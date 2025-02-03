PA Daily | Over $2 billion in liquidations in the crypto market; Trump plans to impose tariffs on the EU

2025/02/03
Today's news tips:

1. Bitwise CEO: Regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year

2. Data: WLFI’s crypto asset investment has now lost $51.7 million, with ETH losing the most

3. Data: The total amount of liquidation in the past 24 hours has risen to over 2 billion US dollars

4. An Ethereum whale that had been silent for 6 years transferred ETH worth $230 million to Bitfinex before the crash

5. He Yi: In the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered $30 million in illegal gains

6. THORChain plans to respond to $200 million debt crisis by issuing equity tokens

7. Coinbase Director: Trump has made more than $800 million from TRUMP coin

Regulatory/Macro

Bitwise CEO: Regulators may approve five digital asset spot ETFs this year

Bitwise CEO Matt Hougan revealed that regulators may approve spot ETFs for up to five different digital assets this year. However, to achieve this goal, the SEC needs to cross the "Regulatory Rubicon."

The EU responded that it would resolutely fight back if Trump imposed tariffs on EU goods

Trump said last week he would "absolutely" impose tariffs on the European Union. The European Union said it would "respond firmly" if the United States imposed tariffs, the latest display of dissatisfaction with President Trump's trade policies, whose effects are spreading around the world.

Utah may become the first state in the United States to establish a Bitcoin reserve, and will make a decision within 45 days

Due to a short legislative window and “political momentum,” Utah could become the first state in the U.S. to establish a Bitcoin reserve. Dennis Porter, CEO of Satoshi Action Fund, said in a recent interview that Utah has a “great chance” of becoming the first state in the U.S. to establish a Bitcoin reserve because they only have 45 days to make a decision.

QCP Capital: Market volatility is expected to continue before Trump's negotiations with Canada and Mexico and the EU's tariff policy are implemented

The Trump administration's first round of trade policies has caused sharp fluctuations in global markets. The bear market flattening of the Treasury yield curve - 2-year yields rose while 10-year yields fell, indicating market concerns about short-term inflation and the long-term risks of the trade war to global economic growth. The widening of the New York and London gold price gap not only reflects the unwinding of popular EFP carry trades, but also suggests that gold may face logistical challenges in moving between different vaults, reminding the market of the uncertainty that the scope of tariffs may be further expanded.

Project News

Data: WLFI's crypto asset investment has now lost $51.7 million, with ETH losing the most

According to Spot On Chain data monitoring, affected by Trump's new tariff policy, World Liberty Financial invested $243 million in crypto assets from January 19 to 31, and has currently lost $51.7 million, a drop of 21%. Among them, ETH lost $36.7 million (-24.4%), WBTC lost $8 million (-12.1%), and ENA lost $2.05 million (-43.7%).

Berachain Foundation: Boyco deposits closed

The Berachain Foundation stated on the social platform that the Boyco deposit has been closed.

Data: Raydium surpassed Uniswap to become the largest DEX trading platform last month

According to data from The Block, Raydium processed 27% of DEX trading volume in January, surpassing Uniswap to become the platform with the largest DEX trading volume. At the same time, Raydium's market share increased from 18.8% in December to 27.1% in January, while Uniswap fell from 34.5% in December to 22% in January.

THORChain plans to issue equity tokens to deal with $200 million debt crisis

THORChain governance passed a restructuring plan proposal to issue a new token called TCY (Thorchain Yield) to convert nearly $200 million in defaulted debt into equity. The proposal includes minting 200 million TCY tokens, with 1 TCY token allocated for every dollar of defaulted debt.

He Yi: In the past two years, Binance has conducted more than 120 internal audits and recovered $30 million in illegal gains

Binance co-founder He Yi said in Space that there are currently two coordinators from US law enforcement agencies within Binance. In the past two years, they have conducted more than 120 internal audits, more than 60 people have been fired for violations, and a total of US$30 million in illegal gains have been recovered. There are currently two cases of litigation and prosecution underway.

Coinbase Director: Trump has made over $800 million from TRUMP Coin

Coinbase director Conor Grogan said that US President Trump and his team may have earned more than $800 million after launching the TRUMP coin. According to an X post today, Grogan said that Trump and his team earned $802 million from transfers, liquidity events and fees related to TRUMP.

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Eddie Yue: The Exchange Fund has no intention of allocating virtual assets

According to Aastocks, Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, said that foreign exchange fund investments must consider liquidity, stability, long-term returns and diversification benefits. He revealed that there are currently allocations to metals and mainland assets, but no intention to allocate to virtual assets.

Viewpoint

Matrixport Lianchuang: The Asian market lacks independent thinking, and the market will recover soon

Daniel Yan, co-founder of Matrixport, said on social media that it was another typical weak Monday, with insufficient liquidity and commodity trading advisors (CTAs) following suit leading to the market decline. The Asian market can neither withstand any negative news nor independent thinking in the near future. However, tariffs will not have a significant impact on U.S. productivity and inflation, and the market will recover soon.

Bitwise predicts that the inflow of funds into US Bitcoin spot ETFs will reach $59 billion in 2025

Matt Hougan, investment director at Bitwise, said that the U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF received nearly $5 billion in inflows in January, which could bring its inflows to $59 billion by the end of 2025. In comparison, the inflows of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs for the whole of 2024 were $35.2 billion.

He Yi: Binance will consider factors such as project market value and project team background when listing coins

Binance co-founder He Yi said in Space that Binance will consider many factors when listing coins. Taking the previously popular AI16Z as an example, the market value of this coin was already large when it came into consideration. During the discussion on listing coins, Binance was worried about whether the "listing is the top", so there were different opinions within the company.

Important data

Data: In the past 24 hours, the total amount of liquidation has risen to over 2 billion US dollars

According to Coinglass data, the total amount of liquidation in the entire network rose to US$2.053 billion in the past 24 hours, of which long positions were liquidated for US$1.78 billion and short positions were liquidated for US$273 million.

An Ethereum whale that had been silent for 6 years transferred $230 million worth of ETH to Bitfinex before the crash

According to Lookonchain data monitoring, before the market plummeted, an Ethereum whale wallet that had been silent for 6 years deposited all 77,736 ETH (worth US$228.6 million) into Bitfinex.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $560 million last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $751 million

According to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $560 million last week (January 27 to January 31, Eastern Time). The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $751 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached $40.48 billion.

A whale bought over $110 million worth of ETH after the market fell

According to Lookonchain monitoring, after the market fell, the whale "7 Siblings" bought $111.72 million worth of ETH at an average price of $2,480.

CryptoQuant CEO: Bitcoin's "Kimchi Premium" hit a three-year high, and the strengthening of the US dollar index may be the main reason for BTC's decline

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said on social media that Bitcoin's "Kimchi premium" reached 12%, a three-year high. The main reason for Bitcoin's decline seems to be the strengthening of DXY (US dollar index). The Kimchi premium surged at the local bottom, not because Koreans bought the dip, but because Bitcoin was being converted into US dollars. Similar trends may exist in other countries.

An Ethereum whale that had been silent for 6 years transferred $230 million worth of ETH to Bitfinex before the crash

According to Lookonchain data monitoring, before the market crash, an Ethereum whale wallet that had been silent for 6 years deposited all 77,736 ETH (worth $228.6 million) into Bitfinex. The wallet withdrew 77,736 ETH from Bitfinex on January 5, 2019, which was only worth about $11.9 million at the time.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

