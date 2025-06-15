Report: Number of people using cryptocurrencies to send remittances to Latin America increased by nearly 40%

PANews reported on June 15 that according to News.bitcoin, a recent report released by Chainalysis and AUSTRAC showed that cryptocurrency remittance channels in Latin America are booming, and the number of people using cryptocurrency to remit money to Latin America has increased by nearly 40%. The report pointed out that cryptocurrency ATMs can reduce the number of middlemen, allowing users who are not very proficient in currency to remit money through physical interactions, and as stablecoins become mainstream, there is potential for further growth in the future.

There are more than 38,000 cryptocurrency ATMs worldwide, with more than 30,000 in the U.S. According to Coin ATM Radar, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Panama, Colombia, and Argentina are the countries with the most cryptocurrency ATMs in the region, excluding El Salvador, which has more than 200 ATMs.