining

Compound Growth is currently paying users to borrow AERO against cbETH, ETH, and wstETH.

At the same time, you can get about 200% APR of AERO by voting on Aerodrome.

Of course, the liquidation loan-to-value ratio (LLTV) is 65%, so here are some reasonable positions:

Loan-to-Value ( LTV ) 50%

Relative AERO liquidation increase: 30%

ETH staking total yield: 100% APR

Loan-to-value ratio 25%

Relative AERO liquidation increase: 160%

ETH staking total yield: 54% APR

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

ynETH

Spectra is a competitor of Pendle, and although it has recently caused some craze with its USR pool, its launched ynETH pool also provides certain market opportunities.

With 0 boost, the APR is 33%, and with boost, the APR can reach 100%.

It's worth noting that holding/locking in SPECTRA could work out well if Spectra becomes a real competitor, so adding some yield-enhancing exposure might not be a bad idea.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

gmETH

This strategy is somewhat controversial as gmETH has experienced capital losses in the past.

gmETH is the so-called “Counter Party Vault”. When traders on GMX earn excess returns, it will fall relative to ETH. Vice versa is also the norm in the past.

You can implement this strategy at Dolomite, which currently offers an annual interest rate of about 30% and a historical average annual interest rate of about 20%.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

GMWETH ( Umami )

This strategy is very similar to the previous position, but it hedges most of the delta and risk.

While the current APR is around 16.5%, it is historically quite high (around 50%), and in the medium-term future, the average APR will be over 20%.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

pufETH

Despite more recent competition, pufETH has long been a gold mine. This LP (30bps fee tier) has historically had an APR between 15-50% with minimal rebalancing.

It's like a hidden gem, though it won't last forever.

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

How to make money with ETH? Share 16 profit strategies with APR over 20%

Sustainable and scalable ETH yields >20% are uncommon.

You can find some smaller but still incredible opportunities at places like D2LFinance, but when it comes to smaller positions for smaller gains, it’s self-defeating to make them too public.

Related reading: An article reviews the seven major DeFi staking platforms in 2025: How to maximize returns?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

PANews 8月2日消息，据链上分析师余烬监测，[四战 ETH 75% 胜率鲸鱼] 在 3 小时前继续加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH，其做空 ETH 目前已经浮盈 750 万美元。该鲸鱼在 7/28 以 3,843 美元的价格做空 2 万枚 ETH，成功的做对了方向有了 750 万美元的浮盈。今天凌晨其以 3,535 美元的价格又加仓空了 2 万枚 ETH。目前仓位情况：15x 空
Ethereum
ETH$3,521.06-5.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:57
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

PANews 8月2日消息，据 Cointelegraph 报道，美国证券交易委员会（SEC）专员 Hester Peirce 将于今年秋季启程，带领团队巡访十个城市举办圆桌会议，旨在收集行业利益相关者、开发者和投资者的反馈意见，以便该机构更好地评估未来的数字资产规则。该机构的加密货币特别工作组“特别感兴趣”与成立不到两年、员工人数不超过 10 人的加密货币初创公司会面。圆桌讨论将于 8 月至 12 月期间举行。
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9486+0.73%
U
U$0.0305+205.00%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:10
According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 @ai_9684xtpa 监测，“内幕巨鲸”的 BTC & ETH 双开空单浮盈已超过 585.9 万美元。 昨夜消息 ，“内幕巨鲸”将ETH空单加仓至11111.11枚，其仓位浮盈超324万美元。
Bitcoin
BTC$113,694.77-1.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10024-0.20%
Amp
AMP$0.00347-3.26%
Ethereum
ETH$3,521.06-5.29%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 09:21

Trending News

More

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead a team on a ten-city tour this fall, hosting roundtable discussions aimed at gathering feedback from industry stakeho

According to @ai_9684xtpa's monitoring, the &quot;insider whale&quot;'s BTC &amp; ETH double short position has a floating profit of more than 5.859 million US dollars.

Current position: 15x short 40,000 ETH, position value $140 million, opening price $3,689, liquidation price $3,717.

Currently, a total of 464,000 ETH have been purchased, with a floating profit of US$214 million.