Which US states are considering establishing Bitcoin reserves?

PANews
2025/01/13 13:12

By Liz Napolitano

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Donald Trump and his political allies are working to push the U.S. Treasury Department to establish a nationwide reserve of Bitcoin.

Now, as the price of Bitcoin continues to hit new highs since Election Day, some U.S. states are beginning to follow suit.

So far, five states have proposed establishing strategic Bitcoin reserves, and digital asset advocates have called on other state governments to do the same.

Here are five states considering filling their coffers with the world’s most valuable digital currency.

Texas

Texas lawmakers will soon weigh in on whether the country should establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

In December 2024, Texas Representative Giovanni Capriglione introduced a bill calling for Texas to establish a Bitcoin reserve.

The draft legislation would require Texas to hold Bitcoin for at least five years. Under the bill, cryptocurrencies must be kept in cold storage (meaning on a device that is not connected to the internet) and the assets cannot be traded outside of Texas.

“The strategic bitcoin reserve is consistent with the State of Texas’ commitment to fostering digital asset innovation and providing enhanced financial security for the people of Texas,” the bill reads.

Finally, the proposal would also allow Texans to donate to the state’s Bitcoin fund.

Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives introduced a bill in November 2024 calling for the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Under the Bitcoin Act, Pennsylvania’s Secretary of the Treasurer would be able to use “up to 10%” of the state’s general fund, emergency fund, and state investment fund to purchase Bitcoin.

Using 10% of the state’s general fund would enable the Pennsylvania Department of the Treasury to purchase nearly $1 billion worth of Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin has appreciated significantly over the years and can help Pennsylvania keep pace with inflation and economic changes,” state lawmakers said in a legislative memo released Nov. 12.

Ohio

Ohio Congressman Derek Merrin introduced a bill on December 17, 2024 to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve in Ohio.

The Ohio Bitcoin Reserve Act requires the creation of a Bitcoin fund in the state's Treasury Department. It also gives the Ohio Treasurer discretion to purchase the asset.

Derek Merrin tweeted: "Ohio must embrace technology to protect tax revenue from erosion."

While some details of how the reserve fund would work are still unclear, the draft legislation is expected to serve as a framework for Ohio lawmakers to enact in 2025.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Representative Keith Ammon introduced a bill on January 10, 2025, proposing the creation of a "strategic reserve" that would allow the state treasury to invest in precious metals (such as gold, silver, platinum) as well as digital assets (including Bitcoin). Although Bitcoin is not mentioned by name in the bill, it is currently the only cryptocurrency that meets the high market value requirement.

The bill will introduce new regulations to clarify the definitions of “qualified custodian” and “secure custody solution” to ensure the safe custody of digital assets and operate through regulatory-approved trading products.

“We are pegged to the dollar whether we like it or not, but this will allow us to have the state invest a small portion of its money in this new uncorrelated asset class,” said Keith Ammon.

Under the bill, the New Hampshire Treasurer would also have the authority to engage in “loan or pledge” activities.

“The last state to build a bitcoin reserve will lose,” Keith Ammon added. “States must act sooner rather than later, and that will require education among some state officials.”

North Dakota

North Dakota lawmakers introduced a resolution on January 10, 2025 to "invest a portion of state funds in digital assets and precious metals." The resolution states that "changing economic conditions and emerging investment opportunities require prudent investment of state fiscal resources."

The preliminary resolution will be discussed in the coming days and may eventually be drafted and submitted as a formal bill. It is worth noting that although the brief resolution encourages digital asset investment, it does not mention specific assets. John Bjornson, director of the North Dakota Legislative Council, said such a definition is "better suited to the bill."

Related reading: As the “strategic reserve” trend emerges, will Bitcoin reshape the “balance sheets” of sovereign states and corporate institutions?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,18-3,17%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001255-1,33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?

How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?

Author: Zz, ChainCatcher In July 2025, Blockchain, led by Jack Dorsey, officially joined the S&P 500 index. The fintech company, which owns payment giant Square and mobile financial app Cash
Bitcoin
BTC$113 690,87-1,98%
RWAX
APP$0,003894+1,61%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,18-3,17%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1,232-5,15%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003912-3,71%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:29
Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

PANews reported on August 1 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Chairman Bostic said that in many respects, the labor market still looks good; if the data supports it, he
LooksRare
LOOKS$0,019917+8,30%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:43

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

How does Block leverage the S&P 500 status to drive trillions of Wall Street capital into BTC?

Fed's Bostic: Still expecting one rate cut this year

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi