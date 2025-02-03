How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

PANews
2025/02/03 16:08

Author: Three Sigma

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Hyperliquid broke the airdrop mold and it’s the talk of the crypto community. This article aims to explain Hyperliquid’s points system and why it became one of the most successful airdrops in history.

1. Brief introduction to integration and psychology

Points are a structured way to measure and reward user engagement and loyalty within an ecosystem. They provide a framework for tracking activity and incentivizing behaviors that align with a project's growth goals, such as engaging with the project platform or contributing to the community. In the context of airdrops, points often determine airdrop eligibility and allocation, turning an otherwise random reward into an interactive process that fosters competition and a sense of achievement. Beyond that, point systems are used to guide users and launch final products.

How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

Most importantly, the real goal of launching a points system is to strengthen the project’s user base, improve its liquidity, and ultimately boost all growth-related metrics. Some projects even use these metrics to raise funds at higher valuations, proving the project’s engagement and traction.

Psychologically, points are a powerful behavioral driver that enhances user engagement. Concepts such as reward anticipation motivate users by promising future benefits, while the principle of reciprocity encourages users to remain loyal to a system that rewards their efforts. The visibility of points also promotes social comparison, motivating users to engage more deeply in competition.

2. Hyperliquid Points Program

Hyperliquid is a decentralized derivatives trading platform with its own L1 that aims to combine the speed and efficiency of CEX with the security and transparency of blockchain. Hyperliquid stands out in 2024 as the only notable project with no external funding.

Additionally, Hyperliquid created the best token airdrop in the crypto space using a points system, which became one of the most successful airdrops in history in terms of both size and execution.

How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

To understand how Hyperliquid achieved this feat, one needs to examine the various factors that propelled the platform to the top and into the center of conversation.

Hyperliquid Points Season Event

The points program is a cornerstone of Hyperliquid's success, designed to reward users and promote real engagement with the platform. Three major seasons were launched during this period: closed alpha, public season 1, and season 2. Hyperliquid also implemented unannounced seasons 1.5 and 2.5, offering additional points for real usage rather than pure point mining.

Hyperliquid distributed 446 million credits among 11,500 active users during the closed alpha phase, which ended on October 31, 2023. This phase rewarded early adopters who participated in testing the platform, laying the foundation for Hyperliquid's community-driven ethos.

The points program and Season 1 officially launch on November 1, 2023, distributing 1 million points per week over six months to reward users who contribute to the growth of the protocol. This initial phase ends on May 1, 2024. In addition, users can earn fees and points through referrals. To further incentivize participation and distribution, an interim Season 1.5 (May 1 - May 28, 2024) uses 2x point rewards and distributes a total of 8 million points over four weeks.

Season 2 begins on May 29, 2024, with 700,000 credits distributed each week until September 29, 2024. Following these 4 months is the undisclosed Season 2.5, which runs from September 30, 2024 to November, with a total of 8.4 million credits distributed.

Earn Rewards: What We Know and What We Don't Know

Hyperliquid’s reward system encourages users to participate in compliant activities, such as generating trading volume and depositing funds. However, manipulative behaviors such as wash trading, withdrawals, and using linked wallets for mining are penalized and labeled as Sybil activities.

While the distribution rate and season duration are transparent, key details remain uncertain or not disclosed until some time later, including the total number of points in the season, the existence of tokens, how points are converted into tokens, the exact criteria for earning points, and actions that may result in penalties.

This mix of clarity and ambiguity allowed participants to focus on meaningful contributions while speculating on the broader potential of the campaign system.

Perps trade and first season

While the total points distribution for each season is known, the exact calculation of token distribution remains unclear to this day. In Season 1, since the perpetual contract market was not considered until the last few weeks, it is assumed that the points distribution was based on typical metrics in the perpetual contract space, such as trading volume, number of trades, funding fees paid, liquidation volume, and user profit or loss.

Compared to Season 2, the points distribution in Season 1 was more linear, with users who moved more capital through perpetual contracts receiving significantly more points. There may be a cap on the points distribution, or it may become increasingly expensive to earn additional points after reaching certain thresholds. However, there was a clear distinction between users with more capital and those who could only trade with a few thousand dollars at the time.

Spot Trading, Retail and Participation

The spot market was launched with the PURR airdrop before the end of Season 1. Initially, there was no indication that there would be incentives attached to spot market trading, or trading in general. However, after May, the Season 2 points campaign was launched, marking a shift in the rewards mechanism.

During Season 1, the only way to earn points was to trade perpetual contracts, a system that naturally favored whales, high-frequency traders, and market makers because they had access to larger capital and advanced trading strategies. Season 2 introduced a more inclusive system that allowed users to earn points not only by trading in the spot market, but also by holding assets. This change leveled the playing field, putting retail traders and whales on an equal footing as the spot market lacked deep liquidity, and made it easier for participants with less capital to compete for points.

Unlike most airdrop mechanisms, where whales dominate by leveraging their capital through staking or high trading volume, the Hyperliquid team implemented a mechanism to ensure a more equitable distribution of rewards. This design significantly increased the community's positive sentiment towards the platform. By the start of Season 2, point distribution had been spread across users of both perpetual and spot markets. While the exact breakdown of weekly point distribution remains undisclosed, metrics unique to spot markets, such as token holdings or liquidity contribution, may affect reward calculations.

The decision to keep these reward mechanisms opaque requires users to experiment and discover the best strategies themselves, preventing whales from cheating and monopolizing point distribution. This approach produces a fairer reward structure and promotes inclusion and participation among users of different capital levels.

3. Indicators

How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

Over the time period analyzed in the chart above, open interest (OI) showed a consistent upward trend, closely tracking volume patterns, with no signs of wash trading throughout the year. Most activity appears to be natural, capturing the market's attention during active periods and tapering off during the quieter summer months when the broader market trended sideways and slightly to the downside.

A key moment was the PURR airdrop, which drove a significant increase in platform activity. After the first season, activity naturally declined, leaving only users who were truly engaging with the dApp. Later, during the launch of Season 1.5, these users were rewarded with additional points, further incentivizing their participation.

The initial launch of the first season attracted less attention, but in the following months, activity gradually increased even in the depressed crypto market. By the end of the second season, when the broader market was still recovering, Hyperliquid had become a hot topic. Despite the lack of public rewards and the general market belief that the hype about the platform had faded, its metrics saw a significant increase. As the market rebounded after the US election, Hyperliquid became the preferred platform for on-chain traders and has been outperforming its competitors.

The launch of the Hyperliquid Foundation, coupled with the confirmation of the upcoming launch of the network token, has solidified the platform’s position in the market. This surge in exposure has stimulated exponential growth in related metrics, attracting new users who have maintained a certain level of recognition for the platform, attracted by its strong performance and innovative features.

4. What did other projects do?

To summarize and understand why Hyperliquid’s points system succeeded while other projects’ points did not, the following table compares the main features of the main airdrops and points systems in this cycle:

How the Hyperliquid Points System Created the Most Successful Airdrop in History

5. Secrets to Success

The success of Hyperliquid’s points system lies in its ability to balance user stickiness mechanisms with the quality of its underlying product. By analyzing its uniqueness and common features with other airdrop campaigns, we can draw key lessons on improving user loyalty, token retention, and project growth.

What makes Hyperliquid's points system unique

Hyperliquid has introduced innovative elements that set its campaign apart. The system’s limited points create a fair and competitive environment, avoiding the user dissatisfaction often caused by unlimited point mining. In addition to this, users can also receive additional airdrops, increasing the perceived value of participation. Most importantly, point mining requires skill and effort, ensuring that the most dedicated and capable users are rewarded, while filtering out those who seek easy gains.

Common features of airdrops

Despite its uniqueness, Hyperliquid’s campaign shares certain features with other airdrops. The total points were not disclosed ahead of time, thus maintaining market interest and speculation. Like many other campaigns, it lasted for about 10 months and featured one or more points seasons leading up to the Token Generation Event. However, the lack of clear rules was a common drawback, leaving users to mine for rewards on their own. Points mining also required a capital investment, which is standard practice in similar campaigns, but sometimes exclusive.

Lessons Learned for Future Airdrops

If the goal is to distribute tokens to skilled, loyal holders who understand the ecosystem, then users who receive airdrops require effort and expertise. This approach aligns participants with the vision of the project and reduces the likelihood of tokens being sold off after the TGE. Limiting total points can further increase user satisfaction, thereby cultivating trust and mitigating excessive point mining. In addition, miners should feel that their rewards are earned through a combination of time, money, and skills, rather than for free, which increases the perceived value of the token.

The ideal point mining period seems to be around ten months. As demonstrated by Hyperliquid and other leading campaigns, this period balances sustained engagement with user fatigue. Simple programs like Grass that require minimal effort can afford a shorter period, but those with demanding commitments will take longer to succeed.

The bigger picture: Products over points

Hyperliquid’s success goes far beyond its points system. It avoids excessive marketing costs, refuses to charge fees during events, and provides a user-centric platform. It is not bound by external funding and investor-driven roadmaps, allowing for a consistent, community-driven narrative. By focusing on perpetual contract trading, Hyperliquid has built a product that remains essential even during market downturns, ensuring continued trading activity.

The project’s step-by-step approach has fostered a loyal community that truly believes in its mission. The emphasis on effort and skill in the points campaign not only filters out opportunistic miners, but also builds a strong connection between top contributors and the project.

Related reading: Is Hyperliquid's valuation reasonable? A quick look at its product status and economic model

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.18-1.90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018822+3.08%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13893+1.69%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.494-3.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0558+1.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?