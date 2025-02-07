Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

Author: Frank, PANews

Berachain, the first major project launched in the Year of the Snake, officially launched its airdrop distribution on February 6. From the market trend, its token BERA showed a low opening and high closing script after its launch, with the price soaring from US$7.5 to a maximum of US$15.5, and the initial circulation market value also reached a maximum of US$1.58 billion.

However, this airdrop distribution of Berachain has caused a lot of controversy on social media. Many testnet users said that the official distribution to testnet users was only 1.65%, while the proportions allocated to Binance users and NFT holders were 2% and 6.9% respectively, which caused dissatisfaction in the community.

Since Berachain has not launched a data dashboard for this airdrop, and the official browser does not support viewing specific airdrop smart contract statistics, PANews can only calculate and speculate on Berachain's airdrop situation based on some known data.

Six NFT holders received $306 million worth of NFTs, with the highest single address receiving $55.77 million.

According to the official airdrop instructions, holders of Bong Bears NFT or subsequent ones (Bond, Boo, Baby, Band, Bit Bears) can receive a total of 34.5 million tokens.

Let’s review how many NFTs there are. According to the official statement, there are 6 series of NFTs involved in this airdrop, namely Bong Bears NFT 107, The Bond Bears 126, The Boo Bears 270, The Baby Bears 570, Bit Bears by Berachain 2298, and The Band Bears 1162.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

The total number is about 4,533 NFTs, and each NFT can get 6,553 tokens on average. Based on the highest price of $15.5, these NFT holders can get up to $101,000. Of course, this distribution should not be evenly distributed, but according to the scarcity of each NFT.

According to PANews, the NFT series with the largest single allocation is Bong Bears NFT, with each NFT receiving 48,797 tokens, with a maximum value of approximately $756,000. The Bond Bears is second, with 39,115 tokens, or approximately $606,000.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

Since NFTs are often held by some big players, the address 0x6b1C...A89c holds 89 The Bond Bears, accounting for 70% of the total issued. After checking, the address received 3.598 million tokens, with a maximum value of approximately $55.77 million. The highest transaction price of this series of NFTs reached 140 ETH (worth $378,000) on the evening of February 6. Based on this calculation, the total value of 92 NFTs is approximately $34.77 million, which is still lower than the airdrop income. At present, the price of this series of NFTs has fallen to around 10 ETH.

According to PANews's query, the majority of the distribution of these NFT holders is concentrated in a few large holders. The six largest holders can allocate a total of 19.78 million tokens, with a maximum value of approximately US$306 million. The average number of tokens allocated to each address of these six large holders is 3.29 million. The number of tokens obtained by these six large holders alone far exceeds the total airdrop quota of 8.25 million tokens for millions of addresses on the test network.

The minimum allowance for testnet users may be $60

In contrast to the NFT holders' sudden wealth, the total allocation for testnet users is 8.25 million tokens. According to previous media reports, as of January 2, the cumulative number of wallets participating in Berachain's PoL mechanism has exceeded 2.38 million. The average number of tokens each wallet can receive is about 3.46 tokens, with a maximum value of approximately US$53.7.

Overall, the total number of airdrops is about 79 million tokens. As of February 7, there are about 730,000 addresses holding coins on the official website, and the average number of airdrops per address is about 108 (the actual data may be lower because some users did not receive them and there is a delay in unlocking the tokens). From the chain point of view, the minimum airdrop number should be 3.92, and the maximum value is about 60 US dollars.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

However, compared with the recent airdrops, the total size of Berachain's airdrop is about 592 million US dollars (calculated at the opening price of 7.5 US dollars), which is similar to HYPE. In terms of the highest single address airdrop, the largest single address of Berachain received an airdrop amount of 55.77 million US dollars, which is the highest in recent projects. However, judging from the minimum guarantee of 3.92 tokens, this level may be the lowest among the recent large airdrop projects. From this perspective, the gap between the rich and the poor in Berachain's airdrops seems a bit large.

The gap between the rich and the poor is huge, can VC unlock it in a disguised way?

The airdrop ratio also caused dissatisfaction among many users who made a lot of contributions on the Berachain testnet in the early stage. In particular, the total airdrop for testnet users was only 1.65%, while the total number of Binance users was as high as 2%, and NFT holders reached 6.9%.

In this regard, the official explanation believes that "without Bong Bears and its subsequent derivatives, Berachain will never exist. NFT appeared before the chain, and NFT holders have always been one of the oldest and most supportive members of the Berachain community. Countless holders have developed to launch their own dApps or community programs within the ecosystem."

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60 The explanation about Binance user allocation is: Berachain has great respect for the BSC chain.

Berachain airdrop "rich-poor disparity": NFT holders received up to $55.77 million, while testnet users received only $60

In addition, Berachain's VC earnings are also one of the focuses of market attention. DYθR founder hitesh.eth posted on X that Berachain allocated about 34.3% of the supply to VC, and the average VC entry price was about $0.82. If BERA matches SUI's unrealized VC earnings (about 15 times), the token price should be higher than $15 at launch, but hitesh-eth believes this possibility is low. If the token matches Sei's unrealized VC earnings (about 10 times), its listing price should be higher than $10. Therefore, BERA's bull market price will be between $10-15, and the bear market price will be between $5-10.

Judging from the subsequent price trend, the price of BERA did briefly exceed $15. However, the VCs still have one year to unlock the tokens, and it is difficult to predict what the price will be at that time. However, some KOLs said on social media that Berachain's unlocked tokens can be pledged to obtain rewards, which is undoubtedly another way to unlock the tokens. This behavior has also aroused doubts from the community.

After briefly breaking through $15.5, BERA began to fall rapidly, falling to $6.7, a correction of more than half. Rui of HashKey Capital believes that the reason for this phenomenon is: "On the one hand, the overall market liquidity is very poor, and on the other hand, the volume of short selling due to pessimism has reached its peak this time."

According to the data on the chain, the number of transactions on the first day of the Berachain mainnet launch exceeded 1.14 million, and the number of independent addresses exceeded 140,000. With the continuous application of airdrops, these data should continue to rise in a short period of time. However, in the face of the current widespread controversy in the community over the allocation of airdrops and the fierce short-selling sentiment in the market, can Berachain's on-chain activity still be maintained at a high level after the airdrop ends? Can the price trend continue the script of Hyperliquid? Everything is unknown.

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
