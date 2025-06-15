Amazon signs nuclear energy deal to power AI data centers

PANews
2025/06/15
PANews reported on June 15 that according to Cointelegraph, Amazon recently signed an agreement with power infrastructure and supplier Talen Energy to use 1,920 megawatts (MW) of nuclear energy to power Amazon's web servers and artificial intelligence data centers in Pennsylvania, valid until 2042.

According to the Talen announcement, the energy will be produced at the company's Susquehanna nuclear power plant and will provide power to Amazon facilities in the region, with plans to explore small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) technology. The energy will be supplied through the grid, rather than directly from the nuclear power plant as originally planned. This arrangement will support the maintenance of the grid through service fees paid by Amazon.

