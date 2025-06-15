Buidlpad: The contribution period will be extended for 12 hours, and the total amount of donations distributed by the SAHARA community has exceeded 46 million US dollars

PANews
2025/06/15 18:56
SaharaAI
PANews reported on June 15 that Builderpad announced on the X platform that based on community feedback, the contribution period will be extended by 12 hours and is expected to end at 3:00 a.m. UTC on June 16, 2025. The total amount of donations distributed by the SAHARA community has exceeded 46 million US dollars. In addition, related updates include:

1. Users can now update their binding emails, which requires verification from both the old and new email addresses.

2. The login cookie is only valid for 1 hour, after which the user will be automatically logged out as a security measure.

3. Single-session login will be implemented. That is, if you were logged in on your computer before and now log in on your phone, your computer login will be logged out. You can only log in to one session at a time.

4. Multiple contributions are now allowed only when the user's first contribution uses the same asset. Same restrictions.

