A Deep Dive into Ethereum Issuance and Destruction: The Cat-and-Mouse Game

PANews
2025/02/08 12:00
By Justin Drake, Ethereum Foundation Researcher

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The ETH supply is currently growing at 0.5% per year. That is, 1% of the supply is issued per year minus 0.5% of the supply is destroyed per year. To achieve excess returns again, either the supply will decrease or the supply will increase. I personally think both will happen.

ETH and BTC

Before we delve into the issuance and destruction of Ethereum, let’s briefly introduce ETH and BTC.

Internet native money is a massive opportunity, worth tens of trillions of dollars. Monetary premiums rarely accumulate at scale. You need a truly compelling asset with outstanding properties for social coordination.

At first glance, moneyness is a zero-sum game. In the Internet age, gold is ready to be demonetized. There are only two candidate currencies that can replace it and win the battle for Internet money - BTC and ETH. No other currency can match it. Personally, I think the decisive factors are credible neutrality, security and scarcity.

Since the Ethereum merger, ETH has become scarcer than BTC. Notably, BTC supply has grown by 666K, worth $66B, while ETH supply has remained flat. Today, BTC supply is growing at 0.83% per year, 66% faster than ETH. For those looking into the future, ETH supply will decrease again.

Scarcity is important, but ultimately the battle for internet money may be settled by security. Ironically, the famous 21 million BTC cap is the culprit. BTC issuance will drop to zero — the most powerful social contract of Bitcoin. After a few halvings, issuance will be so small that it doesn’t matter.

Here’s a statistic: In the past seven days, only 1% of miners’ income came from Bitcoin fees, and 99% came from Bitcoin issuance. This is still the case despite four halvings, a 16-fold reduction in issuance, and despite people having spent 15 years finding Bitcoin’s transaction utility.

Personally, I think the Bitcoin blockchain is obsolete. To sustain a 51% attack on Bitcoin would require about $10 billion and 10GW of electricity. For a nation-state, the cost is negligible. As for electricity, Texas can produce 80GW. BTC has a security ratio of 200 to 1, a $2 trillion asset secured by a $10 billion economic security.

Any shortable instrument related to BTC mining incentivizes a 51% attack. There is $20 billion worth of Bitcoin mining stocks - stocks that would immediately go nuclear. There is $40 billion in BTC open interest - direct short exposure. Not to mention the potential short exposure through $100 billion ETFs and $100 billion MSTR.

Does BitVM solve the fee problem? Any BitVM bridge is an incentive to conduct a 51% attack on Bitcoin. In fact, a 51% attacker can censor fraud proofs and drain the BitVM bridge during the challenge period. Ironically, BitVM can be said to be a direct attack on Bitcoin.

If BTC price rises 10x and surpasses gold, is Bitcoin still safe? Assume this happens in the next 11 years. BTC will become a $20 trillion asset, but the issuance will be reduced by 8x due to three halvings. The safety ratio will exceed 1000 to 1. I personally think this is untenable, especially when BTC becomes institutionalized, more liquid, and ultimately easier to short. Imagine $1 trillion in perpetual open interest, but only $10 billion in economic security.

Can Bitcoin somehow fix itself before it’s too late? Bitcoin is the epitome of blockchain ossification. Can it have a 1% tail issuance per year? Maybe Bitcoin could switch to PoS and rely on minimum fees? PoS is blasphemy. Maybe Bitcoin could switch to another PoW algorithm? No, that nuclear option won’t help. Maybe Bitcoin could have big blocks and sell data availability on a massive scale? Well, there was a holy war for small blocks.

If you have read this far and understood the above, congratulations. Even today, few people realize the long-term impact of Bitcoin PoW and the impact on BTC assets. This is an opportunity to preempt execution, but patience is required. The time is not 1 month, not even 1 year - it is 10 years.

Speaking of long-term frames, Lummis’ suggestion of locking up BTC for 20 years is a bit crazy — by then Bitcoin would be obsolete. Worse, if the US holds trillions of dollars in BTC, this would directly incentivize America’s enemies to launch a 51% attack. Contrary to popular belief, Bitcoin is not at all resistant to nation-states — countries like Russia could easily launch a 51% attack.

ETH issuance

Back to ETH. The current issuance curve is a trap. Unfortunately, like Bitcoin's issuance, Ethereum's issuance design is wrong. It guarantees a 2% tail APR even if 100% of ETH is staked. Since the staking cost is much lower than 2%, every rational ETH holder will be incentivized to stake.

When most ETH is staked, it will face losses:

→ ETH swap: Liquid staking tokens like stETH and cbETH replace raw ETH as collateral. This injects systemic risk into DeFi (custody risk, slashing risk, governance risk, smart contract risk). This swap also weakens ETH’s role as a unit of account and has further knock-on effects on monetary premiums.

→ Real profits and tax rates: Real profits, i.e. earnings adjusted for supply growth, decline as ETH staking increases. When 100% of ETH is staked, all ETH holders are diluted equally. Worse, income taxes are levied on notional earnings. It would be a tragedy if no stakers enjoyed positive real profits while all ETH holders were subject to billions of dollars of selling pressure each year.

I personally believe that the issuance curve should drive the discovery of a fair issuance rate through staker competition - rather than an arbitrary 2% floor. This means that as ETH stakes increase, the issuance curve must eventually fall and return to zero. My personal suggestion is "Croissant Issuance".

A Deep Dive into Ethereum Issuance and Destruction: The Cat-and-Mouse Game

The Croissant Release is a simple half-ellipse with two parameters:

→ Soft Cap: The percentage of tokens staked when issuance reaches zero. A 50% staked soft cap feels credible, neutral, and pragmatic.

→ Peak issuance: The theoretical maximum issuance that ETH holders are subject to. An arbitrary integer (e.g. 1% per year) will do, as the final interest rate will be determined by the market.

Ethereum Foundation researchers have been studying issuance for years - there is a rough consensus that the current curve is broken and needs to change. It is not easy to guide the social layer to change issuance. This is an opportunity for the champions to deal with this situation and coordinate changes to the mainnet in the next few years.

ETH Burn

I personally think that a sustainable way to destroy a large amount of ETH is to expand data availability. It is more profitable to have a DA with 10 million TPS and pay $0.001 per transaction than to have 100 TPS and pay $100 per transaction.

I wouldn’t be surprised if we see hundreds of ETH blobs destroyed per day this year, and then that destruction could suddenly plummet again due to peer data availability (DAS) in the Fusaka fork.

Yes, the introduction of blobs by EIP-4844 reduces the total burn to some extent, which is a natural phenomenon of supply and demand. When the demand for DA catches up with the supply, blobs are expected to be burned in large quantities. In a few months, the Pectra hard fork will double the number of blobs. The short-term goal is growth, and a lot of growth is expected.

There will be a cat-and-mouse game between supply and demand over the next few years until the full Danksharding deployment is complete. I wouldn't be surprised if this year saw hundreds of ETH blobs destroyed per day, and then this destruction suddenly collapsed again due to the peer DAS crash in the Fusaka fork.

Looking ahead, this is about building infrastructure for the coming decades and centuries. The fundamentals will emerge in the next few years. Whether it is Bitcoin security, ETH issuance or ETH destruction, be patient and have faith.

Related reading: Ethereum Foundation's "Game of Thrones", where is the foundation's major reform heading?

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
